Karl-Anthony Towns says initial reported timetable gave fans 'false hope'

But Towns revealed he had a Grade 3 calf strain, a severe injury that could command a recovery time of more than two months, and not a less severe Grade 2 strain. “It was never a Grade 2 [strain], it was never going to be a Grade 2, unfortunately,” Towns said on his livestream. “I prayed to God almighty that it was a Grade 2, but I knew it wasn’t. It was a Grade 3.” Towns took issue with a reported timetable of four to six weeks for giving fans “false hope” he might return sooner than anticipated. “I wish it was four to six weeks. I knew then it wasn’t going to be four to six,” Towns said. “The team was trying to say four to six. There was no way with the injury I sustained, it’s a very significant injury. I don’t know if they were trying to give false hope to the fans or what the case may be.”
Source: Chris Hine @ Minneapolis Star-Tribune
Taking a look at what Karl-Anthony Towns said on his Twitch account last night related to his injury and attempting to clear up what’s been reported about a timetable via sources, what the team has said publicly & Towns clarifying the nature of his injury: startribune.com/minnesota-timb… – 6:33 PM
Over the last 3 days, the Raptors faced Milwaukee and Minnesota without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. They gave up 258 points on 52% FG and 46% (36-for-79) 3P and lost both games. – 10:32 PM
Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards, Taurean Prince are all questionable for Minnesota tonight in Denver. Karl-Anthony Towns is already out. Timberwolves are on the front end of a back-to-back and host the Raptors tomorrow. – 2:05 PM
Nonetheless, Towns has said his recovery is going well, and he looks forward to returning, whenever that may be. “I’m getting better. Everything is going good. Going really well,” Towns said. “Just getting better, man. It takes time. This is a very real injury. Significant, but it could’ve been way worse.” -via Minneapolis Star-Tribune / January 20, 2023
Towns is a pick-and-pop big who prefers to drop back to the 3-point line after setting screens. Naz Reid likes to roll to the basket, but he does his best work catching pocket passes and not lobs. For Edwards, the adjustment was even greater. He has never been a lob thrower. Not in his first two seasons in Minnesota; not in his lone college season at Georgia; not in high school in Atlanta. “We didn’t have a rolling big, a vertical target. It’s not something that you look for initially when you’ve been playing three years without one,” coach Chris Finch said earlier this season. -via The Athletic / January 18, 2023
