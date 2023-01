Tyrese Haliburton back in February?

“I said this when I came from Sacramento, who I am as a person, I love hard. I love hard. And I’m a person who really invests in where he is. This is somewhere I want to be long term. I’m just being real. I love it here; my family loves it here. Of course, it’s the NBA, it’s a business; I said the same thing about Sacramento and then I got traded. But I want to be where my feet are and that’s here in Indianapolis.” -via The Athletic / January 13, 2023