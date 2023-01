Knicks not trading Immanuel Quickley?

Quickley’s been productive too, averaging 18.3 points and 4.2 assists. While his 3-point shooting has yet to come around as expected — just 32.9 percent this season — he is making it up with playmaking skill and strong defense. He’s a nice complement to Jalen Brunson in the backcourt, with length and tenacity. This long stretch seems to have solidified his place with the Knicks. Katz reported that the Knicks were willingly calling other teams about him earlier this season, but one NBA executive said this week he doesn’t believe Quickley is gettable in a trade anymore Source: Mike Vorkunov @ The Athletic