Live stream: Knicks 71, Hawks 81

The New York Knicks (25-21) play against the Atlanta Hawks (23-22) at State Farm Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday January 20, 2023
New York Knicks 71, Atlanta Hawks 81 (Q3 08:32)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Dejounte Murray has notched his 21st game of at least 10 points and 2 steals. His 21 such games are the most by a Hawk since Kent Bazemore (26) during the 2017-18 campaign. Tonight is Murray’s 41st game of the season. – 8:53 PM
Dejounte Murray has notched his 21st game of at least 10 points and 2 steals. His 21 such games are the most by a Hawk since Kent Bazemore (26) during the 2017-18 campaign. Tonight is Murray’s 41st game of the season. – 8:53 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hunter blocked RJ Barrett’s lob to Jericho Sims and almost face planted under the basket. But he caught himself and did a push up to get back up. Meanwhile the Hawks have held the Knicks to 0-3 shooting and are on a 11-0 run with Young scoring 9 of those points. – 8:51 PM
Hunter blocked RJ Barrett’s lob to Jericho Sims and almost face planted under the basket. But he caught himself and did a push up to get back up. Meanwhile the Hawks have held the Knicks to 0-3 shooting and are on a 11-0 run with Young scoring 9 of those points. – 8:51 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Quentin Grimes has been excellent against the best perimeter threats — but Trae Young has him in that trap…four fouls already and a flagrant call for landing area violation. – 8:47 PM
Quentin Grimes has been excellent against the best perimeter threats — but Trae Young has him in that trap…four fouls already and a flagrant call for landing area violation. – 8:47 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Flagrant 1 on Quentin Grimes.
Grimes has 4 fouls with 11:10 to play in 3Q. – 8:47 PM
Flagrant 1 on Quentin Grimes.
Grimes has 4 fouls with 11:10 to play in 3Q. – 8:47 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
That was probably the worst half for the Hawks in a good while, and they’re only down 3.
JC making 3s went a long way. – 8:41 PM
That was probably the worst half for the Hawks in a good while, and they’re only down 3.
JC making 3s went a long way. – 8:41 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
Taylor Jenkins and Darvin Ham worked together as key assistants at two different stops in Atlanta and Milwaukee. Tonight, they match up for the first time as head coaches when @Memphis Grizzlies carry 11-game winning streak into matchup with Lakers in Ham’s first season. pic.twitter.com/jHmw2eEdze – 8:41 PM
Taylor Jenkins and Darvin Ham worked together as key assistants at two different stops in Atlanta and Milwaukee. Tonight, they match up for the first time as head coaches when @Memphis Grizzlies carry 11-game winning streak into matchup with Lakers in Ham’s first season. pic.twitter.com/jHmw2eEdze – 8:41 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Shooting 71.4% from the field 🫣
BUCKETS. pic.twitter.com/o1w7OpP51M – 8:37 PM
Shooting 71.4% from the field 🫣
BUCKETS. pic.twitter.com/o1w7OpP51M – 8:37 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
good news: Knicks scores 71 points in the first half and shoot 71.4% from the floor
bad news: Knicks give up 68 points – 8:32 PM
good news: Knicks scores 71 points in the first half and shoot 71.4% from the floor
bad news: Knicks give up 68 points – 8:32 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jericho Sims, Isaiah Hartenstein will try to fill void left by Mitchell Robinson newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:31 PM
Jericho Sims, Isaiah Hartenstein will try to fill void left by Mitchell Robinson newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:31 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Hawks airball a 3 at the buzzer so it’s not both teams over 70 at the half — so a low-scoring 71-68 Knicks lead. – 8:29 PM
Hawks airball a 3 at the buzzer so it’s not both teams over 70 at the half — so a low-scoring 71-68 Knicks lead. – 8:29 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Interesting game of cat and mouse here… Knicks looking to hide Brunson on Hunter. Hawks looking to make them pay – 8:24 PM
Interesting game of cat and mouse here… Knicks looking to hide Brunson on Hunter. Hawks looking to make them pay – 8:24 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his third triple of the contest, John Collins has matched his season high for three-pointers in a game. – 8:23 PM
With his third triple of the contest, John Collins has matched his season high for three-pointers in a game. – 8:23 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
RJ has been excellent tonight and it goes beyond the 6-for-6 shooting (though he’s had some super soft touch shots, as well). Decision making’s been on point, just like on that last possession. Got it in the left corner & made a quick bounce pass to Randle for the hockey assist. – 8:22 PM
RJ has been excellent tonight and it goes beyond the 6-for-6 shooting (though he’s had some super soft touch shots, as well). Decision making’s been on point, just like on that last possession. Got it in the left corner & made a quick bounce pass to Randle for the hockey assist. – 8:22 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
A fan just hit a $10,000 halfcourt shot in Atlanta which is a way better reward than scratch-offs. – 8:20 PM
A fan just hit a $10,000 halfcourt shot in Atlanta which is a way better reward than scratch-offs. – 8:20 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks rolling with Young, AJG, Hunter, JC and CC and the Knicks have missed their last 2.
Then JC makes his 3rd triple in the half. Hawks down 58-56, 5:12 in the half after going making their two of their last three attempts.
Knicks call timeout. – 8:18 PM
Hawks rolling with Young, AJG, Hunter, JC and CC and the Knicks have missed their last 2.
Then JC makes his 3rd triple in the half. Hawks down 58-56, 5:12 in the half after going making their two of their last three attempts.
Knicks call timeout. – 8:18 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
KNICKS ONLY HAVE 1 OFFENSIVE REBOUNDS WITHOUT ROBINSON (disclaimer: They have only missed six shots — a ridiculous 24-for-30). – 8:15 PM
KNICKS ONLY HAVE 1 OFFENSIVE REBOUNDS WITHOUT ROBINSON (disclaimer: They have only missed six shots — a ridiculous 24-for-30). – 8:15 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The Knicks are shooting 80%. Take out Julius Randle and they’ve hit 20 of their 22 shots. Crazy.
Knicks 58, Hawks 51 with 6:36 left in the second quarter. – 8:14 PM
The Knicks are shooting 80%. Take out Julius Randle and they’ve hit 20 of their 22 shots. Crazy.
Knicks 58, Hawks 51 with 6:36 left in the second quarter. – 8:14 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
The numbers do not lie 📈
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/9CMyb0d0Xg pic.twitter.com/GjJTumb5nN – 8:11 PM
The numbers do not lie 📈
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/9CMyb0d0Xg pic.twitter.com/GjJTumb5nN – 8:11 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
JC leads the Hawks in scoring after that shot from distance. He’s got 10 on 4-5 overall and 2-3 from 3. – 8:11 PM
JC leads the Hawks in scoring after that shot from distance. He’s got 10 on 4-5 overall and 2-3 from 3. – 8:11 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Jalen Johnson was making Immanuel Quickley work on that last possession but seemingly gave up just a little too soon and Quickley got under and scored. – 8:09 PM
Jalen Johnson was making Immanuel Quickley work on that last possession but seemingly gave up just a little too soon and Quickley got under and scored. – 8:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Knicks shot 16-20 (80%) from the field in the 1st quarter against the Hawks.
Their highest FG% in a single quarter since 2015. pic.twitter.com/5kUHeUjXw3 – 8:07 PM
The Knicks shot 16-20 (80%) from the field in the 1st quarter against the Hawks.
Their highest FG% in a single quarter since 2015. pic.twitter.com/5kUHeUjXw3 – 8:07 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Julius Randle went 4-for-8 in 1Q.
Other Knicks were 12-for-12 from the field (100 percent). – 8:05 PM
Julius Randle went 4-for-8 in 1Q.
Other Knicks were 12-for-12 from the field (100 percent). – 8:05 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q: Knicks 38, Hawks 35
The Hawks had 12(!) assists in 1Q to 1 turnover which happened in the final minute of the quarter. Problem is the defense has been too quiet with the Knicks shooting 16-20 (80%) from the floor. – 8:04 PM
1Q: Knicks 38, Hawks 35
The Hawks had 12(!) assists in 1Q to 1 turnover which happened in the final minute of the quarter. Problem is the defense has been too quiet with the Knicks shooting 16-20 (80%) from the floor. – 8:04 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
It’s 38-35 Knicks after 1 weird first quarter. Knicks shot 80%, Hawks got 6 offensive rebounds, Obi drove baseline and dunked. All about evens out. – 8:04 PM
It’s 38-35 Knicks after 1 weird first quarter. Knicks shot 80%, Hawks got 6 offensive rebounds, Obi drove baseline and dunked. All about evens out. – 8:04 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Julius Randle went 4-for-8 in 1Q.
Other Knicks were 12-fo-12 from the field (100 percent). – 8:04 PM
Julius Randle went 4-for-8 in 1Q.
Other Knicks were 12-fo-12 from the field (100 percent). – 8:04 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Quickley, quickly scores a layup in transition after Hawks turnover, but Jal3n makes a lightly contested 3. Hawks down 36-35 before Toppin makes a baseline dunk. Knicks 38, Hawks 35 with 6.4 in 1Q. – 8:03 PM
Quickley, quickly scores a layup in transition after Hawks turnover, but Jal3n makes a lightly contested 3. Hawks down 36-35 before Toppin makes a baseline dunk. Knicks 38, Hawks 35 with 6.4 in 1Q. – 8:03 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Everyone on the Knicks have made all of their attempts except Julius Randle who is 4-8 from the floor and 1-4 from 3.
Barrett is 4-4, Brunson is 3-3, Quickley and Hartenstein are both 1-1. – 8:01 PM
Everyone on the Knicks have made all of their attempts except Julius Randle who is 4-8 from the floor and 1-4 from 3.
Barrett is 4-4, Brunson is 3-3, Quickley and Hartenstein are both 1-1. – 8:01 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Aaron Holiday is the first off the bench. Trae Young will take a breather and then return after a couple mins of rest. Then DJM will head to the bench and likely start the 2Q. – 7:51 PM
Aaron Holiday is the first off the bench. Trae Young will take a breather and then return after a couple mins of rest. Then DJM will head to the bench and likely start the 2Q. – 7:51 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Fouling that call on John Collins, the Hawks take a timeout up 24-20 w/ 6:19 to go in 1Q.
This has been quite the offensive start for both teams. Both were shooting over 80% from the floor before the last couple of misses. Hawks are now 10-15 (66.7%) overall and NY is 8-11. – 7:49 PM
Fouling that call on John Collins, the Hawks take a timeout up 24-20 w/ 6:19 to go in 1Q.
This has been quite the offensive start for both teams. Both were shooting over 80% from the floor before the last couple of misses. Hawks are now 10-15 (66.7%) overall and NY is 8-11. – 7:49 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Defense optional night in Atlanta… Knicks and Hawks have combined for 44 points in the first five minutes – 7:49 PM
Defense optional night in Atlanta… Knicks and Hawks have combined for 44 points in the first five minutes – 7:49 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
JB hoopin’ EARLY fr 😳
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/9CMyb0d0Xg pic.twitter.com/24USRb00SE – 7:48 PM
JB hoopin’ EARLY fr 😳
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/9CMyb0d0Xg pic.twitter.com/24USRb00SE – 7:48 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Dejounte Murray has swiped at least one steal in 14 straight games, tied for the longest active such streak in the NBA. It’s the longest steal streak by a Hawk since DeAndre’ Bembry’s 16-game streak (3/21/19-11/5/19). – 7:48 PM
Dejounte Murray has swiped at least one steal in 14 straight games, tied for the longest active such streak in the NBA. It’s the longest steal streak by a Hawk since DeAndre’ Bembry’s 16-game streak (3/21/19-11/5/19). – 7:48 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Two quick fouls on Grimes guarding Trae Young — and Quickley is entering for him just 2:53 in. And the defense without Robinson has given up 6-of-7 from the field and 16 points in less than three minutes. – 7:45 PM
Two quick fouls on Grimes guarding Trae Young — and Quickley is entering for him just 2:53 in. And the defense without Robinson has given up 6-of-7 from the field and 16 points in less than three minutes. – 7:45 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
No Mitch Rob… and the Hawks get six open/easy baskets in first six offensive possessions – 7:44 PM
No Mitch Rob… and the Hawks get six open/easy baskets in first six offensive possessions – 7:44 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Something that Trae-Nate have talked about lately is getting off to good starts. Jumped out to a 6-2 lead in this one. – 7:42 PM
Something that Trae-Nate have talked about lately is getting off to good starts. Jumped out to a 6-2 lead in this one. – 7:42 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The Hawks contingent of fans in the corner of the court have their “New York sucks” chant going already – which won’t go over well since the other 90% of the arena is filled with more Knicks jerseys than Hawks. – 7:41 PM
The Hawks contingent of fans in the corner of the court have their “New York sucks” chant going already – which won’t go over well since the other 90% of the arena is filled with more Knicks jerseys than Hawks. – 7:41 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Dejounte Murray is starting in his 290th career game tonight (361st overall game). – 7:41 PM
Dejounte Murray is starting in his 290th career game tonight (361st overall game). – 7:41 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
ATLANTA HAWKS
F 12 De’Andre Hunter
F 20 John Collins
C 15 Clint Capela
G 5 Dejounte Murray
G 11 Trae Young
NEW YORK KNICKS
F 9 RJ Barrett
F 30 Julius Randle
C 45 Jericho Sims
G 11 Jalen Brunson
G 6 Quentin Grimes – 7:28 PM
ATLANTA HAWKS
F 12 De’Andre Hunter
F 20 John Collins
C 15 Clint Capela
G 5 Dejounte Murray
G 11 Trae Young
NEW YORK KNICKS
F 9 RJ Barrett
F 30 Julius Randle
C 45 Jericho Sims
G 11 Jalen Brunson
G 6 Quentin Grimes – 7:28 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Doesn’t matter the city.
New Yorkers show 🆙 #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/RLdotQWCNm – 7:15 PM
Doesn’t matter the city.
New Yorkers show 🆙 #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/RLdotQWCNm – 7:15 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks’ Obi Toppin hasn’t found rhythm since returning from injury newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:49 PM
Knicks’ Obi Toppin hasn’t found rhythm since returning from injury newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:49 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Friday 👏 Night 👏 Knicks 👏
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/9CMyb0d0Xg pic.twitter.com/gB66FMadBP – 6:43 PM
Friday 👏 Night 👏 Knicks 👏
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/9CMyb0d0Xg pic.twitter.com/gB66FMadBP – 6:43 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tonight’s game vs. New York:
Trae Young (left ankle soreness) is available.
(Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) remains questionable.) – 6:39 PM
For tonight’s game vs. New York:
Trae Young (left ankle soreness) is available.
(Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) remains questionable.) – 6:39 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Dejounte Murray is averaging 29.0 points on .657 FG%, .643 3FG% and .750 FT% in his last two games. Murray enters tonight’s contest as the only player in the NBA this season averaging at least 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.7 steals. – 6:16 PM
Dejounte Murray is averaging 29.0 points on .657 FG%, .643 3FG% and .750 FT% in his last two games. Murray enters tonight’s contest as the only player in the NBA this season averaging at least 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.7 steals. – 6:16 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Over his last three outings, Trae Young is averaging 3.0 steals per game – tied for the most thefts per game in the NBA since 1/14. – 5:31 PM
Over his last three outings, Trae Young is averaging 3.0 steals per game – tied for the most thefts per game in the NBA since 1/14. – 5:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Smiling and hustling in Atlanta. 😁
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/k2CsGcV4yt – 5:29 PM
Smiling and hustling in Atlanta. 😁
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/k2CsGcV4yt – 5:29 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY REPORT: @Charlotte Hornets at ATL 1/21
Hayward (L Hamstring soreness) probable
Ball (L Ankle, L Wrist Soreness) doubtful
Martin (L Knee Soreness) doubtful
Oubre (L Hand Surgery) out – 5:02 PM
INJURY REPORT: @Charlotte Hornets at ATL 1/21
Hayward (L Hamstring soreness) probable
Ball (L Ankle, L Wrist Soreness) doubtful
Martin (L Knee Soreness) doubtful
Oubre (L Hand Surgery) out – 5:02 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks are coming off a 130-122 win on 1/18, scoring their 130 points on .570 FG%, .500 3FG% and 950 FT%. It marked Atlanta’s third contest since the 1979-80 season shooting at least .550/.500/.950 in a single game. – 4:50 PM
The Hawks are coming off a 130-122 win on 1/18, scoring their 130 points on .570 FG%, .500 3FG% and 950 FT%. It marked Atlanta’s third contest since the 1979-80 season shooting at least .550/.500/.950 in a single game. – 4:50 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Latest injury report for Knicks at Hawks – Trae upgraded to probable today. pic.twitter.com/fqlplJiYq9 – 4:20 PM
Latest injury report for Knicks at Hawks – Trae upgraded to probable today. pic.twitter.com/fqlplJiYq9 – 4:20 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Hornets say All-Star LaMelo Ball has left wrist and left ankle soreness and will be doubtful Saturday vs. Hawks and undergo further evaluation. – 4:18 PM
Hornets say All-Star LaMelo Ball has left wrist and left ankle soreness and will be doubtful Saturday vs. Hawks and undergo further evaluation. – 4:18 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hornets say LaMelo Ball will be listed as doubtful for Saturday’s game against Atlanta with left ankle and left wrist soreness.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 4:17 PM
The Hornets say LaMelo Ball will be listed as doubtful for Saturday’s game against Atlanta with left ankle and left wrist soreness.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 4:17 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will be listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s game against Atlanta with left ankle and left wrist soreness. The wrist injury occurred during the Hornets game against HOU on 1/18 and he has experienced soreness since then… (1/2) – 4:16 PM
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will be listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s game against Atlanta with left ankle and left wrist soreness. The wrist injury occurred during the Hornets game against HOU on 1/18 and he has experienced soreness since then… (1/2) – 4:16 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Obi Toppin hasn’t looked the same this season, even before fractured knee nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:09 PM
Obi Toppin hasn’t looked the same this season, even before fractured knee nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:09 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
If Trae Young and Dejounte Murray are going to flourish long-term, this number is a big key
cbssports.com/nba/news/if-tr… – 3:05 PM
If Trae Young and Dejounte Murray are going to flourish long-term, this number is a big key
cbssports.com/nba/news/if-tr… – 3:05 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Why the New York Times is on the Knicks case and why ESPN is not. Plus a theory about sports writers ($) houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/how-long-can… – 2:36 PM
Why the New York Times is on the Knicks case and why ESPN is not. Plus a theory about sports writers ($) houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/how-long-can… – 2:36 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Some notes on the Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson void (he leads rotation players in net rating differential), Isaiah Hartenstein, what teams in touch w/NYK are saying about Cam Reddish market & where New York ranks league-wide in rest advantage games this year: sny.tv/articles/cam-r… – 2:25 PM
Some notes on the Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson void (he leads rotation players in net rating differential), Isaiah Hartenstein, what teams in touch w/NYK are saying about Cam Reddish market & where New York ranks league-wide in rest advantage games this year: sny.tv/articles/cam-r… – 2:25 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
NEW POST ($) on this building Dolan/Knicks situation that the NYT and others are pouncing on as ESPN and other sports media outlets ignore houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/how-long-can… – 1:45 PM
NEW POST ($) on this building Dolan/Knicks situation that the NYT and others are pouncing on as ESPN and other sports media outlets ignore houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/how-long-can… – 1:45 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.