Team personnel in Miami 'intrigued' by Cam Reddish

Several teams have been monitoring Cam Reddish’s situation in New York, dating back to last season. The Heat, Bucks and Lakers are among the teams who reached out to the Knicks to talk about Reddish since the 2022 NBA trade deadline. I’d assume that those three teams – and others – have remained in touch with New York on Reddish. Team personnel in Miami are intrigued by the 23-year-old.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Some notes on the Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson void (he leads rotation players in net rating differential), Isaiah Hartenstein, what teams in touch w/NYK are saying about Cam Reddish market & where New York ranks league-wide in rest advantage games this year: sny.tv/articles/cam-r… – 2:25 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We’re talking Cam Reddish, Knicks minutes, Tom Thibodeau, Mitchell Robinson & more on The Putback live with guests @JoelAbelson & @John_Jastremski:
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We’ll talk Cam Reddish, Knicks minutes, Tom Thibodeau (clip below from last week’s show), Mitchell Robinson & more today on The Putback, live at 1pm with guests @JoelAbelson & @John_Jastremski. YouTube link here: https://t.co/Ic8Gwej0nU pic.twitter.com/FnrNlBHgTv – 11:51 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NBA trade deadline latest … featuring the Knicks’ Cam Reddish: marcstein.substack.com/p/sources-redd… – 12:45 PM
The Warriors, a league source said, have indicated in conversations with other teams that the development of third-year center James Wiseman is not aligning with their hopes of squeezing another championship from the core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. The Mavericks, several league sources said, are eager to find another playmaker to complement star point guard Luka Dončić, while the Bucks hope to bolster their 23rd-ranked offense with an athletic wing scorer, hence their reported interest in the Knicks’ Cam Reddish, which a league source confirmed. -via FoxSports.com / January 20, 2023
The Lakers have been pushing to acquire little-used Knicks wing Cam Reddish, and word is that Nunn would be a chip in that deal, with a third team potentially involved. -via Heavy.com / January 19, 2023
