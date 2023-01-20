Live stream: Pelicans 40, Magic 39

The New Orleans Pelicans (26-19) play against the Orlando Magic (16-28) at Amway Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 20, 2023

New Orleans Pelicans 40, Orlando Magic 39 (Q2 09:02)

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
I want to see Jose Alvarado run through someone’s legs for a steal – 7:41 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
franz wagner in the first quarter:
8 PTS
3 AST
3 FGM
@SASsoftware x @Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/yOug4geiBs7:39 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q | Pelicans 30, Magic 23
Valanciunas: 10 points, 4 rebounds
McCollum: 6 points
F. Wagner: 8 points, 3 assists
Carter: 2 points, 4 rebounds – 7:38 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: New Orleans 30, Orlando 23
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/fJ2V88vU1T7:37 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
good 1st frame from the gang
#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/3DoADnEotY7:37 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Pelicans 30, Magic 23.
Magic’s second unit, led by Franz Wagner (8 points), gave Orlando a much-needed lift after a slow start. – 7:37 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 30, Magic 23
Valanciunas 10 pts, 4 rebs
Hayes 8 pts (3-3 FG)
McCollum 6 pts, 2 assts
Pels had 9 assists on 11 their 11 baskets. Also scored 16 points in the paint. – 7:36 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans playing through Jonas Valanciunas a lot early. He’s got 10 points. Good start for Jaxson Hayes as well. Pels lead by 7. – 7:36 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Not gonna lie, I kinda just wanna watch Bol Bol and Jaxson Hayes play one on one. – 7:35 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,256 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether7:29 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
MUCH better start than two days ago. Crisp movement everywhere. The Pelicans are making multiple rotations and efforts on defense, and then offensively, they’re finding good shot attempts. – 7:19 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
And we’re on the board! CJ to start us off!
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO7:12 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Pelicans and Magic have tipped off! pic.twitter.com/5qYbZbnEwq7:10 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
🚨 It’s the last 3-for-1 #NBAAllstar VOTE day!🚨
Vote for your favorite #Pelicans https://t.co/sf63UmzpYP
Get this guy to #NBAAllStar and tune in as we take on the Magic at 6:00pm! pic.twitter.com/XNBArqFLpC6:51 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Dyson Daniels
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:34 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Dyson Daniels
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
good to have Herb back 🙂
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/JHEQgmw9x66:32 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Brandon Ingram isn’t playing tonight vs. Orlando, but he’s looking good as he goes through his pregame workout. pic.twitter.com/bxfvddD8Hb6:13 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
One hour away from tonight’s 6:00pm tip off ⏰🏀
Tune in!
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO6:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
big steppers, drip when we walk
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/geFBnNoA2c5:37 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Updated Injury Report at Orlando:
Herb Jones (right low back contusion) is AVAILABLE
Naji Marshall (right great toe soreness) is OUT – 5:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Updated Injury Report at Orlando:
Herb Jones (right low back contusion) is AVAILABLE.
Naji Marshall (right great toe soreness) is OUT. – 5:35 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Herb Jones will make his return to the lineup tonight, per Willie Green. Jones will be on a minutes restriction.
Naji Marshall will be out. – 5:34 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Herb Jones will play, Willie Green says. Naji Marshall is out. – 5:33 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Herb Jones (lower right back contusion) is a go. He is back tonight.
Naji Marshall is out. – 5:33 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
friday five 🪄
Franz Wagner (ankle) will play & start tonight vs. New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/EhdbOpJM2D5:19 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Franz Wagner (ankle) will play and start tonight versus New Orleans, Jamahl Mosley said. – 5:17 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Jahmal Mosley says Franz Wagner, who was listed as questionable, is good to go tonight for Orlando. – 5:17 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Franz Wagner is good to go for tonight vs. Pelicans. – 5:17 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Don’t forget to get your predictions in before tip off!
#Pelicans | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/ubpbjBZUgf5:17 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Herb Jones going through his normal pregame routine ahead of tonight’s game.
Herb is listed as questionable. pic.twitter.com/BG7iFJy22I5:09 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price
Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs going through their pregame warmups ahead of tonight’s game vs. the Pelicans.
Wagner is a gametime decision (sprained left ankle).
Magic’s first home game in over two weeks after West Coast trip. pic.twitter.com/6qXCS6M5yZ4:54 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
seventeen five, same color tshirt 👕 pic.twitter.com/CBIm8gHNPX4:41 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
when you see me you see ha…
when you see ha you see me pic.twitter.com/2597sfOoqz4:32 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
It’s Friday afternoon…
Before you end your day and head into the weekend, we ask for one more thing:
🚨𝗩𝗼𝘁𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝗝 𝗠𝗰𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗹𝘂𝗺 🚨
It’s the last 3-for-1 #NBAAllstar VOTE day!
Vote for CJ here:
https://t.co/sf63UmzpYP pic.twitter.com/MtZesODa5M4:02 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
paolo banchero in the month of january:
21.9 PTS
6.6 REB
3.7 AST
7.1 FTA • 78% FT pic.twitter.com/US7Px5wKVQ3:36 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
ur vote counts 3x today run it up ⭐️
vote » https://t.co/sVVRcJEzwz pic.twitter.com/Ed98kYIoWe1:39 PM

