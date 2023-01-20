Live stream: Warriors 98, Cavaliers 85

The Golden State Warriors (22-23) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-18) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday January 20, 2023
Golden State Warriors 98, Cleveland Cavaliers 85 (Q3 00:47)
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors haven’t scored in four minutes
The Warriors haven’t scored in four minutes
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs on a run here in the late third. They’ve cut GSW’s lead to just 95-85 thanks to a few 3-pointers of their own. 1:09 left in the third quarter. They’re not out of it, but they’re going to have to play much better than they have thus far if they’re going to salvage a win. – 9:16 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors led by 20 points earlier in the third quarter. With 1:09 left in the period, Cavs have trimmed it to 10. – 9:16 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
20+ points in 12 of his last 13 games.
Jordan Poole’s a BUCKET.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I guess Curry and crew have just been holding the Warriors back this whole time. – 9:12 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff just got a technical foul too. Right on the heels of Raul Neto’s T. – 9:11 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I *think* that Raul Neto was upset that Jordan Poole kicked out his leg on that 3-point attempt. Neto ends up with a technical foul. – 9:10 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
And Raul Neto was just issued a tech. This is not going well at all. – 9:10 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Donte DiVincenzo has tried to showboat like 3 or 4 times in the last few minutes against #Cavs and has committed a ridiculous turnover each time. – 9:07 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Steal ➡️ dime ➡️ +2. #LetEmKnow
VOTE⭐️ at https://t.co/BPIO1RtzNE
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors B crew is 19-of-29 from 3 in the middle of the third quarter in Cleveland. They’re up 20 on the Cavaliers.
-Poole: 5/7
-JaMychal: 3/5
-Kuminga: 2/2
-Lamb: 2/3
-Baldwin: 2/3
-Jerome: 2/3
-DiVincenzo: 2/4
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors are up by 19 on the Cavs and Steph and Klay are hyped on the bench – 9:00 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Boos raining down from the rafters. The Warriors are hammering Cavs 87-68 with 7 minutes left in third – 9:00 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Warriors extend their franchise record with 15 or more 3-pointers in the 11th game in a row. Beating Cavs 72-61. – 8:53 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
8-2 run for the Warriors after the break. They now lead Cleveland by 11 points, their largest lead of the night. – 8:53 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Warriors with an 8-2 start to the third here, including a pair of 3s. They’re up to 16 makes from deep now. #Cavs down 72-61 and Bickerstaff wants time. This is bad. – 8:52 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors have now made 15 or more 3s in 11 straight games, tying an NBA record – 8:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Utah. Nets-Jazz tip shortly. I’m expecting a Royce O’Neale tribute tonight. He played his first five seasons with the Jazz before being traded to BK. Nets trying to split a back-to-back before facing the Warriors on Sunday. All hands on deck. – 8:51 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors had 12 offensive rebounds in the first half
Golden State Warriors @warriors
All-Star players. All-Star teammates.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
smh all these fans in Cleveland complained about not seeing Steph tonight not realizing they’re getting treated to the Ty Jerome Show #wahoowa – 8:47 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Dubs knocked down 14 threes in the first half.
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
🚨 CLEVELAND, LAST CHANCE TO VOTE 3-FOR-1🚨
Head over to https://t.co/BPIO1RtzNE to submit your votes!
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
The Warriors have a five-point lead at the half. Poole leads the team with 16 points and J. Green has 11 off the bench. Golden State shot 14 of 23 from deep in the first two quarters. – 8:41 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Half (23) of the short-handed Warriors total shot attempts (46) in the first half were 3-pointers. 14 of their 22 makes came from deep as well. So … yeah … guarding the 3 might be a point of emphasis at halftime for #Cavs. – 8:40 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
That first half could have gone better, as the #Cavs trail the Warriors 64-59 at halftime. Warriors have made 14 3s, and out-rebounded the Cavs 23-16.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors, down four starters, lead the Cavs 64-59 at halftime. Golden State knocked down 14 3-pointers and were carried offensively by Jordan Poole (16) and JaMychal Green (11).
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are 1-10 on the season when opponents make 15 or more 3-pointers. Warriors made 14 3-pointers in the first half. That’s the most 3-pointers the Cavs have given up in a single half this season. – 8:36 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs trail the Warriors 64-59 at halftime. Warriors have been shooting lights out without Curry, Thompson, and Wiggins playing. Garland has 18 points for the Cavs and LeVert and Mobley both have nine points. – 8:35 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 64-59 vs. the Cavs at halftime without four starters and six players
–Jordan Poole: 16 points, four 3s
–JaMychal Green: 11 points, six rebounds, three 3s
–Warriors are 14-for-23 (60.9 percent) from deep
–8 players scored in the first half
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors’ reserves up 64-59 after a strong first half in Cleveland
*Jordan Poole opened scoring with three 3s, has 16
*JaMychal Green 11 pts, 6 rebs in 10 mins in return
*Ty Jerome living in floater range
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Looks like Donte DiVincenzo got kicked in the back of the head on the ground fighting for a loose ball – 8:30 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Golden State is really hurting the #Cavs from the perimeter. They are 13 of 21 from 3.
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
DG FOR 3️⃣!
VOTE⭐️ for DG: https://t.co/EP0rfSXwTc
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
JaMychal Green has equaled his season-high for 3-pointers (three) in one half. Five is his career-high. – 8:23 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Lamar Stevens really grabbing at his left side after drawing that offensive foul. He checks out for Evan Mobley. – 8:22 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Target practice 🏀
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Warriors started the night making 9-of-11 from 3-point range. They’ve missed their last five attempts from deep but still lead the #Cavs 46-40. 6:36 left in the first half. – 8:14 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Floatin' in the paint
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
We liked that too, @BradDaugherty43! 😁
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Warriors shooting 75 percent from 3-point line (9-of-12). They lead Cavs 41-36 with a cast of little-known players. – 8:09 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The Curry-less and Klay-less Warriors are currently 9 of 12 from 3-point range against #Cavs second-ranked defense. – 8:09 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Dubs are 8-10 from beyond the arc so far tonight 🎯
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors up 33-28 after one quarter. Impressive effort so far. Is it sustainable though? – 8:05 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Not a bad start for the Warriors, who are without Curry, Wiggins, Klay and Draymond. Golden State leads the Cavs 33-28 at the end of the first.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors without Steph, Klay, Draymond and Wiggins lead the Cavs 33-28 after the first quarter
Jordan Poole with 11 first-quarter points
Seven Warriors scored
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
End 1st Q: Warriors 33, Cavs 28. Golden State 7-of-9 from 3-point line. – 8:03 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Caris LeVert hits a 3 as the first quarter comes to an end. Warriors lead the #Cavs 33-28. Could have been a better first quarter from the Cavs, especially defensively. – 8:03 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I would imagine that the #Cavs allowing 33 points in a quarter to this version of the Warriors has Cavs head coach JB Bickerstaff rather upset with his team. They trail after one 33-28. Warriors made 7-of-9 from deep. – 8:03 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
There he goes
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
✨ VI3WS ✨
VOTE⭐️ for DG: https://t.co/EP0rfSXwTc
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That was a super heads up play by Isaac Okoro to tap that pass to Cedi Osman. Really nice job by him. – 7:54 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
JaMychal Green’s first shot since Dec. 18 is good, a 3-pointer from the top of the key. DiVincenzo with the assist. – 7:52 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Weak stuff is out, voting is in. ☑️
VOTE⭐️ for JA: https://t.co/Sz2XO0PDKt
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
JaMychal Green is in coming out of the timeout. He’s out there with Jerome, Poole, Kuminga and DiVincenzo. – 7:49 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
JB Bickerstaff calls a timeout after the #Cavs open up this one trailing to the remnants of the Golden State Warriors 15-10. The defensive intensity hasn’t been good enough thus far. Jordan Poole has nine points on three made 3-pointers. – 7:46 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
The youngest Dub to EVER reach 500 career threes.
Keep going, JP ☔️
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Corner 👌 from JP
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole came out on a mission. He starts 3-for-3 from deep and already has nine points. – 7:44 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors are without four starters, the Cavs are without Donovan Mitchell and three others
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Walking around the concourse here at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse before tonight’s #Cavs and #Warriors game and there were a healthy amount of Stephen Curry jerseys. – 7:42 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Ball is up. #Cavs and Warriors are underway here at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. – 7:40 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Time to hop onto Bally Sports and tune in. 😉
(Might as well hop over to https://t.co/BPIO1RtzNE to VOTE⭐️ DG, too)
Sean Highkin @highkin
John Curry news is pretty tough. Nicest guy in the world and an absolute constant at Blazers games. Was just talking to him at one of the Dallas games over the weekend. – 7:21 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors are starting Ty Jerome, Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney – 7:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors starters vs. the Cavs
Ty Jerome
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Jonathan Kuminga
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight at Cavaliers
Ty Jerome
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Jonathan Kuminga
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting five tonight against the Warriors: Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 7:03 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Garland, LeVert, Okoro, Mobley, and Allen tonight against the Warriors. – 7:02 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Splash coming SOON
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Evan Mobley working on his three-point shots before tonight's game against the Warriors.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“They won the game and that’s all that matters”
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors are getting Jonathan Kuminga back tonight. Steve Kerr: “He’s already established himself defensively. We need that to continue and the offensive side to grow.” He said Warriors “could’ve used him last night” vs Celtics. pic.twitter.com/YOQa63idge – 6:32 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr on the Warriors sitting their big names in Cleveland tonight
“I feel terrible for fans who bought a ticket expecting to see someone play. It’s a brutal part of the business. It’s why I’m going to continue to advocate for 72-game seasons.”
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Caris LeVert will start in place of Donovan Mitchell (groin), sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Cavs will be going with the same starting 5 from Wednesday in Memphis when Mitchell didn’t play — Darius Garland, LeVert, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. – 6:22 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Are you coming to the FieldHouse this evening for the #CavsWarriors game this evening?
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on Jonathan Kuminga: “We will welcome him back with the skill set that he has.”
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Walking into the weekend like: #LetEmKnow
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says the Warriors never take their record into consideration when deciding when to rest players, and who to rest. The decision is solely based on health and work load.
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green are expected to play tonight as long as they make it through warmups without issue, Steve Kerr said. – 6:10 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green will play tonight against Cleveland, per Steve Kerr, as long as there are no issues in warmups.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr expects Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green to play tonight if all goes well in warmups – 6:10 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell is listed as OUT now on the 5:30 NBA injury report. – 5:57 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Golden State is sitting half of its team tonight vs. Cleveland: Steph Curry (hip), Draymond Green (big toe), Klay Thompson (injury management) and Andrew Wiggins (left foot). – 5:40 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
May your Friday be blessed with 🏀
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Ricky Rubio won’t play tonight with ACL management. Donovan Mitchell (groin strain) is questionable. – 5:35 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs have ruled Donovan Mitchell out tonight against the Warriors. – 5:34 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell (groin) is now listed OUT for tonight’s game on the latest injury report. – 5:34 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Can we have your attention please
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Last Two Minute Report says the refs missed 5 calls against the Warriors in the final two minutes of OT against the Celtics
Klay Thompson shouldn’t have fouled out
Jordan Poole didn’t foul Malcolm Brogdon
Two missed defensive 3 seconds on Boston
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Curry, LeBron still tops in NBA jersey sales; Lakers lead team merchandise sale nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/20/cur… – 5:12 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Six incorrect calls in the last 2 minutes of Celtics-Warriors regulation and overtime according to NBA L2M report. A few notable ones
–Missed foul call on Brogdon block
–Missed 24 second violation on Horford shot at end of OT
Golden State Warriors @warriors
An EXCLUSIVE interview at The White House 🎤
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: For most of last night’s game against the Warriors, the Celtics looked like the same team they were in the Finals. In the end, though, they figured out a way to steal a game both teams treated like a playoff contest, not one in mid-January. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:52 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
After playing 48 minutes against the Warriors on Thursday night, Celtics have ruled out Jayson Tatum for Saturday’s game against Warriors due to wrist soreness. – 4:36 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Were you planning to see the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors come to Cleveland with their superstars playing on Friday night? Well, that will not be the case, as most are out for Friday’s game after playing on Thursday night in Boston. Photo: AP #Cavs pic.twitter.com/VN8NQIgo2J – 4:21 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio
& @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App! 👇
Today’s Topics: #Celtics over #Warriors recap, #Nets struggling w/out Durant, League Pass, Week in Review and more…
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Happy Birthday, Anthony Lamb! 🎂🎉
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
We haven’t seen many great #Celtics rebounding teams going back to the Big 3, but this one is elite. Nice layer to have beyond all their other strengths. It became the difference last night. #Warriors didn’t have an answer. – 3:53 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown revealed that brutal Boston traffic forced him to miss his warmup before the Celtics’ win over the Warriors masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 3:52 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Warrior official pulled Brad Stevens aside in the back hallway last night to let him know it did not go unnoticed that he stood outside the Golden State dressing room and shook the hand of every Warrior player and coach after the Game 6 Finals clincher… In fact, it resonated. – 3:45 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
– Stephen Curry among four Warriors starters out against Cavaliers
– Is the Warriors’ three-guard starting lineup really here to stay?
– Curry regains the top spot in jersey sales, Golden State second in total merchandise sales
Rick Noland @RickNoland
No Stef, Draymond, Klay, Wiggins. Feel bad for fans who saved money for this game – 3:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG – FTM per game this season:
25.4 – Luka Doncic
25.1 – LeBron James
24.6 – Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Two-Way Wiggins 🫡
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins are all out tonight in Cleveland
StatMuse @statmuse
Warriors players out tonight:
Stephen Curry (Hip)
Klay Thompson (Injury Management)
Draymond Green (Toe)
Andrew Wiggins (Foot)
Andre Iguodala (Hip)
James Wiseman (Ankle)
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
With the Warriors down six players, Ryan Rollins has been recalled from Santa Cruz. The Warriors badly need bodies right now – 2:25 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Warriors recall Ryan Rollins from Santa Cruz: pic.twitter.com/nAUhmXRSO5 – 2:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors are 2-2 on their five-game road trip and now will be without six players tonight in Cleveland vs. the Cavs
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
We got big plans this weekend. You in?
🎟️ https://t.co/VP2OFbpEie
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors will sit star veterans tonight vs. Cavaliers mercurynews.com/2023/01/20/war… – 2:04 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Talking Warriors and all the injuries for today’s slate with @DrewDinkmeyer and @jphanned.
Free on YouTube right now:
Golden State Warriors @warriors
The ten deepest shots of Stephen Curry’s Career.
Which is your favorite? 📍
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
New NBA Matchups! Really dug in on some macro stats for game environments.
Of course, I wrote it before the Warriors news. We’ll break that down on the injury show.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The Warriors are sitting Andrew Wiggins, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green on the second night of a back-to-back and end of a long five-game road trip against #Cavs tonight. – 1:49 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
The Warriors will be without Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala, and James Wiseman tonight in Cleveland. – 1:44 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
The Warriors will be without Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggings, Andre Iguodala, and James Wiseman tonight in Cleveland. – 1:43 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry’s Warriors jersey is NBA’s top seller so far this season mercurynews.com/2023/01/20/ste… – 1:38 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Stephen Curry (left hip tightness), Draymond Green (right toe soreness), Klay Thompson (injury management) have all been ruled OUT for tonight’s game in Cleveland.
James Wiseman and Andre Iguodala will also not play.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
On the Warriors latest injury report, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins are all out against the Cavs, as well as Andre Iguodala and James Wiseman
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
NBA Official Injury report says the Warriors are sitting Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson in Cleveland tonight. – 1:33 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green are all OUT tonight against Cleveland on the second night of the back-to-back.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors will be without Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson tonight in Cleveland. – 1:32 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Warriors will be without Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, and James Wiseman tonight against the #Cavs. – 1:32 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors are sitting Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson in Cleveland tonight. Last game of a five-game road trip. Went into OT in Boston last night. – 1:31 PM
