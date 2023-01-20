One of Gary Trent Jr., Fred VanVleet 'probably' getting traded?

One of these two players is probably [getting traded]: Gary Trent Jr., Fred VanVleet. After a few years of developmental struggles, the Raptors need more contributors on lighter contracts. Trading Trent Jr. or VanVleet is the easiest way to acquire those pieces. I’ve already written about how complex the VanVleet situation is; for that reason, I have Trent as the more likely player to move, although it could be closer than some might think.
Source: Eric Koreen @ The Athletic
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Caught up with Apple Valley’s Gary Trent Jr. at Raptors shootaround yesterday. Here’s what he had to say about what he’s learned in his NBA career, how it feels each time he plays in Minnesota and about his name popping up in trade speculation: startribune.com/gary-trent-jr-… – 2:46 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Top selling NBA jerseys in Canada for the 1st half of the ’22-23 season:
1. Scottie Barnes
2. Pascal Siakam
3. Steph Curry
4. LeBron James
5. Fred VanVleet
6. Luka Doncic
7. Giannis Antetokounmpo
8. Kevin Durant
9. Jayson Tatum
10. Ja Morant – 12:14 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Again, I think if the Raps want to make a run, they have to have Achiuwa start ahead of either Trent or FVV. (I’d choose Trent.) Gotta give yourself a chance defensively. – 9:59 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes and Fred VanVleet, who continue to play their best basketball of the season: 49 points on 22 shots. Not bad. – 9:54 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps lead 109-101 after 3. Stops are for losers. Scottie’s been a monster again, FVV with 25 and 9. – 9:48 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
A kind of delightful shootout going on here
Raptors up 109-101 after 3
FVV 25, GTJ 18, Barnes 17, Anunoby 15, Siakam/Ahciuwa 11 – 9:48 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors lead TWolves 76-66 at half. VanVleet driving the offence with 18-and-7, and all the paint touches he wants. Gary Trent Jr. with 11. Toronto shooting 63% from the floor and 9-of-14 from deep. – 9:09 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
At one point this week, Fred VanVleet had hit 1 of 10 3PA. Since then? He’s 14-for-24, including a perfect 3-for-3 in that first half. – 9:08 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 76-66 at half
Another run defence-optional half of a late January game
VanVleet’s got 18, Trent 11 – 9:07 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors up 47-35 with 8:34 left in 2Q. Joe Weiskamp makes his first Raptors appearance and Thad Young on the floor too, ahead of Koloko and Boucher. Achiuwa and VanVleet with nine each. TWolves 2-of-12 from 3, Raps wisely staying in zone. – 8:48 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Nice first Q from Toronto who lead 37-31 at Minnesota. VanVleet with 9pts and four assists on four shots. Achiuwa comes off the bench for 7 pts in five minutes. – 8:40 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps with their best quarter in transition in a while, lead 37-31 after a Q. VanVleet is on one, and has 9. So does Kyle Anderson. – 8:40 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Achiuwa with some nice energy off the bench, he’s got 7, FVV has 9 and Raptors up 37-31 after a quarter – 8:38 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Caught up with Apple Valley’s Gary Trent Jr. at shootaround today: “It feels better and better every time I come back [to Minnesota]. I feel like every time I came back here, every year I’ve progressed my role on my team and the opportunity on my team has gotten better.” – 8:04 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
From snowy Minneapolis, no change in Raptors starters
It’s the Usual Quintet of VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam – 7:36 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves going with Michael Olawakandi/Ervin Johnson/Mark Madsen/Gary Trent/Oliver Miller just throw bodies at Shaq strategy against Jokic
Naz Reid has 4 fouls in 20 minutes
Luka Garza has 3 fouls in 5 minutes
Nate Knight has 3 fouls in 2 minutes – 11:48 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Brook Lopez received his first career ejection after taking Gary Trent Jr’s headband 👀
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/EfrWdg7ydm – 4:50 AM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Gary Trent and OG Anunoby clearly a couple of Universal Studios guys – 9:34 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks work their way back from a 9-point deficit to start the second half thanks to a 15-4 start after Gary Trent opened up the scoring of the third quarter. – 8:53 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. in 6 quarters (+ OT) since combining for 10 points on 1-8 3P in the loss to Atlanta on Saturday: 94 points, 15-32 3P.
They had 43 points on 16-25 FG, 6-11 3P in that 1st half, as Raptors lead Milwaukee 74-67. – 8:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Raptors lead the #Bucks 74-67 at the half. Back-to-back nights giving up 70+ to open the game.
Jrue Holiday has 24, Fred VanVleet has 22 and Gary Trent 21. – 8:29 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Gary Trent (21), Fred VanVleet (15) and Pascal Siakam (10) lead the #Raptors in scoring while Holiday (15) and Ingles (12) lead the #Bucks.
Toronto is up 63-58. – 8:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Gary Trent gives the #Raptors a 52-51 lead after hitting back-to-back threes. The #Bucks led by 13 late in the first quarter. – 8:12 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Raptors trade rumors: Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., but likely not OG Anunoby nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/17/rap… – 7:14 PM
VanVleet is not used to having his name rumoured as a potential player on the move but in the midst of sub-par season by his standards and with a chance to be a free agent this summer, the Raptors veteran might as well get used to it. Is he being traded to Orlando? No. The Magic have the money to sign him in free agency if they want to, although Orlando did have one of its basketball operations staff members on hand in Milwaukee. -via SportsNet / January 19, 2023
Could the Raptors ultimately decide to trade Siakam? Anything is possible in this world of Musical Chairs, but Toronto is only expected to seriously listen to offers for Gary Trent Jr., sources said. Fred VanVleet’s apparent trade candidacy seems far more rooted in his down performance this season, as the smaller guard approaches his 29th birthday, than the front office’s willingness to part with such a central team leader. Meanwhile, Raptors officials have left rival front offices with the impression, sources said, it would take a haul at least in the ballpark of Atlanta’s offseason price for Dejounte Murray — multiple unprotected first round picks — for Toronto to even consider parting with OG Anunoby, a known favorite of Ujiri. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 17, 2023
Clutch Points: “I probably would have socked Lopez back in my day. [Jr.] made the smarter decision. I wasn’t as wise when I was young.” Gary Trent Sr. on Brook Lopez snatching his son’s headband off during a heated scuffle on Tuesday night 😲 pic.twitter.com/7NGk2hDxkT -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / January 20, 2023
Atlanta Hawks PR: Dejounte Murray extended his steal streak to 13 straight games, tied with Gary Trent Jr. for the longest active such streak in the league. It also marks the third-longest such streak of his career. -via Twitter @HawksPR / January 18, 2023
