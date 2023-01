Team personnel in Miami 'intrigued' by Cam Reddish

Several teams have been monitoring Cam Reddish’s situation in New York, dating back to last season. The Heat, Bucks and Lakers are among the teams who reached out to the Knicks to talk about Reddish since the 2022 NBA trade deadline. I’d assume that those three teams – and others – have remained in touch with New York on Reddish. Team personnel in Miami are intrigued by the 23-year-old Source: SportsNet New York