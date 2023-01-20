Live stream: Pacers 10, Nuggets 14

The Indiana Pacers (23-23) play against the Denver Nuggets (32-13) at Ball Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday January 20, 2023
Indiana Pacers 10, Denver Nuggets 14 (Q1 07:48)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
MPJ added somethin’ extra to that one 😤 pic.twitter.com/nyoHG8QVx4 – 9:18 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
It looked like the Nuggets were a little slow out of the gate on their defensive rotations, but a couple of stops and two dunks in a row, and they’re up by 4.
That MPJ dunk was sweet, and the KCP pickpocket was awesome. – 9:16 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Myles Turner with the and-1 opportunity to get us going.💪
watch on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/eMtV6WqVc0. pic.twitter.com/R59F5H9DFf – 9:16 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Aaron Gordon involved in most actions to start for the Nuggets on both ends. His defense and rebounding has led to productive offensive sets. Good start from him so far. – 9:13 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets went to Aaron Gordon/KCP inverted pick and roll, Gordon got the switch, and bulled his way in for a bucket. Love that look. – 9:11 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Indiana wins the tip. The Nuggets get a stop before Aaron Gordon opens the scoring. – 9:11 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Set and ready for Nuggets vs Pacers with @ChrisMarlowe and @VicLombardi on @AltitudeTV pic.twitter.com/w22rF5ERep – 8:59 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
The candy man DeAndre Jordan is back at it again pic.twitter.com/4uMsZPRvNk – 8:59 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets starters:
Jamal Murray
KCP
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Zeke Nnaji
No Jokic or Cancar tonight for Denver, but Jeff Green is back and will come off the bench. – 8:57 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Nikola Jokic won’t play tonight, missing just his fifth game of the season.
Meanwhile, Pacers tweak the starting lineup — Oshae Brissett over Benn Mathurin. – 8:49 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The Nuggets and Pacers having the exact same warmups seems like a mistake that should not have happened. Literally the only difference is the team logo on the front of the shirt. – 8:48 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic is sitting it out tonight to pour one out for Denver Stiffs. Much respect. pic.twitter.com/n4eb3oWLoS – 8:42 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
With Jokic out, the Nuggets will start Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Zeke Nnaji against the Pacers, the team just announced. – 8:36 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game against the Nuggets:
Tyrese Haliburton – Out (left knee/elbow sprains)
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/y2wFRU3IQS – 8:35 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
No Jokic or Cancar tonight for the Nuggets, but Jeff Green is returning from his fractured hand.
I’m guessing DeAndre Jordan starts at center and Jeff Green slides back into his backup PF role that was held down by Cancar. – 8:35 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Programming note: @psaundersdp is handling #Nuggets game duties tonight so I can tackle another project. You’re in good hands! – 8:34 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nuggets starters tonight:
MPJ
AG
KCP
MURRAY
NNAJI
No Jokić or Vlatko for the Nuggets. – 8:34 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Update: Nikola Jokić and Vlatko Čančar are OUT for tonight’s game vs the Pacers. Jeff Green is available.
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/Z8d28kZ6bf – 8:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Cam Johnson returns, but ruled out Saturday vs. #Pacers with right knee injury management (w/videos) https://t.co/kHWt6wU8sK via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/L12vLaDeRK – 8:31 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Line jumped from -11 to -7.5 for the Nuggets.
No word on if Nikola Jokic is out yet but. . – 8:25 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Coach on tonight’s matchup against the Pacers 🎙 pic.twitter.com/l02vbXL5D6 – 8:20 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
I’m told Nikola Jokic will not play tonight. Jeff Green is available. – 8:13 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jeff Green is out here warming up at his usual time tonight ahead of Nuggets vs Pacers. He’s questionable for tonight after missing 14 games with a left finger sprain/hand fracture. Wouldn’t be surprised if we see him tonight or Sunday. pic.twitter.com/BhQvyzZjoV – 7:45 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
If the Nuggets need an extra body tonight, I got an absolute dog that can be at the arena in 10 minutes. pic.twitter.com/0eMBKgayGj – 7:44 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Vlatko Cancar was sent home with a non-COVID illness. He won’t play tonight, per David Adelman. Nikola Jokic remains questionable with hamstring tightness. Jeff Green went through the morning walkthrough and is also questionable. – 7:24 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
A(ll-Star)G game speaks for itself 🤝
🗳https://t.co/lBETGuC2d0 pic.twitter.com/sD5wFtvSgU – 7:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul (hip), Josh Okogie (nose) QUESTIONABLE for Saturday’s game vs. #Pacers
Landry Shamet (foot) OUT as well as Cam Johnson (right knee injury management), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot) and Jae Crowder (not with team). #Suns – 7:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul (hip), Josh Okogie (nose) QUESTIONABLE for Saturday’s game vs. #Pacers
Landry Shamet (foot) OUT as well as Cam Johnson (right knee injury management), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot) and Jae Crowder (not with team). – 7:17 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic is still questionable. David Adelman said he went through walkthrough and prepared to play, but his availability is still up in the air.
Cancar is sick and is out.
Jeff Green is still questionable. – 7:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cam Johnson (right knee injury management) is out for tomorrow’s game against the Pacers. Chris Paul (right hip soreness) and Josh Okogie (nasal fracture) are questionable. Devin Booker, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet remain out – 7:16 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 9-game slate
– DNPs contagious
– Kawhi in SA
– Thomas Bryant is in TROUBLE tonight
– League Pass Super Bowl in Sacramento
– Jokic/LeBron playing?
NBA’s Closing Bell live now through tipoff!
📺 https://t.co/pdB08cvzuV pic.twitter.com/HJ2Egkazwa – 6:32 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
We’ve got PlayStation @NBA2K codes up for grabs 👀
Reply with a screenshot showing you voted for your Nuggets to be an #NBAAllStar, and we’ll choose two of you to send them to! – 4:43 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Nuggets added MVP Nikola Jokic to the injury report for tonight vs Pacers, now questionable due to left hamstring tightness. – 3:39 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
On Chris Duarte overcoming the first shooting slump in his career, old videos he turned to and how one teammate — a future coach — stayed positive with him:
fieldhousefiles.com/p/chris-duarte… – 3:32 PM
