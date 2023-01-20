Kyle Kuzma: I love playing with Porzingis, Beal

Michael Scotto: Kyle Kuzma on how playing with Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis will affect his free agent decision: “It plays into it a lot. I love playing with those guys. I see how easy it is for me, but this is something I’m not really thinking about right now. I’m so far away from it.”
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kyle Kuzma on how playing with Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis will affect his free agent decision: “It plays into it a lot. I love playing with those guys. I see how easy it is for me, but this is something I’m not really thinking about right now. I’m so far away from it.” pic.twitter.com/5p7h5BGT0Q – 10:19 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
who would you be most excited to see as captains picking teams, regardless of how many votes they get?
tbh watching Austin Reaves pick his dream team and Kuzma pick his favorite IG follows might be my answer. pic.twitter.com/OjaqyB9Cyn – 5:59 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma is still 7th in All-Star fan voting among frontcourt players in the East. He was also 7th in the first two rounds of voting. pic.twitter.com/jknpAna0wS – 1:06 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Full audio of Kyle Kuzma joining The Woj Pod: https://t.co/rrK6ZZMtlz pic.twitter.com/BwhGfYiGno – 12:52 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma on his $1 million donation to the YMCA in his hometown of Flint, MI where he spent a lot of time as a kid
“Something that really means a lot to me. The Flint area and the community has done a lot for me.”
On mom @KarriKuzma tearing up: “She almost made me cry on TV.” pic.twitter.com/41pzTFEBUl – 10:59 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Wizards 116, Knicks 105
Kuzma: 27 pts., 13 rebs., 7 assts., 1 block, 1 steal
Porzingis: 22 pts., 11 rebs., 5 assts., 2 blocks
Beal: 18 pts., 4 rebs., 4 assts.
Morris: 13 pts., 7 rebs., 5 assts.
Brunson: 32 pts., 3 rebs., 4 assts. – 9:56 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Wizards 116, Knicks 105
New York is now 11-13 at home, one of only six teams – and the only one with a winning record – to have a losing record at home.
Bradley Beal finishes with 18-4-4 in his return from a hamstring injury, while Kyle Kuzma had 27-13-7 to lead the Wiz. – 9:56 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyle Kuzma tonight:
27 PTS
13 REB
7 AST
4 3P
+20
Averaging a career high in points, assists and threes. pic.twitter.com/GUyjmp0kLt – 9:55 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Kyle Kuzma continues to give back to his hometown of Flint, Michigan 👏
(h/t @Marc J. Spears) pic.twitter.com/2W8m4DJOAK – 8:13 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Knicks 35-22 at the end of the 1st quarter, in large part because they are 7-for-12 from 3. Kuzma has 10-4-4 already. – 8:09 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
It’s 35-22 Wizards over Knicks after one quarter. Porzingis didn’t score after the quick 8, but Kuzma scores 10. – 8:07 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Much respect ✊🏽 to @Kyle Kuzma for gifting his local YMCA in Flint, Michigan a million dollars. We’ll give him his flowers on the broadcast tonight from Madison Square Garden. Wizards-Knicks at 7:30 on @NBCSWashington – 5:00 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Dipping back into the archives again when Kuz told me about the Flint YMCA in 2015: archive.sltrib.com/article.php?id…
Cool step for him to donate to the place where he really honed his game. – 4:19 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma announced that he is donating $1 million through his Kyle Kuzma Foundation to the Flint YMCA to build their new gymnasium. Kuzma grew up playing basketball at the Downtown Branch of the Flint YMCA. – 3:07 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Wizards forward @Kyle Kuzma is donating $1 million through his Kyle Kuzma Foundation to the YMCA in Flint, Michigan. The money will go towards building a new gym in Kuzma’s hometown YMCA. – 2:46 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Wizards have started trade talks centered on Rui Hachimura, potentially clearing a logjam at forward, sources tell me and @Josh Robbins.
More details, including what this could mean for Kyle Kuzma, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4103918/2023/0… – 2:24 PM
Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma
Great basketball talk with the great @Adrian Wojnarowski coming soon 🗣 pic.twitter.com/ZUwAvEcLkV – 3:47 PM
Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma
Just a kid from Flint, Michigan on @ABCGMA3 tune in tomorrow for a surprise 👀🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/npNcRFzxu3 – 1:17 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Would Kyle Kuzma consider a “return” to the Wizards this summer after exploring free agency, despite the many (many) complicating factors on the team’s end?
“100 percent.”
Caught up with Kuzma this week: washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/01… – 10:55 AM
Evan Sidery: Kyle Kuzma told @Adrian Wojnarowski the opportunity to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason is huge for him. Kuzma doesn’t sound interested in signing an extension with the Wizards soon, which could further amplify talks leading up to the trade deadline. podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… -via Twitter @esidery / January 19, 2023
Neil Dalal: Kyle Kuzma enjoys playing with Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal, which will play into his UFA decision “a lot”, but he is not really thinking about it right now “I love playing with KP and Brad, a lot actually. We just do such a great job of not getting in each other’s way.” pic.twitter.com/QYEFctf93W -via Twitter @NeilDalal96 / January 19, 2023
Tim Reynolds: Most cool: @Kyle Kuzma gave $1 million to his hometown YMCA in Flint, Michigan. It’ll go toward a new gym, that’ll be named in his honor. Much respect. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / January 18, 2023
