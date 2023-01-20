Nets vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Brooklyn Nets play against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena

The Brooklyn Nets are spending $6,967,327 per win while the Utah Jazz are spending $6,014,078 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday January 20, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: ATTSN-RM

Away TV: YES

Home Radio: KZNS / KSL / S: KTUB

Away Radio: WFAN-FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kyrie Irving

@KyrieIrving

Enjoy Life’s Journey, the ups, the hard lessons that come from failure and success, the sacrifices being away from family, and all of the emotions that come with pursuing goals that you’re beyond determined to accomplish.

Patience is a virtue, I gotta stay poised.

Hélà 🤞🏾 – Enjoy Life’s Journey, the ups, the hard lessons that come from failure and success, the sacrifices being away from family, and all of the emotions that come with pursuing goals that you’re beyond determined to accomplish.Patience is a virtue, I gotta stay poised.Hélà 🤞🏾 – 3:11 AM

Duane Rankin

@DuaneRankin

“Glad to see everybody gets their @ChickfilA with those two missed free throws. Game on the line and Chick-fil-A? Crowd goes crazy.”

Cam Johnson as Nic Claxton missed two FTs with 6.6 seconds with #Suns up three in win over #Nets. 2:55 AM “Glad to see everybody gets their @ChickfilA with those two missed free throws. Game on the line and Chick-fil-A? Crowd goes crazy.”Cam Johnson as Nic Claxton missed two FTs with 6.6 seconds with #Suns up three in win over #Nets. pic.twitter.com/BpRUVoZqlp

Duane Rankin

@DuaneRankin

“A ton. A ton.”

Cam Johnson when asked how much fun he had in his return after missing 37 games with a knee injury.

Scored 19 points in #Suns win over #Nets. 2:47 AM “A ton. A ton.”Cam Johnson when asked how much fun he had in his return after missing 37 games with a knee injury.Scored 19 points in #Suns win over #Nets. pic.twitter.com/KHl6y8wg9g

Duane Rankin

@DuaneRankin

“It was amazing. I think the fans and the community know who that guy is.”

Deandre Ayton on the ovation Cam Johnson received from the sellout crowd of 17,071 at Footprint Center in his return after missing 37 games with a knee injury. #Suns #Nets 2:46 AM “It was amazing. I think the fans and the community know who that guy is.”Deandre Ayton on the ovation Cam Johnson received from the sellout crowd of 17,071 at Footprint Center in his return after missing 37 games with a knee injury. #Suns #Nets pic.twitter.com/EMjUNZjWVR

Duane Rankin

@DuaneRankin

“MIKAL HAD NINE ASSISTS. THE LORD COMING.”

Deandre Ayton in the background as Mikal Bridges tied a career high with nine assists in #Suns win over #Nets. 2:44 AM “MIKAL HAD NINE ASSISTS. THE LORD COMING.”Deandre Ayton in the background as Mikal Bridges tied a career high with nine assists in #Suns win over #Nets. pic.twitter.com/6ge3QlZm6q