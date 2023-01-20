Tyrese Haliburton back in February?

Tony East: Tyrese Haliburton on his injury timeline on the Old Man and The Three podcast: “Re-evaluate at the end of the month… Hopefully in the next 11, 12 days I feel better and I can get back to start February. That’s the goal.” 51:20 mark.
Tony East @TEastNBA
Tyrese Haliburton on his injury timeline on the Old Man and The Three podcast: “Re-evaluate at the end of the month… Hopefully in the next 11, 12 days I feel better and I can get back to start February. That’s the goal.”
The third (and final until starters are announced) round of fan voting for All-Star starters has been released by the NBA. Tyrese Haliburton remains 8th among Eastern Conference guards. pic.twitter.com/Tlvp2NflIA – 1:00 PM
The Monte McNair/Wes Wilcox front office has done an incredible job in Sacramento. Took a beating for the Haliburton trade, but Sabonis is a beast and Fox has taken off. Huerter trade worked. Murray the right pick. Brown the right coach. Just a series of sharp moves. – 9:28 AM
5 straight losses for the Pacers. They were always going to be worse without Haliburton, but some players said they could play the same style. Instead, they haven’t looked like themselves.
OKC led all night, handled the Pacers 126-106. It’s the Pacers’ fifth straight L — all since Haliburton suffered an injury.
A lot of unhappy Pacers. As OKC’s lead grows to 19 again, Carlisle uses a timeout. Turner comes to the bench and kicks a chair. Not much going well for them tonight.
They badly miss Haliburton as the connector. – 9:38 PM
“They’ve used their depth, especially in the backcourt, to be really good.”
An NBA scout discussed what he saw from the Pacers in the first half of the season — on Haliburton, Turner, Nembhard, Mathurin and more:
fieldhousefiles.com/p/midseason-pa… – 8:39 PM
Pacers’ injury report is clean for OKC on Wednesday other than the two expected, Haliburton and Theis. They’re both out.
That means Myles Turner’s back is feeling better and Goga Bitadze is over the illness he had for a few days.
fieldhousefiles.com/p/back-spasms-… – 5:50 PM
Haliburton’s standout play has taken minutes from @TJ McConnell, who averages a career-low 17.9 mpg. McConnell is having perhaps his best season, though. His per-36 stats: 13.2 pts, 9.2 A, 3.1 TO, 5.4 R while shooting .492 fg, .407 3fg and .906 ft. – 4:59 PM
Tony East: “We’ve got 3 very good point guards and we’ve got 2 that are healthy,” Rick Carlisle says of Tyrese Haliburton’s injury. “We’ll get a chance to see Drew playing more point,” he added. -via Twitter @TEastNBA / January 13, 2023
“I said this when I came from Sacramento, who I am as a person, I love hard. I love hard. And I’m a person who really invests in where he is. This is somewhere I want to be long term. I’m just being real. I love it here; my family loves it here. Of course, it’s the NBA, it’s a business; I said the same thing about Sacramento and then I got traded. But I want to be where my feet are and that’s here in Indianapolis.” -via The Athletic / January 13, 2023
“I think the best part of being here is, I love the Midwest,” Haliburton said, wearing his ever-present million-dollar smile. “I love Midwest people; my girl (Jade Jones) is from the Midwest (they met at Iowa State). ‘Midwest nice’ is a real thing, the genuineness of people, the way they act. I really value people waving as you walk by or smiling. That matters to me, that small-town feel, that Midwest feel. -via The Athletic / January 13, 2023
