Pelicans vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

January 20, 2023

By |

The New Orleans Pelicans play against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center

The New Orleans Pelicans are spending $5,681,226 per win while the Orlando Magic are spending $7,665,128 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 20, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Florida
Away TV: Bally Sports NO
Home Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
Away Radio: WRNO 99.5FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

New Orleans Pelicans
@PelicansNBA
Join @corona at the Evangeline Lounge this evening for 6:00 tip off!

, ,

