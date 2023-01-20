Serge Ibaka on the block

Shams Charania: The Milwaukee Bucks and center Serge Ibaka have mutually agreed to find the 14-year NBA veteran a new home via trade as he remains away from the team, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Bucks, Ibaka agreed to seek trade sportando.basketball/en/bucks-ibaka… – 11:31 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Milwaukee Bucks and center Serge Ibaka have mutually agreed to find the 14-year NBA veteran a new home via trade as he remains away from the team, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 11:14 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
I don’t see Knicks in any position to tank in wake of Mitchell Robinson injury; Serge Ibaka among group of vet bigs they could turn to for depth during Robinson’s absence: pic.twitter.com/FObzJVOggK – 10:12 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled OUT for tonight’s #Bucks game vs. the #Raptors with left knee soreness.
Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) and Serge Ibaka (personal) also remain out. – 5:03 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
No Giannis tonight for the Bucks against the Raptors to go along with Khris Middleton who’s been out a while now. Serge Ibaka also won’t play. – 3:00 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
No Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) for Bucks on the 2nd night of a back-to-back. They’ll also be without Khris Middleton (knee) and Serge Ibaka (personal) vs Toronto.
Raptors injury report is clean (aside from Banton/Porter) but all 5 starters played 40+ mins in last night’s OT win – 2:57 PM
Eric Nehm: The Bucks have submitted their injury report for tonight’s game against the Raptors. OUT: Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness) Serge Ibaka (personal reasons) Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) -via Twitter @eric_nehm / January 17, 2023
Scott Agness: Myles Turner and Goga Bitadze are both questionable for Monday at Milwaukee. Giannis, Holiday and Portis are probable. Middleton, Ibaka, Ingles are out. 2:30pm ET tip time. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / January 15, 2023
Bobby Marks: More players with trade veto power: MIL: Wesley Matthews, Serge Ibaka, Jevon Carter, MIN: Nathan Knight, NYK: Ryan Arcidiacono, OKC: Mike Muscala, PHI: James Harden, PHX: Deandre Ayton, Bismack Biyombo, POR: Drew Eubanks, WAS: Bradley Beal -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / January 15, 2023
