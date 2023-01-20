Live stream: Nets 14, Jazz 5

The Brooklyn Nets (27-17) play against the Utah Jazz (24-24) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday January 20, 2023
Brooklyn Nets 14, Utah Jazz 5 (Q1 07:27)
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
We’re not quite at the point where Walker Kessler getting dunked on makes every national highlight (a la Gobert), but it’ll happen.
Enjoy the anonymity for now Jazz fans. – 9:18 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nic Claxton just threw it on Walker Kessler and then flexed on him – 9:16 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton baptizes Walker Kessler and lets him know it, too. – 9:15 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
A warm welcome back for @Royce O’Neale 👏 pic.twitter.com/XdK11EVofQ – 9:14 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Jazz welcome Royce O’Neale back to Utah with a tribute video. He spent five years here. #nets pic.twitter.com/cFgKBAwhs9 – 9:09 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Nice tribute video and good applause for former Jazz forward Royce O’Neale, who’s starting for Brooklyn now. – 9:08 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Really nice video for Royce O’Neale that of course included his mom Ms. Deb. Nice ovation. Royce was a fun guy to cover – 9:07 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Royce O’Neale receives a nice ovation from the Jazz crowd at intros, Ben Simmons receives a nice round of boos. – 9:07 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Royce O’Neale receives a nice ovation from the Jazz crowd at warmups, Ben Simmons receives a nice round of boos. – 9:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Royce O’Neale gets a nice tribute and a great ovation from the Jazz fans. – 9:07 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
♠️ 𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗡𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗙𝗶𝘃𝗲 ♠️
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/czPp7LYN22 – 9:02 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
To the two tweets I sent out earlier of who would start a franchise with Markkanen or Donovan and Kessler or Gobert they were for the #askloj edition of LOCKED ON JAZZ and until you have listened and heard my thoughts you probably shouldn’t react
open.spotify.com/episode/2s0DGr… – 8:59 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
A return to SLC for @Royce O’Neale 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Zqa7CSFEKT – 8:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Utah. Nets-Jazz tip shortly. I’m expecting a Royce O’Neale tribute tonight. He played his first five seasons with the Jazz before being traded to BK. Nets trying to split a back-to-back before facing the Warriors on Sunday. All hands on deck. – 8:51 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Nets playing kyrie tonight on a back to back kind of feels like they are approaching this as one they really want to get. The Jazz are going to get a good shot from Brooklyn tonight – 8:47 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Credit to Jacque Vaughn. It’s 30 mins before the game in Utah. A Jayhawks fan waited for him near the Nets tunnel with a handful of t-shirts. He signed them all for her and then patiently waited as she tried to get the setting right on her camera to take a selfie. Made her night. – 8:44 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets starters tonight at Utah:
Simmons, Irving, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton – 8:33 PM
Nets starters tonight at Utah:
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets Starters for tonight’s game at Utah:
Simmons, Irving, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton – 8:33 PM
Nets Starters for tonight’s game at Utah:
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
cardigan, jacket or vest? 🤔
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/dWRxYScqki – 8:28 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Ben Simmons is ‘stealing money’ from the Nets with a ‘ski mask and gloves,’ Jalen Rose says nj.com/nets/2023/01/b… – 7:42 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn was drafted by the Jazz and spent the first four years of his playing career here. Pointed to a scar by his eyebrow he got from a John Stockton elbow. Getting asked a lot of the area changing and the Delta Center name coming back. – 7:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said both Kessler Edwards and David Duke Jr. came from Long Island as a precaution. Seemed like the Nets were prepared to rest guys, but everyone came out of last night good enough to have everyone available. – 7:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Will Hardy worked out with Kevin Durant routinely during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He helped Durant with his post practice workout. Said he’s never seen someone of Durant’s caliber work so diligently. “Every rep was game speed.” – 7:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jazz coach Will Hardy was an intern in San Antonio when Jacque Vaughn was an assistant coach. To this day he still has a notebook of the Spurs offense which Vaughn taught him. – 7:29 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
To gear up for next week’s @23XIRacing Crossover Night, @Kelly Oubre & @TylerReddick answered a few of your questions! 🏁
#LetsFly x #ForwardTogether pic.twitter.com/MDWX83hpUL – 7:21 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Kelly Olynyk began on court work Wednesday then went through portions of practice yesterday, he’s expected to progress from here – 7:12 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Kelly Olynyk began on-court Wednesday, and participated in portions of practice yesterday.
He’ll be out at least another week – 7:12 PM
Kelly Olynyk began on-court Wednesday, and participated in portions of practice yesterday.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Kelly Olynyk began on-court work on Wednesday, and partially participated in practice yesterday. However, Jazz will ramp him up and he’s not expected to play for the next week. – 7:12 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Kelly Olynyk began court work Wednesday. Yesterday he participated in portions of practice. He’ll re re-evaluated in another week. – 7:12 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The James Harden-Ben Simmons trade is pretty lopsided at this point
@Stephen A. Smith is saying Simmons is ‘stealing money’ from the Nets because he’s earning $35M this year pic.twitter.com/KG8vSPNnjw – 7:08 PM
The James Harden-Ben Simmons trade is pretty lopsided at this point
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Was just catching up on the Thunder. I love Josh Giddey, man. How he uses his eyes, pump-fakes and slight of hand to get defenders moving in the wrong direction.
This pump fake tricks every Nets defender and gets Dort an open 3. pic.twitter.com/drzazFONW5 – 6:37 PM
Was just catching up on the Thunder. I love Josh Giddey, man. How he uses his eyes, pump-fakes and slight of hand to get defenders moving in the wrong direction.
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🖤🖤𝐆𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐀𝐖𝐀𝐘🖤🖤
Show us your game day outfits for a chance to win a Team Store gift card 📸
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/bLpwSgRLNa – 6:03 PM
🖤🖤𝐆𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐀𝐖𝐀𝐘🖤🖤
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Hope he had a great time at the game. Hopefully we didn’t give him a heart attack.”
Ish Wainright as #Suns held on to 117-112 win Thursday vs. #Nets with billionaire Mat Ishbia in attendance.
Ishbia, 43, is waiting on #NBA approval to become new team owner.
“Hope he had a great time at the game. Hopefully we didn’t give him a heart attack.”
Ish Wainright as #Suns held on to 117-112 win Thursday vs. #Nets with billionaire Mat Ishbia in attendance.
Ishbia, 43, is waiting on #NBA approval to become new team owner.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Smiling and hustling in Atlanta. 😁
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/k2CsGcV4yt – 5:29 PM
Smiling and hustling in Atlanta. 😁
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Kim Ng says Marlins are moving Jazz Chisholm to CF because he is “very unique athlete, very dynamic, great range, great speed. A lot of thing you look for when you’re thinking about center field. We’ve talked about this for a while.” Jazz open to it. Arraez to play 2B. – 5:09 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Kim Ng says they see Arraez playing second base “quite a bit”.. So Jazz then to shortstop presumably. Arraez has played most career games at 2B. – 5:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY REPORT: @Charlotte Hornets at ATL 1/21
Hayward (L Hamstring soreness) probable
Ball (L Ankle, L Wrist Soreness) doubtful
Martin (L Knee Soreness) doubtful
INJURY REPORT: @Charlotte Hornets at ATL 1/21
Hayward (L Hamstring soreness) probable
Ball (L Ankle, L Wrist Soreness) doubtful
Martin (L Knee Soreness) doubtful
Dalen Terry @DalenTerry
I Love Real Like Keep it a Buck Wit Me… Keep it 💯 Bro Imma Love You 4 Dat! 🙏🏽 – 5:01 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
so many posters you could make a calendar 🗓️
don’t forget it’s the 𝘓𝘈𝘚𝘛 3-for-1 voting day! 𝚅𝙾𝚃𝙴 𝙽𝙾𝚆 🌟❄️ https://t.co/X4WJXzIrma
#TakeNote | @Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/Anwtj7WlHe – 4:49 PM
so many posters you could make a calendar 🗓️
don’t forget it’s the 𝘓𝘈𝘚𝘛 3-for-1 voting day! 𝚅𝙾𝚃𝙴 𝙽𝙾𝚆 🌟❄️ https://t.co/X4WJXzIrma
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Clax has taken his game to another level this season 💥
VOTE: https://t.co/a5e0asv7xQ pic.twitter.com/pttmmmIimE – 4:45 PM
Clax has taken his game to another level this season 💥
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will be listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s game against Atlanta with left ankle and left wrist soreness. The wrist injury occurred during the Hornets game against HOU on 1/18 and he has experienced soreness since then… (1/2) – 4:16 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Former Utah #Jazz coach Quin Snyder is assisting the Basketball Africa League
After eight years in Salt Lake City, Snyder recently ran @theBAL Combine in Paris and has worked with its coaches: ‘You can feel the momentum.’ bit.ly/3Hlci1Z – 4:13 PM
Former Utah #Jazz coach Quin Snyder is assisting the Basketball Africa League
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio
& @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App! 👇
Today’s Topics: #Celtics over #Warriors recap, #Nets struggling w/out Durant, League Pass, Week in Review and more…
📱💻📺 https://t.co/L45oiwDWNt pic.twitter.com/djGprC69t2 – 4:03 PM
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio
& @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App! 👇
Today’s Topics: #Celtics over #Warriors recap, #Nets struggling w/out Durant, League Pass, Week in Review and more…
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Gonzaga just had a record win streak snapped, and a Utah high school grad led it https://t.co/ghjfWwRGKU pic.twitter.com/ux9cuOclmX – 3:53 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“Kyrie Irving, without a superstar on his team, he has a below-average winning record. … Can you win regular season games for a short period of time as you being the leader and the go-to guy? And right now, the answer is no.”
👀 @Kendrick Perkins pic.twitter.com/mqntuErwe6 – 3:52 PM
“Kyrie Irving, without a superstar on his team, he has a below-average winning record. … Can you win regular season games for a short period of time as you being the leader and the go-to guy? And right now, the answer is no.”
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving: “There has to be a DNA, a toughness here, and we’re still developing that, and so it looks all good when we’re healthy, but now I think everybody can pinpoint little things that we’re not doing.” nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:42 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
“It’s about the spirit of and the heart of people of Brooklyn.”
@timothyogoodman, designer of the Timothy Goodman KD15s, joins @AllymissLove on the latest episode of Courtside Conversation pres. by @SeatGeek 🎙️ – 3:30 PM
“It’s about the spirit of and the heart of people of Brooklyn.”
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Hornets Venom GT and the Charlotte Hornets Foundation are excited to award one undergraduate student at Johnson C. Smith University a $10,000 scholarship to assist with obtaining a minor in Esports & Gaming Management. Applications are open now! – 3:27 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
This week’s Fact or Fiction @The Vertical: On fan-favorite Kyrie Irving’s All-Star case.
sports.yahoo.com/nba-fact-or-fi… – 3:19 PM
This week’s Fact or Fiction @The Vertical: On fan-favorite Kyrie Irving’s All-Star case.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Clean status report for Nets tonight at Utah outside of Kevin Durant. – 3:14 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Todd Simon and Southern Utah hung 111 on New Mexico State.
SUU is 6-1 in inaugural WAC season after being picked 9th, 14-6 overall with close losses at Kansas, Colorado and New Mexico. Leading the nation in scoring.
Last 3 seasons: 57-22 and 32-9 in conference play. – 3:13 PM
Todd Simon and Southern Utah hung 111 on New Mexico State.
SUU is 6-1 in inaugural WAC season after being picked 9th, 14-6 overall with close losses at Kansas, Colorado and New Mexico. Leading the nation in scoring.
