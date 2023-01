Live stream: Pacers 10, Nuggets 14

On Chris Duarte overcoming the first shooting slump in his career, old videos he turned to and how one teammate — a future coach — stayed positive with him:

Two later adds to Denver’s injury report at 2:30 today:-Vlatko Cancar is questionable with a non-COVID illness-Nikola Jokic is questionable with left hamstring tightness – 6:16 PM

Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned– 9-game slate– DNPs contagious– Kawhi in SA– Thomas Bryant is in TROUBLE tonight– League Pass Super Bowl in Sacramento– Jokic/LeBron playing?NBA’s Closing Bell live now through tipoff!

Cam Johnson (right knee injury management) is out for tomorrow’s game against the Pacers. Chris Paul (right hip soreness) and Josh Okogie (nasal fracture) are questionable. Devin Booker, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet remain out – 7:16 PM

Nikola Jokic is still questionable. David Adelman said he went through walkthrough and prepared to play, but his availability is still up in the air.Cancar is sick and is out.Jeff Green is still questionable. – 7:16 PM

Chris Paul (hip), Josh Okogie (nose) QUESTIONABLE for Saturday’s game vs. #Pacers Landry Shamet (foot) OUT as well as Cam Johnson (right knee injury management), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot) and Jae Crowder (not with team). – 7:17 PM

Vlatko Cancar was sent home with a non-COVID illness. He won’t play tonight, per David Adelman. Nikola Jokic remains questionable with hamstring tightness. Jeff Green went through the morning walkthrough and is also questionable. – 7:24 PM

If the Nuggets need an extra body tonight, I got an absolute dog that can be at the arena in 10 minutes. pic.twitter.com/0eMBKgayGj

Jeff Green is out here warming up at his usual time tonight ahead of Nuggets vs Pacers. He’s questionable for tonight after missing 14 games with a left finger sprain/hand fracture. Wouldn’t be surprised if we see him tonight or Sunday. pic.twitter.com/BhQvyzZjoV

Some fan in the Hawks game just swished in the halfcourt shot for $10K. Held his form and then didn’t even celebrate that much. Just coolly walked into an interview. The Jokic of fans. – 8:19 PM

Line jumped from -11 to -7.5 for the Nuggets.No word on if Nikola Jokic is out yet but. . – 8:25 PM

Injury Update: Nikola Jokić and Vlatko Čančar are OUT for tonight’s game vs the Pacers. Jeff Green is available.#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/Z8d28kZ6bf

No Jokic or Cancar tonight for the Nuggets, but Jeff Green is returning from his fractured hand.I’m guessing DeAndre Jordan starts at center and Jeff Green slides back into his backup PF role that was held down by Cancar. – 8:35 PM

Injury Report for tonight’s game against the Nuggets:Tyrese Haliburton – Out (left knee/elbow sprains)Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/y2wFRU3IQS

With Jokic out, the Nuggets will start Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Zeke Nnaji against the Pacers, the team just announced. – 8:36 PM

Jokic is sitting it out tonight to pour one out for Denver Stiffs. Much respect. pic.twitter.com/n4eb3oWLoS

The Nuggets and Pacers having the exact same warmups seems like a mistake that should not have happened. Literally the only difference is the team logo on the front of the shirt. – 8:48 PM

Nikola Jokic won’t play tonight, missing just his fifth game of the season.Meanwhile, Pacers tweak the starting lineup — Oshae Brissett over Benn Mathurin. – 8:49 PM

Nuggets starters:Jamal MurrayKCPMichael Porter Jr.Aaron GordonZeke NnajiNo Jokic or Cancar tonight for Denver, but Jeff Green is back and will come off the bench. – 8:57 PM

Nuggets went to Aaron Gordon/KCP inverted pick and roll, Gordon got the switch, and bulled his way in for a bucket. Love that look. – 9:11 PM

Aaron Gordon involved in most actions to start for the Nuggets on both ends. His defense and rebounding has led to productive offensive sets. Good start from him so far. – 9:13 PM

Myles Turner with the and-1 opportunity to get us going.💪watch on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/eMtV6WqVc0

It looked like the Nuggets were a little slow out of the gate on their defensive rotations, but a couple of stops and two dunks in a row, and they’re up by 4.That MPJ dunk was sweet, and the KCP pickpocket was awesome. – 9:16 PM

