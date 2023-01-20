Tre Jones on Dejounte Murray: He always means well, everyone in Spurs locker room respected him, no bad blood

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Tre Jones, on this Dejounte Murray stuff:
“Dejounte is a real good guy. I feel like a lot of the things that happened when he separated from here and got traded, a lot of things happened that made him out to be a bad guy a little bit. I don’t think it’s anything like that.” … – 1:18 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Dejounte Murray calls out Spurs’ legend Tony Parker for not being a good mentor nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/20/dej…10:00 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Dejounte Murray believes Tony Parker didn’t mentor him in the #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14…7:45 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Dejounte Murray had some words for the San Antonio Spurs and Tony Parker 😳
Atlanta Hawks guard criticized Parker and was also unhappy with Nicolas Laprovittola arriving to Spurs:
basketnews.com/news-184074-de…2:10 AM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Wild to see folks thinking Dejounte Murray somehow bad-mouthed the Spurs. The man spoke his truth. And he’s probably not the player he is today w/out that experience. – 9:18 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop chose Tre Jones to serve as the Spurs Youth Basketball League ambassador this year. Each season, he selects a player who exemplifies the league’s values and mission on and off the court to work with and promote the league. pic.twitter.com/9qJd18MHvu8:11 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop chose Tre Jones to serve as the Spurs Youth Basketball League ambassador. Pop selects a player each season who exemplifies the SYBL’s values and mission on and off the court to work with and promote the league. pic.twitter.com/tPAmcoLxmZ8:08 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Tre Jones at the Westside Family YMCA tonight helping out at a Spurs Youth Basketball League clinic. Sponsored by Pizza Hut, the SYBL was started in 1990 by then-Spurs assistant coach Gregg Popovich and Kids Sports Network president/founder Frank Martin. pic.twitter.com/6bxsFqD9hZ8:02 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Dejounte Murray calls out Tony Parker for not mentoring him while he played for the Spurs
cbssports.com/nba/news/dejou…6:45 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Dejounte Murray speaks a bit on his time with the Spurs and Tony Parker. pic.twitter.com/szMJFZiW6u5:36 PM

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
THIS WHY HE’S HERE!
The real will always prevail. @Dejounte Murray
WeMove pic.twitter.com/NFS4N5mKZZ11:15 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Dejounte Murray got the job done in the W vs. the Mavericks 🎒 pic.twitter.com/BnESOBeZWw10:16 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
Dejounte Murray tonight:
30 PTS
7 REB
4 AST
12-18 FG
4-6 3P
3 straight 25-point games. pic.twitter.com/oTS6vW9XRC10:05 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Would you take a package similar to the Dejounte Murray deal for O.G. Anunoby? – 1:06 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Took a closer at the Dejounte Murray package that reports say could be a template for an O.G. Anunoby deal. It’s not really three 1st picks. They got a Charlotte 2023 1st that’s lottery protected for the next 3 years and then becomes two 2nds. – 10:27 AM

Ohhhhh????? Lol -via Twitter / January 19, 2023
Tom Orsborn: Jakob Claus, aided by Elves Tre & Devin, spreading holiday cheer tonight to East Side families at an ⁦@elflouiseCP⁩ party that’s part of the “NBA’s Season of Giving.” -via Twitter @tom_orsborn / December 13, 2022

