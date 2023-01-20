Knicks vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Knicks vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Knicks vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

January 20, 2023- by

By |

The New York Knicks play against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena

The New York Knicks are spending $5,766,299 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $6,561,555 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday January 20, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Away TV: MSG
Home Radio: WZGC
Away Radio: ESPN NY 98.7

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

BasketNews
@BasketNews_com
Dejounte Murray had some words for the San Antonio Spurs and Tony Parker 😳
Atlanta Hawks guard criticized Parker and was also unhappy with Nicolas Laprovittola arriving to Spurs:
basketnews.com/news-184074-de…2:10 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home