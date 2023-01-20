Steve Kerr: 'I'm going to continue to advocate for 72-game seasons'

Clutch Points: “I feel terrible for fans who buy tickets expecting to see someone play. It’s a brutal part of the business. That’s why I’m going to continue to advocate for 72-game seasons” Steve Kerr on Warriors resting Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green vs Cavs (via @Anthony Slater) pic.twitter.com/8JV1hhupZu
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here’s Steve Kerr on the moment he admitted he snapped a bit at Jordan Poole after the delay of game and a bigger picture view on Poole’s importance to the Warriors pic.twitter.com/Ygyc2ZE3PW10:16 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on getting on Jordan Poole for his technical foul: “I snapped in that moment and he looked at me like I was nuts. … I love Jordan and I love the way he’s playing. He was incredible tonight.” – 10:15 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jordan Poole got hit for a delay of game after an offensive foul he disagreed with late third quarter. Steve Kerr got on him: “Lock the f*** in. We’re trying to win the game.” Tense near Warriors bench through quarter timeout. They could really use this W. pic.twitter.com/2wQXU2jQnl9:26 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr is furious at Jordan Poole for that technical foul. Dropped some F bombs, hot happy at all – 9:20 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors are getting Jonathan Kuminga back tonight. Steve Kerr: “He’s already established himself defensively. We need that to continue and the offensive side to grow.” He said Warriors “could’ve used him last night” vs Celtics. pic.twitter.com/YOQa63idge6:32 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr on the Warriors sitting their big names in Cleveland tonight
“I feel terrible for fans who bought a ticket expecting to see someone play. It’s a brutal part of the business. It’s why I’m going to continue to advocate for 72-game seasons.”
Full soundbite pic.twitter.com/P0ZGbv1DNE6:27 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on Jonathan Kuminga: “We will welcome him back with the skill set that he has.”
Kerr said it was clear how much Kuminga has been missed in last night’s OT loss to the Celtics – 6:20 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says the Warriors never take their record into consideration when deciding when to rest players, and who to rest. The decision is solely based on health and work load.
“We’re going to play it safe all year as long as guys are banged up and vulnerable to injury.” – 6:13 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green are expected to play tonight as long as they make it through warmups without issue, Steve Kerr said. – 6:10 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green will play tonight against Cleveland, per Steve Kerr, as long as there are no issues in warmups.
Starters will be a surprise. – 6:10 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr expects Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green to play tonight if all goes well in warmups – 6:10 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Can small-ball bring big rewards to the Warriors?
On Steve Kerr’s change to the starting lineup, and what it means going forward nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…1:16 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Interesting. Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr says he probably will keep starting small with Kevon Looney coming off the bench. Kerr felt like that lineup worked well tonight. #dubnation11:03 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says he put Poole in the starting lineup over Looney to open up the floor and try something new since the Warriors were .500 entering tonight. Says he’ll stick with this starting five for the time being. – 10:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said he intends to keep starting small — Jordan Poole in place of Kevon Looney. Said he’s searching for a spark. pic.twitter.com/G7WEwPC3aQ10:35 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney
“We looked like what we are which is a championship team. But we didn’t close the game and better now than in the playoffs,” Coach Steve Kerr said after the overtime loss. mercurynews.com/2023/01/19/war…10:33 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors now 1-2 in overtime this season, 2-14 in overtime dating back to November 2018. Steve Kerr went for this game. Condensed rotation, high minutes. Warriors played well in Boston, but didn’t close. Record: 22-23, staring at a difficult turnaround at Cavaliers tomorrow. – 10:13 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Steve Kerr with a clinic on how to use the coach’s challenge. Resisted using it earlier in the game, uses it in a key moment and wins. Credit Kerr’s challenge guy, Jama Mahlalela, who explained the Dubs challenging philosophy here si.com/nba/2022/11/09…9:48 PM

Anthony Slater: Surprise move from Steve Kerr tonight in Boston. He is starting small against the Celtics. Jordan Poole in place of Kevon Looney. Steph Curry Jordan Poole Klay Thompson Andrew Wiggins Draymond Green -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / January 19, 2023

