Joel Embiid on post-ups: 'You can’t win this way anymore. It’s not the fricking 90s or 80s'

Since he started playing basketball at the age of 15, Embiid certainly had to make up for lost time. He didn’t want to be a traditional big man, though. He wanted to be a big man who should space the floor out while also dominating inside. “I think my progression from the time when I started playing at 16 was — I still remember the first move I was taught was the Dirk fadeaway. So I was not a big where you got to go through a bunch of down posts, you got to play like a big. So I think I got lucky because from the time I started playing, I was allowed to shoot the ball, so I had to work on it. -via Clutch Points / January 18, 2023