Warriors vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Golden State Warriors play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Golden State Warriors are spending $8,789,731 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $5,375,382 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday January 20, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Away TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Home Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN
Away Radio: 95.7 The Game

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

