Tre Jones on Dejounte Murray: He always means well, everyone in Spurs locker room respected him, no bad blood

Jeff McDonald: Tre Jones, on this Dejounte Murray stuff: “Dejounte is a real good guy. I feel like a lot of the things that happened when he separated from here and got traded, a lot of things happened that made him out to be a bad guy a little bit. I don’t think it’s anything like that.” ...
Source: Twitter @JMcDonald_SAEN
Source: Twitter @JMcDonald_SAEN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Tre Jones, on this Dejounte Murray stuff:
“Dejounte is a real good guy. I feel like a lot of the things that happened when he separated from here and got traded, a lot of things happened that made him out to be a bad guy a little bit. I don’t think it’s anything like that.” … – 1:18 PM
Tre Jones, on this Dejounte Murray stuff:
“Dejounte is a real good guy. I feel like a lot of the things that happened when he separated from here and got traded, a lot of things happened that made him out to be a bad guy a little bit. I don’t think it’s anything like that.” … – 1:18 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Dejounte Murray calls out Spurs’ legend Tony Parker for not being a good mentor nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/20/dej… – 10:00 AM
Dejounte Murray calls out Spurs’ legend Tony Parker for not being a good mentor nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/20/dej… – 10:00 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Dejounte Murray believes Tony Parker didn’t mentor him in the #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 7:45 AM
Dejounte Murray believes Tony Parker didn’t mentor him in the #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 7:45 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Dejounte Murray had some words for the San Antonio Spurs and Tony Parker 😳
Atlanta Hawks guard criticized Parker and was also unhappy with Nicolas Laprovittola arriving to Spurs:
basketnews.com/news-184074-de… – 2:10 AM
Dejounte Murray had some words for the San Antonio Spurs and Tony Parker 😳
Atlanta Hawks guard criticized Parker and was also unhappy with Nicolas Laprovittola arriving to Spurs:
basketnews.com/news-184074-de… – 2:10 AM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Wild to see folks thinking Dejounte Murray somehow bad-mouthed the Spurs. The man spoke his truth. And he’s probably not the player he is today w/out that experience. – 9:18 PM
Wild to see folks thinking Dejounte Murray somehow bad-mouthed the Spurs. The man spoke his truth. And he’s probably not the player he is today w/out that experience. – 9:18 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop chose Tre Jones to serve as the Spurs Youth Basketball League ambassador this year. Each season, he selects a player who exemplifies the league’s values and mission on and off the court to work with and promote the league. pic.twitter.com/9qJd18MHvu – 8:11 PM
Pop chose Tre Jones to serve as the Spurs Youth Basketball League ambassador this year. Each season, he selects a player who exemplifies the league’s values and mission on and off the court to work with and promote the league. pic.twitter.com/9qJd18MHvu – 8:11 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop chose Tre Jones to serve as the Spurs Youth Basketball League ambassador. Pop selects a player each season who exemplifies the SYBL’s values and mission on and off the court to work with and promote the league. pic.twitter.com/tPAmcoLxmZ – 8:08 PM
Pop chose Tre Jones to serve as the Spurs Youth Basketball League ambassador. Pop selects a player each season who exemplifies the SYBL’s values and mission on and off the court to work with and promote the league. pic.twitter.com/tPAmcoLxmZ – 8:08 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Tre Jones at the Westside Family YMCA tonight helping out at a Spurs Youth Basketball League clinic. Sponsored by Pizza Hut, the SYBL was started in 1990 by then-Spurs assistant coach Gregg Popovich and Kids Sports Network president/founder Frank Martin. pic.twitter.com/6bxsFqD9hZ – 8:02 PM
Tre Jones at the Westside Family YMCA tonight helping out at a Spurs Youth Basketball League clinic. Sponsored by Pizza Hut, the SYBL was started in 1990 by then-Spurs assistant coach Gregg Popovich and Kids Sports Network president/founder Frank Martin. pic.twitter.com/6bxsFqD9hZ – 8:02 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Dejounte Murray calls out Tony Parker for not mentoring him while he played for the Spurs
cbssports.com/nba/news/dejou… – 6:45 PM
Dejounte Murray calls out Tony Parker for not mentoring him while he played for the Spurs
cbssports.com/nba/news/dejou… – 6:45 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Dejounte Murray speaks a bit on his time with the Spurs and Tony Parker. pic.twitter.com/szMJFZiW6u – 5:36 PM
Dejounte Murray speaks a bit on his time with the Spurs and Tony Parker. pic.twitter.com/szMJFZiW6u – 5:36 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
THIS WHY HE’S HERE!
The real will always prevail. @Dejounte Murray
WeMove pic.twitter.com/NFS4N5mKZZ – 11:15 PM
THIS WHY HE’S HERE!
The real will always prevail. @Dejounte Murray
WeMove pic.twitter.com/NFS4N5mKZZ – 11:15 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Dejounte Murray got the job done in the W vs. the Mavericks 🎒 pic.twitter.com/BnESOBeZWw – 10:16 PM
Dejounte Murray got the job done in the W vs. the Mavericks 🎒 pic.twitter.com/BnESOBeZWw – 10:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dejounte Murray tonight:
30 PTS
7 REB
4 AST
12-18 FG
4-6 3P
3 straight 25-point games. pic.twitter.com/oTS6vW9XRC – 10:05 PM
Dejounte Murray tonight:
30 PTS
7 REB
4 AST
12-18 FG
4-6 3P
3 straight 25-point games. pic.twitter.com/oTS6vW9XRC – 10:05 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Would you take a package similar to the Dejounte Murray deal for O.G. Anunoby? – 1:06 PM
Would you take a package similar to the Dejounte Murray deal for O.G. Anunoby? – 1:06 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Took a closer at the Dejounte Murray package that reports say could be a template for an O.G. Anunoby deal. It’s not really three 1st picks. They got a Charlotte 2023 1st that’s lottery protected for the next 3 years and then becomes two 2nds. – 10:27 AM
Took a closer at the Dejounte Murray package that reports say could be a template for an O.G. Anunoby deal. It’s not really three 1st picks. They got a Charlotte 2023 1st that’s lottery protected for the next 3 years and then becomes two 2nds. – 10:27 AM
More on this storyline
Jeff McDonald: More Jones: “He always means well. Everyone in that locker room respected him. … He continues to reach out to all of us a lot. We all have a good relationship with him still. I don’t think there’s any bad blood there, but sometimes people spin it out to be something different.” -via Twitter @JMcDonald_SAEN / January 20, 2023
SHOWTIME Basketball: Dejounte Murray: “That was the year I took the job from Tony [Parker]…I know he didn’t like it cuz if he liked it, he would have mentored me the way he should have. He wouldn’t have went to [the Hornets].” -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / January 20, 2023
Tom Orsborn: Jakob Claus, aided by Elves Tre & Devin, spreading holiday cheer tonight to East Side families at an @elflouiseCP party that’s part of the “NBA’s Season of Giving.” -via Twitter @tom_orsborn / December 13, 2022
Matthew Tynan: Spurs say Tre Jones will be available tonight. -via Twitter @Matthew_Tynan / November 15, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.