Warriors shopping James Wiseman?

Kendra Andrews: Klay Thompson will be active tomorrow against the Celtics but Andre Iguodala will not, Steve Kerr says. Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green scrimmaged today, but are unlikely to play. James Wiseman didn’t scrimmage. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / January 18, 2023

Klay Thompson will be good to go tomorrow in Boston.JaMychal Green and Jonathan Kuminga scrimmaged today. James Wiseman did not. All three are unlikely to play tomorrow but Green and Kuminga could play Friday. – 1:36 PM

Klay Thompson will play Thursday against the Celtics, per Steve Kerr. Andre Iguodala is out.Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green scrimmaged Wednesday. James Wiseman did not. – 1:37 PM

Klay Thompson will play against the Celtics tomorrow. Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green scrimmaged today. James Wiseman didn’t. Kerr called Kuminga and JaMychal doubtful vs Celtics but possible at Cavaliers on Friday. pic.twitter.com/lG8ui1awXE

Great fun with the wildly achieving @itszenakeita on this week’s “Hoops, Adjacent” ep of @AthleticNBAShow w/ @Marcus Thompson . All Dubs talk, from their title chances to Wiseman’s future to Zena’s days hooping at Yale. Listen in!

On the Warriors latest injury report, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins are all out against the Cavs, as well as Andre Iguodala and James WisemanJonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green are both probable – 1:36 PM

Stephen Curry (left hip tightness), Draymond Green (right toe soreness), Klay Thompson (injury management) have all been ruled OUT for tonight’s game in Cleveland.James Wiseman and Andre Iguodala will also not play.Meanwhile, Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green are probable – 1:37 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.