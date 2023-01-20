Nets have the worst offensive rating in the NBA since Kevin Durant's injury

StatMuse: Brooklyn Nets since KD’s injury: • 0-4 record • 30th in offensive rating • 26th in FG% • 28th in 3P% • 28th in FT% • From 2nd to 4th in the East pic.twitter.com/moiprGklWP
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ rally not enough as woes continue without Kevin Durant in loss to #Suns nypost.com/2023/01/20/net… via @nypostsports – 3:04 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie said last week he felt the comparisons between this year’s team without KD, and last year’s team weren’t the same. Now that the Nets have dropped 4 straight again what gives him the confidence the group can still turn things around?
“Just staying confident. That’s it.” – 1:51 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Brooklyn Nets since KD’s injury:
• 0-4 record
• 30th in offensive rating
• 26th in FG%
• 28th in 3P%
• 28th in FT%
• From 2nd to 4th in the East pic.twitter.com/moiprGklWP – 12:50 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Final: Suns 117, Nets 112
Suns end a 3-game losing streak while Nets lose 4th straight without Durant. Kyrie Irving leads furious fourth-quarter comeback but Nets run out of gas in the fourth quarter. Nic Claxton misses 2 key free throws on final possession. Simmons ejected. – 12:46 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Final: Suns 117, Nets 112
Suns end a 3-game losing streak while Nets lose 4th straight without Durant. Kyrie Irving leads furious fourth-quarter comeback but Nets run out of gas in the fourth quarter. Nic Claxton misses 2 key free throws on final possession. Simmons fouls out. – 12:44 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets fall to the Suns 117-112. Kyrie Irving went off in the fourth quarter, but three straight turnovers cost them down the stretch. Suns assistant who told Ish Wainright to foul Claxton won them the game. Nets remain winless without Kevin Durant and play in Utah tomorrow. – 12:43 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD explaining his trade request at media day:
Said he was unhappy with the team’s fight with him out. Mentioned GSW and DAL fighting through injuries to Steph and Luka. Said Nets’ inability to do that led to doubts in his mind.
Makes you wonder what he’s thinking watching this. pic.twitter.com/KVHciak6Aa – 12:15 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
I know it doesn’t really matter (I’m 1/100 out of 25% of the vote)… but I’m legitimately agonizing over the All-Star Starter vote.
2 of 3 of LeBron/Markkanen/Sabonis
3 of 4 of Tatum/Giannis/Embiid/Durant – 11:54 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
And what we are learning — for the second consecutive year — is that a healthy Kevin Durant covers up a whole lot of flaws on an inconsistent Nets roster. – 11:38 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie doesn’t look very engaged on a lot of these possessions.
Outside of just missing shots, the body language and intensity has not been great.
KD has been the guy leading and holding guys accountable on the floor all year. Not much leadership out there with Kyrie as the #1. – 11:05 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The issue for Vaughn is that he doesn’t have a lot of other cards to play offensively. When Kyrie doesn’t have it going — and can’t create space for everybody else with no KD — the Nets are in trouble. – 11:05 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
If we’re going by the literal name of the award:
Kevin Durant is the unanimous “Most Valuable Player” in the NBA.
Nets looked like one of the best teams in the league while firing all cylinders the last month. They are lost without him right now.
Monumental dropoff. – 10:58 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Monty Williams on #Nets w/o KD: “Without him, they’re playing a lot more ball (movement). It seems like us. When you lose a guy like that it takes away some of your ISOs and pick-and-rolls, so they’re transferring the ball to the second side and trying to attack the paint.” #Suns – 8:22 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Monty Williams compares the Nets without Kevin Durant to his team without Devin Booker right now. Said losing a guy like that takes away some isos, pick-and-rolls, second-side actions and so on. Have to adapt. – 8:21 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Antetokounmpo passes Durant to be captain in latest All-Star fan voting tally nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/19/ant… – 4:31 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis passes Durant in All-Star Game voting
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 2:10 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Giannis Antetokounmpo edged ahead of Kevin Durant for the #NBA All-Star voting lead among Eastern Conference players. Antetokounmpo has 5,970,196 votes with KD 132,014 behind at 5,838,182. Kyrie Irving leads all East guards, with Nic Claxton 10th among frontcourt players. #Nets – 1:38 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Giannis Antetokounmpo jumps Kevin Durant for the top spot in the East All-Star fan vote.
Kyrie Irving still leads the East guards. Nic Claxton comes in at 10 in the frontcourt. pic.twitter.com/QkTSECtXfW – 1:13 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
🚨You can help send Quenton Jackson and Kris Dunn to UTAH for the NBA G League All-Star game.
• Q is a must-see talent that gets everyone up out of their seats.
• KD still has an NBA game, and this event would help further showcase that.
Vote: https://t.co/GbH93igkJA pic.twitter.com/7Rs1StIzxD – 12:13 PM
