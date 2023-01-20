Knicks not trading Immanuel Quickley?

Quickley’s been productive too, averaging 18.3 points and 4.2 assists. While his 3-point shooting has yet to come around as expected — just 32.9 percent this season — he is making it up with playmaking skill and strong defense. He’s a nice complement to Jalen Brunson in the backcourt, with length and tenacity. This long stretch seems to have solidified his place with the Knicks. Katz reported that the Knicks were willingly calling other teams about him earlier this season, but one NBA executive said this week he doesn’t believe Quickley is gettable in a trade anymore.
Source: Mike Vorkunov @ The Athletic
Source: Mike Vorkunov @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The vibes are great in OKC, and they’re playing well too. The NBA’s most interesting project is crossing that mystical plane from potential to winning games and rolling lately.
Plus notes on Immanuel Quickley, the Spurs historically leaky D, & Adam Silver
theathletic.com/4105069/2023/0… – 9:56 AM
The vibes are great in OKC, and they’re playing well too. The NBA’s most interesting project is crossing that mystical plane from potential to winning games and rolling lately.
Plus notes on Immanuel Quickley, the Spurs historically leaky D, & Adam Silver
theathletic.com/4105069/2023/0… – 9:56 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We covered Quickley, LaVine, Toppin, contention, Reddish, Embiid & more in last week’s Mailbag. Thanks to @sportsnut916, @DarkSteve590, @CAPTAINPEARLNYK, @hopefulmetsfan, @Prod_WWB, @Kivi015, @TheBronxPulse, @2lowtech & @KNICKSFAN4REAL for the questions! sny.tv/articles/knick… – 12:07 PM
We covered Quickley, LaVine, Toppin, contention, Reddish, Embiid & more in last week’s Mailbag. Thanks to @sportsnut916, @DarkSteve590, @CAPTAINPEARLNYK, @hopefulmetsfan, @Prod_WWB, @Kivi015, @TheBronxPulse, @2lowtech & @KNICKSFAN4REAL for the questions! sny.tv/articles/knick… – 12:07 PM
More on this storyline
Fred Katz: Final: Knicks 117, Pistons 104. Knicks improve to 25-19, sixth in the East. • Julius Randle 42-15-4 • Jalen Brunson 27-5-4 • Quickley 17-3-3 • Mitchell Robinson 4 & 12, 3 blks, 2 stls Knicks have won seven of eight. They’re 15-6 in their last 21. -via Twitter @FredKatz / January 15, 2023
Michael Scotto: Another Knicks player whose name has circulated in the rumor mill this season is Immanuel Quickley. Several teams, including the Bucks, Mavericks, Wizards, and others, have expressed interest in Quickley, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / January 10, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.