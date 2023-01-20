Warriors shopping James Wiseman?

The Warriors, a league source said, have indicated in conversations with other teams that the development of third-year center James Wiseman is not aligning with their hopes of squeezing another championship from the core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. The Mavericks, several league sources said, are eager to find another playmaker to complement star point guard Luka Dončić, while the Bucks hope to bolster their 23rd-ranked offense with an athletic wing scorer, hence their reported interest in the Knicks’ Cam Reddish, which a league source confirmed.
Source: Ric Bucher @ FoxSports.com
StatMuse @statmuse
Warriors players out tonight:
Stephen Curry (Hip)
Klay Thompson (Injury Management)
Draymond Green (Toe)
Andrew Wiggins (Foot)
Andre Iguodala (Hip)
James Wiseman (Ankle)
Warriors play in Cleveland tonight. pic.twitter.com/LXI9x9sQA5 – 2:27 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
The Warriors will be without Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala, and James Wiseman tonight in Cleveland. – 1:44 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Stephen Curry (left hip tightness), Draymond Green (right toe soreness), Klay Thompson (injury management) have all been ruled OUT for tonight’s game in Cleveland.
James Wiseman and Andre Iguodala will also not play.
Meanwhile, Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green are probable – 1:37 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
On the Warriors latest injury report, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins are all out against the Cavs, as well as Andre Iguodala and James Wiseman
Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green are both probable – 1:36 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Warriors will be without Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, and James Wiseman tonight against the #Cavs. – 1:32 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Warriors at Celtics – TD Garden – January 19, 2023 – Starters
Boston –Smart, White, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Golden State – Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Golden State: J. Green, Kuminga, Iguodala, Wiseman pic.twitter.com/7nONCV74lE – 7:06 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Great fun with the wildly achieving @itszenakeita on this week’s “Hoops, Adjacent” ep of @AthleticNBAShow w/ @Marcus Thompson. All Dubs talk, from their title chances to Wiseman’s future to Zena’s days hooping at Yale. Listen in!
theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 3:00 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson will play against the Celtics tomorrow. Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green scrimmaged today. James Wiseman didn’t. Kerr called Kuminga and JaMychal doubtful vs Celtics but possible at Cavaliers on Friday. pic.twitter.com/lG8ui1awXE – 1:40 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson will play Thursday against the Celtics, per Steve Kerr. Andre Iguodala is out.
Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green scrimmaged Wednesday. James Wiseman did not. – 1:37 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson will be good to go tomorrow in Boston.
JaMychal Green and Jonathan Kuminga scrimmaged today. James Wiseman did not. All three are unlikely to play tomorrow but Green and Kuminga could play Friday. – 1:36 PM
This is also why Kuminga, Wiseman and Moody remain likely to be with the Warriors beyond the deadline. They aren’t actively shopping their three recent lottery picks, according to those sources with knowledge of the Warriors’ thinking. That isn’t to say they couldn’t be moved in the right deal, but a rival team hoping to obtain them would be searching to get Moody or Wiseman on a bargain, and the Warriors aren’t in sell-low mode. Kuminga’s situation is a bit different. He’s shown more and could net more, but he’s also worth more to the Warriors. Considering what he’s flashed as an individual point of attack defender — something the rest of this roster lacks — there’s internal belief he will be a necessary playoff rotation contributor. -via The Athletic / January 19, 2023
Kendra Andrews: Klay Thompson will be active tomorrow against the Celtics but Andre Iguodala will not, Steve Kerr says. Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green scrimmaged today, but are unlikely to play. James Wiseman didn’t scrimmage. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / January 18, 2023
Neil Dalal: Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and JaMychal Green are out for Warriors at Wizards. Bradley Beal (left hamstring strain) will presumably be a game-time decision after his pre-game warmup routine. -via Twitter @NeilDalal96 / January 16, 2023
