Thunder vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Oklahoma City Thunder play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center

The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $6,518,442 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $5,381,627 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday January 20, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBCSCA

Away TV: Bally Sports OK

Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!