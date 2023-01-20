Live stream: Thunder 48, Kings 42

The Oklahoma City Thunder (22-23) play against the Sacramento Kings (25-18) at Golden 1 Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday January 20, 2023

Oklahoma City Thunder 48, Sacramento Kings 42 (Q2 06:42)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

De’Aaron Fox is up to 9 technical fouls this season.

De'Aaron Fox is up to 9 technical fouls this season.

Most he has had in a season is 10. (2020-2021)

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

ISAIAH JOE STEP BACK TRIPLE. He is 3-for-4 from three, Dort is 3-for-4 from three, OKC is shooting 66 percent from deep and lead 48-42.

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

De'Aaron Fox, who had just subbed out after picking up his first foul, just got slapped with a technical from the Kings bench.

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Tech on De'Aaron Fox from the Kings bench.

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

OKC has decided not to miss tonight.

OKC has decided not to miss tonight.

18/32 FG (56%) & 8/12 3PT (66%)

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

OKC has decided not to miss tonight.

OKC has decided not to miss tonight.

16/30 FG (53%) & 8/12 3PT (66%)

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

I am obviously drinking coffee, plz credit locked on thunder.

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Isaiah Joe gotta have one of the quickest releases in the league

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

Lu Dort has been excellent on offense lately. Shooting a crisp 46% from 3 over his previous 11 games. Just hit his 3rd out of 4 tonight.

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Lu Dort now 4/7 to start, 3/4 from beyond the arc in his 10 mins of action, up to 11 points now and makes Mike Brown burn the timeout to address his Kings team.

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Oklahoma City led by 9 to begin the game, but the Kings escape the opening quarter with a 33-32 lead. Keegan Murray with a quick 10 points and 4 boards for Sac who shoots 60%. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 9 points for the Thunder.

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

1Q: Kings 33, Thunder 32

1Q: Kings 33, Thunder 32

The Kings went 0 of 4 from the field to start the game. Now they're 12 of 20 (.600). Keegan Murray already has 10 points and four rebounds.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

OKC hanging right in on the road against a really good Kings squad. One point game. SGA dropped nine points in the first, Giddey and J-Dub got the scoring started. This is going to be a long game, settle in and live and die with each run. Get your popcorn ready.

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

End of 1Q: Kings 33, Thunder 32

SGA – 9 points, 3 assists

Giddey – 6 points

Murray – 10 points

End of 1Q: Kings 33, Thunder 32

SGA – 9 points, 3 assists

Giddey – 6 points

Murray – 10 points

Fox – 9 points

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings take the 33-32 lead into the second quarter. OKC with a quick start, but Kings kept grinding. Keegan Murray leads with 10 points, 4 rebounds. Fox has 9 points.

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

This OKC team is good. IDC what people say. They use their picks for a big move this summer and get Chet back and sky's the limit.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Tre Mann can create such good looks, they just need to fall more consistently. Great move there to get the floater to drop.

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

One of my fav lineups on the floor now for OKC:

SGA

Mann

Waters III

Joe

One of my fav lineups on the floor now for OKC:

SGA

Mann

Waters III

Joe

Muscala

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Tre Mann

Isaiah Joe

Lindy Waters III

Mike Muscala

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Tre Mann

Isaiah Joe

Lindy Waters III

Mike Muscala

Is a really fun lineup with a lot of space for SGA in an up and down game

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Keegan Murray with a big first quarter. 10 points and 4 rebounds in the first nine minutes.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is feeling it! What a step back 3. Big game Shai.

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Isaiah Joe & Lindy Waters III first subs for OKC tonight

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Most Paul George assists (12) since April 9 vs Kings, tying a career-high.

Also had ZERO turnovers, only 2nd time in George’s 13-year career that he had 10+ assists without turnover. The other time was March 2021 vs Hornets, (10 assists)

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Fox explodes to the basket and throws it down with force 💪

Fox explodes to the basket and throws it down with force 💪

#NBAAllStar

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Nothing quite like a little De’Aaron Fox coast-to-coast dunk!

Nothing quite like a little De'Aaron Fox coast-to-coast dunk!

Also, pay attention to Fox's great defense on SGA at the start of the clip.

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Fox goes coast-to-coast for the hammer. Kings are waking up.

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Keegan Murray finally gets the Kings on the board after a dreadful start. 9-2 OKC.

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Thunder off to a 9-0 start against the Kings

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings off to a slow start. OKC with a 7-0 run to open the game.

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Shoutout to the Silverado band, my old middle school, for performing the National Anthem at the Kings game tonight.

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

“They play with great pace up the floor and in the half court. Maybe the best in the league at that combination.”

"They play with great pace up the floor and in the half court. Maybe the best in the league at that combination."

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault offers his assessment of what makes the Kings offense so potent 👑

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

As the Thunder continues to take advantage of opportunities, @NickAGallo talks about focuses ahead of tonight’s game with Aaron Wiggins.

As the Thunder continues to take advantage of opportunities, @NickAGallo talks about focuses ahead of tonight's game with Aaron Wiggins.

❝Just growing. Growing through experience, growing through games…continuing to make progress every day and continue to play together.❞

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Domantas Sabonis has the right thumb and now the left middle finger taped. He says he cut the finger on a dunk in San Antonio.

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings coach Mike Brown says Domantas Sabonis will not have a minutes restriction tonight vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Updated Injury Report vs. Oklahoma City Thunder – 1/20:

Domantas Sabonis (Non COVID illness) – AVAILABLE

Matthew Dellavedova (Non COVID illness) – AVAILABLE

Alex Len (Non COVID illness) – AVAILABLE

Updated Injury Report vs. Oklahoma City Thunder – 1/20:

Domantas Sabonis (Non COVID illness) – AVAILABLE

Matthew Dellavedova (Non COVID illness) – AVAILABLE

Alex Len (Non COVID illness) – AVAILABLE

Terence Davis (Non COVID illness) – AVAILABLE

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings coach Mike Brown says Terence Davis (illness) will be available vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight.

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Updated Injury Report vs. Oklahoma City Thunder – 1/20:

Domantas Sabonis (Non COVID illness) – AVAILABLE

Matthew Dellavedova (Non COVID illness) – AVAILABLE

Alex Len (Non COVID illness) – AVAILABLE

Updated Injury Report vs. Oklahoma City Thunder – 1/20:

Domantas Sabonis (Non COVID illness) – AVAILABLE

Matthew Dellavedova (Non COVID illness) – AVAILABLE

Alex Len (Non COVID illness) – AVAILABLE

Terence Davis (Non COVID illness) – AVAILABLE

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Terence Davis is available to play tonight for the Kings.

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Was just catching up on the Thunder. I love Josh Giddey, man. How he uses his eyes, pump-fakes and slight of hand to get defenders moving in the wrong direction.

Was just catching up on the Thunder. I love Josh Giddey, man. How he uses his eyes, pump-fakes and slight of hand to get defenders moving in the wrong direction.

This pump fake tricks every Nets defender and gets Dort an open 3.

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

NBA power rankings: Kings, Thunder and other surprises in the wild Western Conference playoff race

NBA power rankings: Kings, Thunder and other surprises in the wild Western Conference playoff race

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac…

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Domantas Sabonis, Matthew Dellavedova and Alex Len are all available tonight for the Sacramento Kings. Terence Davis has been added to the injury report as questionable with a non-covid related illness.

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Terence Davis, who is also battling the non-COVID illness going around the Kings, is listed as questionable for tonight vs. Thunder.

Terence Davis, who is also battling the non-COVID illness going around the Kings, is listed as questionable for tonight vs. Thunder.

Domantas Sabonis, Alex Len & Matthew Dellavedova will all be available tonight.

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis will be available for tonight's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder after missing Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers due to illness. Matthew Dellavedova and Alex Len will be available as well. Terence Davis is questionable.

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Domantas Sabonis (non-COVID illness) is available to play tonight vs. the Thunder

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Ahead of tonight’s game with the surging OKC Thunder, Kings guard Kevin Huerter talks about his Kings finding consistency, the five game win streak, the crowded West standings and tonight’s matchup.

Ahead of tonight's game with the surging OKC Thunder, Kings guard Kevin Huerter talks about his Kings finding consistency, the five game win streak, the crowded West standings and tonight's matchup.

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Given we’re past the halfway point, kind of crazy that tonight is the Thunder’s first game in the Pacific Time zone.

Given we're past the halfway point, kind of crazy that tonight is the Thunder's first game in the Pacific Time zone.

OKC has lost four straight in Sacramento, and six of its last seven against the Kings.

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

The Thunder is back on the road for a matchup with the Sacramento Kings. Coming off a 41 assists game on Wednesday, the Thunder look to continue building upon its collective confidence and energy tonight.

The Thunder is back on the road for a matchup with the Sacramento Kings. Coming off a 41 assists game on Wednesday, the Thunder look to continue building upon its collective confidence and energy tonight.

@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide today's @OUHealth Game Day Report📰