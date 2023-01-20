Live stream: Thunder 48, Kings 42

The Oklahoma City Thunder (22-23) play against the Sacramento Kings (25-18) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday January 20, 2023
Oklahoma City Thunder 48, Sacramento Kings 42 (Q2 06:42)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox is up to 9 technical fouls this season.
De’Aaron Fox is up to 9 technical fouls this season.
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Ball movement leads to the in rhythm three! 👌 pic.twitter.com/QUGXhmWzIO – 10:46 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
ISAIAH JOE STEP BACK TRIPLE. He is 3-for-4 from three, Dort is 3-for-4 from three, OKC is shooting 66 percent from deep and lead 48-42. – 10:46 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox, who had just subbed out after picking up his first foul, just got slapped with a technical from the Kings bench. – 10:46 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
OKC has decided not to miss tonight.
OKC has decided not to miss tonight.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
OKC has decided not to miss tonight.
OKC has decided not to miss tonight.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I am obviously drinking coffee, plz credit locked on thunder. #CupOfJoeInSLC – 10:42 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Isaiah Joe gotta have one of the quickest releases in the league – 10:42 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Lu Dort now 4/7 to start, 3/4 from beyond the arc in his 10 mins of action, up to 11 points now and makes Mike Brown burn the timeout to address his Kings team. – 10:39 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Oklahoma City led by 9 to begin the game, but the Kings escape the opening quarter with a 33-32 lead. Keegan Murray with a quick 10 points and 4 boards for Sac who shoots 60%. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 9 points for the Thunder. – 10:35 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
1Q: Kings 33, Thunder 32
1Q: Kings 33, Thunder 32
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
OKC hanging right in on the road against a really good Kings squad. One point game. SGA dropped nine points in the first, Giddey and J-Dub got the scoring started. This is going to be a long game, settle in and live and die with each run. Get your popcorn ready. – 10:34 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Kings 33, Thunder 32
SGA – 9 points, 3 assists
Giddey – 6 points
Murray – 10 points
End of 1Q: Kings 33, Thunder 32
SGA – 9 points, 3 assists
Giddey – 6 points
Murray – 10 points
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings take the 33-32 lead into the second quarter. OKC with a quick start, but Kings kept grinding. Keegan Murray leads with 10 points, 4 rebounds. Fox has 9 points. – 10:33 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
This OKC team is good. IDC what people say. They use their picks for a big move this summer and get Chet back and sky’s the limit. – 10:33 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
🪙 MALIK DIMES 🪙
🪙 MALIK DIMES 🪙
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tre Mann can create such good looks, they just need to fall more consistently. Great move there to get the floater to drop. – 10:32 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
One of my fav lineups on the floor now for OKC:
SGA
Mann
Waters III
Joe
One of my fav lineups on the floor now for OKC:
SGA
Mann
Waters III
Joe
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Tre Mann
Isaiah Joe
Lindy Waters III
Mike Muscala
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Tre Mann
Isaiah Joe
Lindy Waters III
Mike Muscala
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox in transition. Just nasty. pic.twitter.com/pGc0lULgCy – 10:27 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Keegan Murray with a big first quarter. 10 points and 4 rebounds in the first nine minutes. – 10:24 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is feeling it! What a step back 3. Big game Shai. – 10:23 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
That jab is lethal!
The next era of the Thunder story.
That jab is lethal!
The next era of the Thunder story.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Most Paul George assists (12) since April 9 vs Kings, tying a career-high.
Also had ZERO turnovers, only 2nd time in George’s 13-year career that he had 10+ assists without turnover. The other time was March 2021 vs Hornets, (10 assists)
Most Paul George assists (12) since April 9 vs Kings, tying a career-high.
Also had ZERO turnovers, only 2nd time in George’s 13-year career that he had 10+ assists without turnover. The other time was March 2021 vs Hornets, (10 assists)
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Fox explodes to the basket and throws it down with force 💪
Fox explodes to the basket and throws it down with force 💪
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Nothing quite like a little De’Aaron Fox coast-to-coast dunk!
Nothing quite like a little De’Aaron Fox coast-to-coast dunk!
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
JDub extends an early Thunder run! pic.twitter.com/X5qQsBYHVz – 10:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Keegan Murray finally gets the Kings on the board after a dreadful start. 9-2 OKC. – 10:14 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Here come your Sacramento Kings 🙌
Here come your Sacramento Kings 🙌
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Shoutout to the Silverado band, my old middle school, for performing the National Anthem at the Kings game tonight. pic.twitter.com/D1sIKE6yXL – 10:05 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Starting lineups: Thunder at Kings pic.twitter.com/Ps5wlBRuQa – 9:46 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Starter’s from Sacramento!
Starter’s from Sacramento!
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder starters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
#Thunder starters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“They play with great pace up the floor and in the half court. Maybe the best in the league at that combination.”
“They play with great pace up the floor and in the half court. Maybe the best in the league at that combination.”
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
As the Thunder continues to take advantage of opportunities, @NickAGallo talks about focuses ahead of tonight’s game with Aaron Wiggins.
As the Thunder continues to take advantage of opportunities, @NickAGallo talks about focuses ahead of tonight’s game with Aaron Wiggins.
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Friday night drip💧
Friday night drip💧
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Domantas Sabonis has the right thumb and now the left middle finger taped. He says he cut the finger on a dunk in San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/jA9bYQcJK7 – 9:13 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis warming up for tonight’s Kings-Thunder game. pic.twitter.com/xP7OicMxTh – 9:05 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown says Domantas Sabonis will not have a minutes restriction tonight vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder. – 8:25 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Updated Injury Report vs. Oklahoma City Thunder – 1/20:
Domantas Sabonis (Non COVID illness) – AVAILABLE
Matthew Dellavedova (Non COVID illness) – AVAILABLE
Alex Len (Non COVID illness) – AVAILABLE
Updated Injury Report vs. Oklahoma City Thunder – 1/20:
Domantas Sabonis (Non COVID illness) – AVAILABLE
Matthew Dellavedova (Non COVID illness) – AVAILABLE
Alex Len (Non COVID illness) – AVAILABLE
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown says Terence Davis (illness) will be available vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight. – 8:25 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. Oklahoma City Thunder – 1/20:
Domantas Sabonis (Non COVID illness) – AVAILABLE
Matthew Dellavedova (Non COVID illness) – AVAILABLE
Alex Len (Non COVID illness) – AVAILABLE
Updated Injury Report vs. Oklahoma City Thunder – 1/20:
Domantas Sabonis (Non COVID illness) – AVAILABLE
Matthew Dellavedova (Non COVID illness) – AVAILABLE
Alex Len (Non COVID illness) – AVAILABLE
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Who would @Chimezie Metu give a Gatorade shower to? 🚿🤔 Get to know more about the Sacramento Kings power forward ⬇️
Who would @Chimezie Metu give a Gatorade shower to? 🚿🤔 Get to know more about the Sacramento Kings power forward ⬇️
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Thunder-Kings tonight. Winner earns the title of America’s Team. – 7:09 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Was just catching up on the Thunder. I love Josh Giddey, man. How he uses his eyes, pump-fakes and slight of hand to get defenders moving in the wrong direction.
Was just catching up on the Thunder. I love Josh Giddey, man. How he uses his eyes, pump-fakes and slight of hand to get defenders moving in the wrong direction.
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 9-game slate
– DNPs contagious
– Kawhi in SA
– Thomas Bryant is in TROUBLE tonight
– League Pass Super Bowl in Sacramento
– Jokic/LeBron playing?
NBA’s Closing Bell live now through tipoff!
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 9-game slate
– DNPs contagious
– Kawhi in SA
– Thomas Bryant is in TROUBLE tonight
– League Pass Super Bowl in Sacramento
– Jokic/LeBron playing?
NBA’s Closing Bell live now through tipoff!
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
NBA power rankings: Kings, Thunder and other surprises in the wild Western Conference playoff race
NBA power rankings: Kings, Thunder and other surprises in the wild Western Conference playoff race
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis, Matthew Dellavedova and Alex Len are all available tonight for the Sacramento Kings. Terence Davis has been added to the injury report as questionable with a non-covid related illness. – 4:53 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Terence Davis, who is also battling the non-COVID illness going around the Kings, is listed as questionable for tonight vs. Thunder.
Terence Davis, who is also battling the non-COVID illness going around the Kings, is listed as questionable for tonight vs. Thunder.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis will be available for tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder after missing Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers due to illness. Matthew Dellavedova and Alex Len will be available as well. Terence Davis is questionable. – 4:33 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Domantas Sabonis (non-COVID illness) is available to play tonight vs. the Thunder – 4:33 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Ahead of tonight’s game with the surging OKC Thunder, Kings guard Kevin Huerter talks about his Kings finding consistency, the five game win streak, the crowded West standings and tonight’s matchup.
Ahead of tonight’s game with the surging OKC Thunder, Kings guard Kevin Huerter talks about his Kings finding consistency, the five game win streak, the crowded West standings and tonight’s matchup.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Given we’re past the halfway point, kind of crazy that tonight is the Thunder’s first game in the Pacific Time zone.
Given we’re past the halfway point, kind of crazy that tonight is the Thunder’s first game in the Pacific Time zone.
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder is back on the road for a matchup with the Sacramento Kings. Coming off a 41 assists game on Wednesday, the Thunder look to continue building upon its collective confidence and energy tonight.
The Thunder is back on the road for a matchup with the Sacramento Kings. Coming off a 41 assists game on Wednesday, the Thunder look to continue building upon its collective confidence and energy tonight.
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder is back on the road for a matchup with the Sacramento Kings. Coming off a 41 assists game, the Thunder look to continue building upon its collective confidence and energy tonight.
The Thunder is back on the road for a matchup with the Sacramento Kings. Coming off a 41 assists game, the Thunder look to continue building upon its collective confidence and energy tonight.
