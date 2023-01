Serge Ibaka on the block

No Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) for Bucks on the 2nd night of a back-to-back. They’ll also be without Khris Middleton (knee) and Serge Ibaka (personal) vs Toronto.Raptors injury report is clean (aside from Banton/Porter) but all 5 starters played 40+ mins in last night’s OT win – 2:57 PM

No Giannis tonight for the Bucks against the Raptors to go along with Khris Middleton who’s been out a while now. Serge Ibaka also won’t play. – 3:00 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled OUT for tonight’s #Bucks game vs. the #Raptors with left knee soreness.Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) and Serge Ibaka (personal) also remain out. – 5:03 PM

I don’t see Knicks in any position to tank in wake of Mitchell Robinson injury; Serge Ibaka among group of vet bigs they could turn to for depth during Robinson’s absence: pic.twitter.com/FObzJVOggK

The Milwaukee Bucks and center Serge Ibaka have mutually agreed to find the 14-year NBA veteran a new home via trade as he remains away from the team, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . – 11:14 AM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.