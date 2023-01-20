Nets vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Nets vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Nets vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

January 20, 2023- by

By |

The Brooklyn Nets play against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena

The Brooklyn Nets are spending $6,967,327 per win while the Utah Jazz are spending $6,014,078 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday January 20, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: ATTSN-RM
Away TV: YES
Home Radio: KZNS / KSL / S: KTUB
Away Radio: WFAN-FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kyrie Irving
@KyrieIrving
Enjoy Life’s Journey, the ups, the hard lessons that come from failure and success, the sacrifices being away from family, and all of the emotions that come with pursuing goals that you’re beyond determined to accomplish.
Patience is a virtue, I gotta stay poised.
Hélà 🤞🏾 – 3:11 AM
Brian Lewis
@NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ Ben Simmons ejected after controversial call nypost.com/2023/01/20/net… via @nypostsports3:05 AM
Brian Lewis
@NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ rally not enough as woes continue without Kevin Durant in loss to #Suns nypost.com/2023/01/20/net… via @nypostsports3:04 AM
Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin
“Glad to see everybody gets their @ChickfilA with those two missed free throws. Game on the line and Chick-fil-A? Crowd goes crazy.”
Cam Johnson as Nic Claxton missed two FTs with 6.6 seconds with #Suns up three in win over #Nets. pic.twitter.com/BpRUVoZqlp2:55 AM

Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin
“A ton. A ton.”
Cam Johnson when asked how much fun he had in his return after missing 37 games with a knee injury.
Scored 19 points in #Suns win over #Nets. pic.twitter.com/KHl6y8wg9g2:47 AM

Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin
“It was amazing. I think the fans and the community know who that guy is.”
Deandre Ayton on the ovation Cam Johnson received from the sellout crowd of 17,071 at Footprint Center in his return after missing 37 games with a knee injury. #Suns #Nets pic.twitter.com/EMjUNZjWVR2:46 AM

Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin
“MIKAL HAD NINE ASSISTS. THE LORD COMING.”
Deandre Ayton in the background as Mikal Bridges tied a career high with nine assists in #Suns win over #Nets. pic.twitter.com/6ge3QlZm6q2:44 AM

Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin
“At halftime, we just talked to the guys and were like, ‘Look, he’s going to get going.'”
Monty Williams on Kyrie Irving, who scored 21 of his game-high 30 points in the 4th on 8-of-11 FGs in #Suns 117-112 win over #Nets after leading by as many as 24. pic.twitter.com/DhrxXrqqIu2:29 AM

Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin
5 takeaways from #Suns‘ nail-biter over #Nets in Cam Johnson’s return after missing 37 games with knee injury
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral2:12 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home