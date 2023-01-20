Warriors vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Golden State Warriors play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Golden State Warriors are spending $8,789,731 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $5,375,382 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday January 20, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Away TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Home Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN

Away Radio: 95.7 The Game

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jay King

@ByJayKing

The Celtics made mistakes. They made bad decisions. They liked the mindset they showed while persevering through them all.

My story on a weird win against the Warriors: 2:20 AM The Celtics made mistakes. They made bad decisions. They liked the mindset they showed while persevering through them all.My story on a weird win against the Warriors: theathletic.com/4109540/2023/0…

Sean Highkin

@highkin

Damian Lillard: “If this was a game where we came out and played well, like the Cleveland game, and then at the end we have hiccups and we lose…this one I didn’t feel like we deserved to win…Nobody in the world is looking at [tonight] saying ‘Man, we should have had that one'” – Damian Lillard: “If this was a game where we came out and played well, like the Cleveland game, and then at the end we have hiccups and we lose…this one I didn’t feel like we deserved to win…Nobody in the world is looking at [tonight] saying ‘Man, we should have had that one'” – 2:09 AM

Anthony Slater

@anthonyVslater

The Warriors made a seismic starting lineup change against the Celtics. The pros and cons of it were on display in the final 30 seconds of regulation. Story from Boston. 2:06 AM The Warriors made a seismic starting lineup change against the Celtics. The pros and cons of it were on display in the final 30 seconds of regulation. Story from Boston. theathletic.com/4108735/2023/0…