Justise Winslow says he once became 'an energy vampire'

“Spo was the first person who reached out to me,” Josh said. “He was like, ‘I FaceTimed Justise today and it looked like he hadn’t shaved for weeks, or left his room.’ And everybody on the team was like, ‘That’s not the guy we drafted.’ It got dark for him, for sure.” It was a spiral that nearly engulfed Winslow. He brawled with his brother on a Bahamas beach. He cried to his mother on her birthday. He clashed with Spoelstra, and was eventually traded, even though the coach went out of his way to understand and embrace him. That’s why the scene in his kitchen on Dec. 29 resonated so deeply with Winslow. He not only escaped his darkness, but those in his inner circle also say he came out of it a better, and more complete person . -via The Athletic / January 20, 2023