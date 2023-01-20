Live stream: Knicks 71, Hawks 81

The New York Knicks (25-21) play against the Atlanta Hawks (23-22) at State Farm Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday January 20, 2023

New York Knicks 71, Atlanta Hawks 81 (Q3 08:32)

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Dejounte Murray has notched his 21st game of at least 10 points and 2 steals. His 21 such games are the most by a Hawk since Kent Bazemore (26) during the 2017-18 campaign. Tonight is Murray's 41st game of the season. – 8:53 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Hunter blocked RJ Barrett's lob to Jericho Sims and almost face planted under the basket. But he caught himself and did a push up to get back up. Meanwhile the Hawks have held the Knicks to 0-3 shooting and are on a 11-0 run with Young scoring 9 of those points. – 8:51 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Eleven consecutive points from the Hawks to begin the third quarter – 8:50 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Quentin Grimes has been excellent against the best perimeter threats — but Trae Young has him in that trap…four fouls already and a flagrant call for landing area violation. – 8:47 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Flagrant 1 on Quentin Grimes.

Flagrant 1 on Quentin Grimes.

Grimes has 4 fouls with 11:10 to play in 3Q. – 8:47 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

That was probably the worst half for the Hawks in a good while, and they’re only down 3.

That was probably the worst half for the Hawks in a good while, and they're only down 3.

JC making 3s went a long way. – 8:41 PM

Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck

Taylor Jenkins and Darvin Ham worked together as key assistants at two different stops in Atlanta and Milwaukee. Tonight, they match up for the first time as head coaches when @Memphis Grizzlies carry 11-game winning streak into matchup with Lakers in Ham's first season. 8:41 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

good news: Knicks scores 71 points in the first half and shoot 71.4% from the floor

good news: Knicks scores 71 points in the first half and shoot 71.4% from the floor

bad news: Knicks give up 68 points – 8:32 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Jericho Sims, Isaiah Hartenstein will try to fill void left by Mitchell Robinson 8:31 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Halftime. Knicks lead the Hawks 71-68.

• Randle 15-5-3

• Barrett 14 pts, 6-6 FGs

• Brunson 14 pts, 4 asts

• Quickley 8 pts, 4-4 FGs

• Murray 16-2-7

Halftime. Knicks lead the Hawks 71-68.

• Randle 15-5-3

• Barrett 14 pts, 6-6 FGs

• Brunson 14 pts, 4 asts

• Quickley 8 pts, 4-4 FGs

• Murray 16-2-7

Knicks are shooting 71-60-100. Hawks are shooting 53-33-88. – 8:30 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Hawks airball a 3 at the buzzer so it's not both teams over 70 at the half — so a low-scoring 71-68 Knicks lead. – 8:29 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

If I wrote game stories, I think my entire story from this one would be:

“ATLANTA — What the hell is this?”

If I wrote game stories, I think my entire story from this one would be:

"ATLANTA — What the hell is this?"

And that'd be it. – 8:26 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Interesting game of cat and mouse here… Knicks looking to hide Brunson on Hunter. Hawks looking to make them pay – 8:24 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

With his third triple of the contest, John Collins has matched his season high for three-pointers in a game. – 8:23 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

RJ has been excellent tonight and it goes beyond the 6-for-6 shooting (though he's had some super soft touch shots, as well). Decision making's been on point, just like on that last possession. Got it in the left corner & made a quick bounce pass to Randle for the hockey assist. – 8:22 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

A fan just hit a $10,000 halfcourt shot in Atlanta which is a way better reward than scratch-offs. – 8:20 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Some fan in the Hawks game just swished in the halfcourt shot for $10K. Held his form and then didn't even celebrate that much. Just coolly walked into an interview. The Jokic of fans. – 8:19 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Hawks rolling with Young, AJG, Hunter, JC and CC and the Knicks have missed their last 2.

Then JC makes his 3rd triple in the half. Hawks down 58-56, 5:12 in the half after going making their two of their last three attempts.

Hawks rolling with Young, AJG, Hunter, JC and CC and the Knicks have missed their last 2.

Then JC makes his 3rd triple in the half. Hawks down 58-56, 5:12 in the half after going making their two of their last three attempts.

Knicks call timeout. – 8:18 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

KNICKS ONLY HAVE 1 OFFENSIVE REBOUNDS WITHOUT ROBINSON (disclaimer: They have only missed six shots — a ridiculous 24-for-30). – 8:15 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

The Knicks are shooting 80%. Take out Julius Randle and they’ve hit 20 of their 22 shots. Crazy.

The Knicks are shooting 80%. Take out Julius Randle and they've hit 20 of their 22 shots. Crazy.

Knicks 58, Hawks 51 with 6:36 left in the second quarter. – 8:14 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

The Knicks are 24-for-30 from the field. That's 80 percent. But they're only 5-for-8 from 3, so the Hawks defense has that going for them right now. – 8:14 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

JC leads the Hawks in scoring after that shot from distance. He's got 10 on 4-5 overall and 2-3 from 3. – 8:11 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Jalen Johnson was making Immanuel Quickley work on that last possession but seemingly gave up just a little too soon and Quickley got under and scored. – 8:09 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Knicks not named Julius Randle are 14-for-14 from the field – 8:07 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

The Knicks shot 16-20 (80%) from the field in the 1st quarter against the Hawks.

The Knicks shot 16-20 (80%) from the field in the 1st quarter against the Hawks.

Their highest FG% in a single quarter since 2015. 8:07 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Hawks 38-35.

• Randle 11-4-2

• Barrett 8 pts

• Brunson 8 pts

• Quickley 4 pts

• Young 8 pts, 3 asts

Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Hawks 38-35.

• Randle 11-4-2

• Barrett 8 pts

• Brunson 8 pts

• Quickley 4 pts

• Young 8 pts, 3 asts

Knicks are shooting 16-for-20 from the field and 13-for-14 on 2s. – 8:05 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Julius Randle went 4-for-8 in 1Q.

Julius Randle went 4-for-8 in 1Q.

Other Knicks were 12-for-12 from the field (100 percent). – 8:05 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

1Q: Knicks 38, Hawks 35

1Q: Knicks 38, Hawks 35

The Hawks had 12(!) assists in 1Q to 1 turnover which happened in the final minute of the quarter. Problem is the defense has been too quiet with the Knicks shooting 16-20 (80%) from the floor. – 8:04 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

It's 38-35 Knicks after 1 weird first quarter. Knicks shot 80%, Hawks got 6 offensive rebounds, Obi drove baseline and dunked. All about evens out. – 8:04 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Julius Randle went 4-for-8 in 1Q.

Julius Randle went 4-for-8 in 1Q.

Other Knicks were 12-fo-12 from the field (100 percent). – 8:04 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Quickley, quickly scores a layup in transition after Hawks turnover, but Jal3n makes a lightly contested 3. Hawks down 36-35 before Toppin makes a baseline dunk. Knicks 38, Hawks 35 with 6.4 in 1Q. – 8:03 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Everyone on the Knicks have made all of their attempts except Julius Randle who is 4-8 from the floor and 1-4 from 3.

Everyone on the Knicks have made all of their attempts except Julius Randle who is 4-8 from the floor and 1-4 from 3.

Barrett is 4-4, Brunson is 3-3, Quickley and Hartenstein are both 1-1. – 8:01 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

The Hawks have taken ELEVEN more shots than the Knicks – 7:58 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Onyeka Okongwu is also in the game for Clint Capela. – 7:54 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Aaron Holiday is the first off the bench. Trae Young will take a breather and then return after a couple mins of rest. Then DJM will head to the bench and likely start the 2Q. – 7:51 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Fouling that call on John Collins, the Hawks take a timeout up 24-20 w/ 6:19 to go in 1Q.

Fouling that call on John Collins, the Hawks take a timeout up 24-20 w/ 6:19 to go in 1Q.

This has been quite the offensive start for both teams. Both were shooting over 80% from the floor before the last couple of misses. Hawks are now 10-15 (66.7%) overall and NY is 8-11. – 7:49 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Defense optional night in Atlanta… Knicks and Hawks have combined for 44 points in the first five minutes – 7:49 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Dejounte Murray has swiped at least one steal in 14 straight games, tied for the longest active such streak in the NBA. It's the longest steal streak by a Hawk since DeAndre' Bembry's 16-game streak (3/21/19-11/5/19). – 7:48 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Hawks are now 10-for-12 and Knicks are 8-for-10. – 7:47 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

The Hawks are 10-for-12 from the field and the Knicks are 8-for-10. They have combined for 46 points and we're barely five minutes in – 7:47 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Two quick fouls on Grimes guarding Trae Young — and Quickley is entering for him just 2:53 in. And the defense without Robinson has given up 6-of-7 from the field and 16 points in less than three minutes. – 7:45 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

No Mitch Rob… and the Hawks get six open/easy baskets in first six offensive possessions – 7:44 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Something that Trae-Nate have talked about lately is getting off to good starts. Jumped out to a 6-2 lead in this one. – 7:42 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

The Hawks contingent of fans in the corner of the court have their "New York sucks" chant going already – which won't go over well since the other 90% of the arena is filled with more Knicks jerseys than Hawks. – 7:41 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Dejounte Murray is starting in his 290th career game tonight (361st overall game). – 7:41 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

ATLANTA HAWKS

F 12 De’Andre Hunter

F 20 John Collins

C 15 Clint Capela

G 5 Dejounte Murray

G 11 Trae Young

NEW YORK KNICKS

F 9 RJ Barrett

F 30 Julius Randle

C 45 Jericho Sims

G 11 Jalen Brunson

ATLANTA HAWKS

F 12 De'Andre Hunter

F 20 John Collins

C 15 Clint Capela

G 5 Dejounte Murray

G 11 Trae Young

NEW YORK KNICKS

F 9 RJ Barrett

F 30 Julius Randle

C 45 Jericho Sims

G 11 Jalen Brunson

G 6 Quentin Grimes – 7:28 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Clint Capela is starting at center tonight. – 7:11 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

It's Jericho Sims starting in place of Mitchell Robinson. – 7:01 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Jericho Sims starting tonight for NYK, team says. – 7:00 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

For tonight’s game vs. New York:

Trae Young (left ankle soreness) is available.

For tonight's game vs. New York:

Trae Young (left ankle soreness) is available.

(Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) remains questionable.) – 6:39 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Dejounte Murray is averaging 29.0 points on .657 FG%, .643 3FG% and .750 FT% in his last two games. Murray enters tonight's contest as the only player in the NBA this season averaging at least 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.7 steals. – 6:16 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Over his last three outings, Trae Young is averaging 3.0 steals per game – tied for the most thefts per game in the NBA since 1/14. – 5:31 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

The Hawks are coming off a 130-122 win on 1/18, scoring their 130 points on .570 FG%, .500 3FG% and 950 FT%. It marked Atlanta's third contest since the 1979-80 season shooting at least .550/.500/.950 in a single game. – 4:50 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Latest injury report for Knicks at Hawks – Trae upgraded to probable today. 4:20 PM

