One of Gary Trent Jr., Fred VanVleet 'probably' getting traded?

VanVleet is not used to having his name rumoured as a potential player on the move but in the midst of sub-par season by his standards and with a chance to be a free agent this summer, the Raptors veteran might as well get used to it. Is he being traded to Orlando? No. The Magic have the money to sign him in free agency if they want to, although Orlando did have one of its basketball operations staff members on hand in Milwaukee . -via SportsNet / January 19, 2023