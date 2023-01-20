Pacers vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

January 20, 2023

By |

The Indiana Pacers play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena

The Indiana Pacers are spending $4,258,103 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $5,090,430 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday January 20, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Altitude 2
Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Home Radio: KKSE 92.5FM
Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

, ,

