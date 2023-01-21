Live stream: 76ers 77, Kings 80

The Philadelphia 76ers (29-16) play against the Sacramento Kings (26-18) at Golden 1 Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Saturday January 21, 2023

Philadelphia 76ers 77, Sacramento Kings 80 (Q3 09:04)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Officially got a game here. Maxey’s and-1 finish has gotten the Sixers within 80-75 early in the third. They trailed by as many as 21 points in the first half. – Officially got a game here. Maxey’s and-1 finish has gotten the Sixers within 80-75 early in the third. They trailed by as many as 21 points in the first half. – 11:30 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Philly is coming out shooting. Kings need to match the intensity. 80-72 Kings. – Philly is coming out shooting. Kings need to match the intensity. 80-72 Kings. – 11:28 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

the 74 first half points for Sacramento is a new season high for points in a half. The previous high was 73 when the Kings did so against Brooklyn (11/15) and Lakers (Jan. 7) – the 74 first half points for Sacramento is a new season high for points in a half. The previous high was 73 when the Kings did so against Brooklyn (11/15) and Lakers (Jan. 7) – 11:25 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

From Kings PR: Sacramento leads 74-64 at half vs. PHI, setting a season high for points in the first half.

The Kings previously had 73 points in the first half twice this season: Nov. 15 vs. BKN and Jan. 7 vs. LAL. – From Kings PR: Sacramento leads 74-64 at half vs. PHI, setting a season high for points in the first half.The Kings previously had 73 points in the first half twice this season: Nov. 15 vs. BKN and Jan. 7 vs. LAL. – 11:15 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Danuel House Jr.’s first made 3 since Jan. 10 is a banked-in buzzer-beater from 30-plus feet.

Sixers conceded the game’s first 16 points off turnovers, trailed by as many as 21. Down 10 at the half.

Three fouls apiece for Harris, Tucker and Melton. – Danuel House Jr.’s first made 3 since Jan. 10 is a banked-in buzzer-beater from 30-plus feet.Sixers conceded the game’s first 16 points off turnovers, trailed by as many as 21. Down 10 at the half.Three fouls apiece for Harris, Tucker and Melton. – 11:15 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Halftime: Kings 74, Sixers 64 after House bangs that 3 at the buzzer. Sixers trailed by as many as 21 points but ended the period on a 14-3 run. Harris with 14 and 5. Maxey with 11 but 4-of-12 from the floor. Kings are shooting 60 percent from the floor. – Halftime: Kings 74, Sixers 64 after House bangs that 3 at the buzzer. Sixers trailed by as many as 21 points but ended the period on a 14-3 run. Harris with 14 and 5. Maxey with 11 but 4-of-12 from the floor. Kings are shooting 60 percent from the floor. – 11:13 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings had a 21 point lead trimmed to 10 here at the half after a buzzer beating 3-pointer from Danuel House. Harrison Barnes with 17 and Kevin Huerter with 13 for Sacramento. The Sixers led by 14 from Tobias Harris. – Kings had a 21 point lead trimmed to 10 here at the half after a buzzer beating 3-pointer from Danuel House. Harrison Barnes with 17 and Kevin Huerter with 13 for Sacramento. The Sixers led by 14 from Tobias Harris. – 11:12 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Danuel House Jr. gets a prayer from halfcourt and Philadelphia is within 74-64 at the half of the Kings. Considering how poor they’ve been on the defensive end and how sloppy they’ve been with the basketball, being down 10 isn’t bad. It should be worse. 11:12 PM Danuel House Jr. gets a prayer from halfcourt and Philadelphia is within 74-64 at the half of the Kings. Considering how poor they’ve been on the defensive end and how sloppy they’ve been with the basketball, being down 10 isn’t bad. It should be worse. #Sixers

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings let off the gas, take a 74-64 lead into half after leading by as many as 21. Four of the five starters are in double-figure scoring. Barnes has 17. – Kings let off the gas, take a 74-64 lead into half after leading by as many as 21. Four of the five starters are in double-figure scoring. Barnes has 17. – 11:10 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

76ers end half on 14-3 run to only trail by 10 at the half. Should be a lot worse for them. – 76ers end half on 14-3 run to only trail by 10 at the half. Should be a lot worse for them. – 11:10 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Haha, Danuel House Jr. just banked in a 30-footer to beat the buzzer. Sixers down only 10 headed into halftime. – Haha, Danuel House Jr. just banked in a 30-footer to beat the buzzer. Sixers down only 10 headed into halftime. – 11:10 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

74 points at half for the Kings. 4 of their 5 starters already in double figures. – 74 points at half for the Kings. 4 of their 5 starters already in double figures. – 11:10 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Chimezie Metu left leg injury will not return. – Chimezie Metu left leg injury will not return. – 11:07 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Chimezie Metu is out for the remainder of tonight’s game. – Chimezie Metu is out for the remainder of tonight’s game. – 11:06 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Injury Update vs. Philadelphia 76ers 1/21: Chimezie Metu – left leg, will not return – Injury Update vs. Philadelphia 76ers 1/21: Chimezie Metu – left leg, will not return – 11:06 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings forward Chimezie Metu (left leg) will not return vs. the 76ers. – Kings forward Chimezie Metu (left leg) will not return vs. the 76ers. – 11:06 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

The Kings are playing so well tonight. They move the ball at the right time and their shot selection is almost perfect. Great effort and execution offensively. #BeamTeam – 11:00 PM The Kings are playing so well tonight. They move the ball at the right time and their shot selection is almost perfect. Great effort and execution offensively. #SacramentoProud

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Pretty brutal first half for Paul Reed, although only a minus-2 in his minutes. – Pretty brutal first half for Paul Reed, although only a minus-2 in his minutes. – 11:00 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

The Kings are shooting 8-for-15 on threes and lead 62-43 with 5:19 left in the half. Barnes is 5-for-5 on threes. – The Kings are shooting 8-for-15 on threes and lead 62-43 with 5:19 left in the half. Barnes is 5-for-5 on threes. – 11:00 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

A really tough half for PJ Tucker. He has three fouls and now he has picked up a technical for arguing. Philadelphia trails the Kings now 59-43. 10:59 PM A really tough half for PJ Tucker. He has three fouls and now he has picked up a technical for arguing. Philadelphia trails the Kings now 59-43. #Sixers

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Harrison Barnes is up to 15 points here in the first half. Perfect 5/5 from 3pt range. – Harrison Barnes is up to 15 points here in the first half. Perfect 5/5 from 3pt range. – 10:58 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

PJ Tucker plagued with some foul trouble just picked up a technical – PJ Tucker plagued with some foul trouble just picked up a technical – 10:57 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Malik Monk is having one of his better games in a while. Active. 9 points, 2 assists. – Malik Monk is having one of his better games in a while. Active. 9 points, 2 assists. – 10:54 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Malik Monk is back to form. 9 points off the bench here in the first half. – Malik Monk is back to form. 9 points off the bench here in the first half. – 10:54 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Sacramento’s 17 point lead is down to 8. The 76ers are going to keep coming at you, even shorthanded. – Sacramento’s 17 point lead is down to 8. The 76ers are going to keep coming at you, even shorthanded. – 10:53 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Chimezie Metu went down in pain, couldn’t tell what exactly happened but looked like he took a bad step. Encouraging to see him walk off the floor under his own power to the locker room but was in a lot of pain as he did so. – Chimezie Metu went down in pain, couldn’t tell what exactly happened but looked like he took a bad step. Encouraging to see him walk off the floor under his own power to the locker room but was in a lot of pain as he did so. – 10:50 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Chimezie Metu walks into the locker room without assistance after a scary fall. Looked like he was in a lot of pain initially. – Chimezie Metu walks into the locker room without assistance after a scary fall. Looked like he was in a lot of pain initially. – 10:49 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

The Kings’ free-throw promotion is “Crumbl under pressure” for Crumbl cookies. Did Tobias Harris sign off on this? – The Kings’ free-throw promotion is “Crumbl under pressure” for Crumbl cookies. Did Tobias Harris sign off on this? – 10:48 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Chimezie Metu is down and appears to be in a lot of pain. Scary moment here. The arena has gone silent. – Chimezie Metu is down and appears to be in a lot of pain. Scary moment here. The arena has gone silent. – 10:48 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Chimezie Metu just rolled an ankle and went down on the floor. – Chimezie Metu just rolled an ankle and went down on the floor. – 10:47 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

From Kings PR: With four assists in the first half, De’Aaron Fox has passed Bob Davies for 8th on the Kings all-time assist list with 2,251 total assists. – From Kings PR: With four assists in the first half, De’Aaron Fox has passed Bob Davies for 8th on the Kings all-time assist list with 2,251 total assists. – 10:45 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

De’Aaron Fox has passed Bob Davies for 8th on the Kings All-Time assists list with 2,251 total assists. – De’Aaron Fox has passed Bob Davies for 8th on the Kings All-Time assists list with 2,251 total assists. – 10:44 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

The Sacramento Kings open up the 2Q scoring 11 points in 1 minute and 12 seconds. – The Sacramento Kings open up the 2Q scoring 11 points in 1 minute and 12 seconds. – 10:44 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Harrison Barnes with his fourth 3 of the game. Kings just dropped 11 points in 1:12 to open the second quarter. – Harrison Barnes with his fourth 3 of the game. Kings just dropped 11 points in 1:12 to open the second quarter. – 10:42 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Malik Monk made his first 3-point attempt of the night. He was 3 of 19 over the past three games. – Malik Monk made his first 3-point attempt of the night. He was 3 of 19 over the past three games. – 10:42 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Oh, the Sacramento Kings are feeling themselves tonight. The ball movement is excellent. – Oh, the Sacramento Kings are feeling themselves tonight. The ball movement is excellent. – 10:42 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Kings 35, Sixers 27 at the end of the first. Looked like this one was heading toward a blowout, but the shorthanded Sixers are hanging in so far. Harris has 10-4-2. Sixers have 6 turnovers that the Kings have parlayed into 11 points. – Kings 35, Sixers 27 at the end of the first. Looked like this one was heading toward a blowout, but the shorthanded Sixers are hanging in so far. Harris has 10-4-2. Sixers have 6 turnovers that the Kings have parlayed into 11 points. – 10:39 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Malik Monk blocks a 3-point attempt to end the first quarter. Kings lead the Sixers 35-27. Huerter leads with 7 points. Fox, Sabonis and Barneseach have 6. – Malik Monk blocks a 3-point attempt to end the first quarter. Kings lead the Sixers 35-27. Huerter leads with 7 points. Fox, Sabonis and Barneseach have 6. – 10:39 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

The Kings didn’t turn the ball over in the 1Q. The 76ers turned the ball over 6 times. – The Kings didn’t turn the ball over in the 1Q. The 76ers turned the ball over 6 times. – 10:38 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Kings lead 35-27 after one quarter. Harris has 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting. – Kings lead 35-27 after one quarter. Harris has 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting. – 10:38 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

To get the fans to make noise and boo on a 76ers free throw, the Kings are putting the Dallas Cowboys logo up on the big screen.

Brilliant. – To get the fans to make noise and boo on a 76ers free throw, the Kings are putting the Dallas Cowboys logo up on the big screen.Brilliant. – 10:37 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

They’ve put up the Dallas Cowboys’ star while Maxey is shooting free throws to encourage the home crowd to boo. Obviously a nod to the Niners, but also funny considering Maxey is from the DFW. – They’ve put up the Dallas Cowboys’ star while Maxey is shooting free throws to encourage the home crowd to boo. Obviously a nod to the Niners, but also funny considering Maxey is from the DFW. – 10:37 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Davion Mitchell is a great shooter, Malik Monk just tried to get in the way. – Davion Mitchell is a great shooter, Malik Monk just tried to get in the way. – 10:34 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

If you’re gonna go zone, you might as well have Matisse Thybulle out there. Let him just wreak some havoc and get into the passing lanes at that point. 10:34 PM If you’re gonna go zone, you might as well have Matisse Thybulle out there. Let him just wreak some havoc and get into the passing lanes at that point. #Sixers

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Davion Mitchell just banked in about a 25-foot pass for 3 points on what was actually a botched alley-oop. – Davion Mitchell just banked in about a 25-foot pass for 3 points on what was actually a botched alley-oop. – 10:34 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Only 1 rebound for Domantas Sabonis 8 minutes into this game.

He might start telling Keegan and the others to back off his boards soon. 😂 – Only 1 rebound for Domantas Sabonis 8 minutes into this game.He might start telling Keegan and the others to back off his boards soon. 😂 – 10:25 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

The Kings are just getting whatever they want in the paint. They’re shooting 64.3% from the floor to start this one and Kevin Heurter has 7 points for Sacramento. They led it 25-14 early. 10:25 PM The Kings are just getting whatever they want in the paint. They’re shooting 64.3% from the floor to start this one and Kevin Heurter has 7 points for Sacramento. They led it 25-14 early. #Sixers

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Things are too easy for the Kings on offense. They’re shooting 69.2% and lead 25-14. – Things are too easy for the Kings on offense. They’re shooting 69.2% and lead 25-14. – 10:24 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings are in attack mode early, lead the 76ers 25-11. – Kings are in attack mode early, lead the 76ers 25-11. – 10:24 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

The Embiid-less and Harden-less Sixers are down 15-4 early. Kings shooting 5-of-8 from the floor, while Sixers already have four turnovers. – The Embiid-less and Harden-less Sixers are down 15-4 early. Kings shooting 5-of-8 from the floor, while Sixers already have four turnovers. – 10:19 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Quick pivot to load managing Tobias, Tucker, Melton, and Maxey too. – Quick pivot to load managing Tobias, Tucker, Melton, and Maxey too. – 10:18 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

13-4 start for the Kings! Every starter except Sabonis has scored. Harrison Barnes has a pair of threes. – 13-4 start for the Kings! Every starter except Sabonis has scored. Harrison Barnes has a pair of threes. – 10:16 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

In the beginning of the game, the Kings have 4 made field goals and 4 assists. Kings basketball at a very high level. #BeamTeam – 10:16 PM In the beginning of the game, the Kings have 4 made field goals and 4 assists. Kings basketball at a very high level. #SacramentoProud

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Harrison Barnes with a pair of early triples. 11-4 Kings. – Harrison Barnes with a pair of early triples. 11-4 Kings. – 10:14 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Keegan Murray tried to steal Domantas Sabonis’ rebound. Sabonis wasn’t having it. – Keegan Murray tried to steal Domantas Sabonis’ rebound. Sabonis wasn’t having it. – 10:11 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Keegan was presented with his Rookie of the Month award before tonight’s game against the Sixers 🙌 10:03 PM Keegan was presented with his Rookie of the Month award before tonight’s game against the Sixers 🙌 pic.twitter.com/whFytIoNbu

Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob

Kevin Huerter a pick swap + 1 protected 1st and 2 UNPROTECTED 1sts for Dejounte Murray.

Ok. – Kevin Huerter a pick swap + 1 protected 1st and 2 UNPROTECTED 1sts for Dejounte Murray.Ok. – 9:54 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Joel Embiid and James Harden will miss tonight’s game in Sacramento. – Joel Embiid and James Harden will miss tonight’s game in Sacramento. – 9:33 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence he’s a high scorer in the 4th quarter… the 4th quarter is very similar to the playoffs — they take away the 3, take away the drives and you gotta make a shot. And he has the ability to make that fadeaway shot in the paint.”

🎙 Doc on Fox 🦊 9:28 PM “I don’t think it’s a coincidence he’s a high scorer in the 4th quarter… the 4th quarter is very similar to the playoffs — they take away the 3, take away the drives and you gotta make a shot. And he has the ability to make that fadeaway shot in the paint.”🎙 Doc on Fox 🦊 pic.twitter.com/8TfMQ2m740

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

One has to assume that Joel Embiid will not play vs. the Kings. While there’s no official word, the One has to assume that Joel Embiid will not play vs. the Kings. While there’s no official word, the #Sixers all-star was not on the court doing his normal pregame workout 45 minutes before the game. Nor was he in the locker room at that time. – 9:20 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

“He’s one of the best passing bigs, not just in the game now, but ever.”

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers has high praise for Domantas Sabonis’ skillset 👑 9:15 PM “He’s one of the best passing bigs, not just in the game now, but ever.”Sixers head coach Doc Rivers has high praise for Domantas Sabonis’ skillset 👑 pic.twitter.com/aoeEgRbG4m

James Ham @James_HamNBA

James Harden is officially out for tonight. Joel Embiid is still listed as questionable. – James Harden is officially out for tonight. Joel Embiid is still listed as questionable. – 8:49 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

HALF: Hawks 65, Hornets 49

Trae Young was fouled by PJ Tucker and after a review, officials confirmed it he made all 3. Hornets were then assessed for a technical foul on Steve Clifford.

Hawks held the Hornets to 24 points in 2Q while they shot 59.1% from the floor. – HALF: Hawks 65, Hornets 49Trae Young was fouled by PJ Tucker and after a review, officials confirmed it he made all 3. Hornets were then assessed for a technical foul on Steve Clifford.Hawks held the Hornets to 24 points in 2Q while they shot 59.1% from the floor. – 8:33 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

76ers star James Harden has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Kings. Joel Embiid is still questionable. – 76ers star James Harden has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Kings. Joel Embiid is still questionable. – 8:31 PM

Kayte Christensen @kayte_c

76ers…

3rd in E Conf

9-3 over last 12 (losses @ NOP, v CHI, v OKC)

Kings…

3rd in W Conf

9-3 over last 12 (losses @ MEM, v ATL, v LAL)

76ers have 4 of their next 7 on national TV (13 total: 3 on ABC, 5 on TNT & 5 on ESPN) + 4 on NBA TV

Kings have ZERO (3 NBA TV)

🤷🏻‍♀️🤔 – 76ers…3rd in E Conf9-3 over last 12 (losses @ NOP, v CHI, v OKC)Kings…3rd in W Conf9-3 over last 12 (losses @ MEM, v ATL, v LAL)76ers have 4 of their next 7 on national TV (13 total: 3 on ABC, 5 on TNT & 5 on ESPN) + 4 on NBA TVKings have ZERO (3 NBA TV)🤷🏻‍♀️🤔 – 8:11 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I really want to stay up to watch Sixers-Kings live, but I was up at 5 AM this morning and have to be up somewhat early again tomorrow. It’s probably going to be one I watch tomorrow morning instead. – I really want to stay up to watch Sixers-Kings live, but I was up at 5 AM this morning and have to be up somewhat early again tomorrow. It’s probably going to be one I watch tomorrow morning instead. – 7:42 PM

Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio

James Ham @James_HamNBA

There were three mistakes on the NBA’s Last Two Minute report from last night’s Kings/Thunder game. All three favored OKC in the final 26.9 seconds. 5:49 PM There were three mistakes on the NBA’s Last Two Minute report from last night’s Kings/Thunder game. All three favored OKC in the final 26.9 seconds. pic.twitter.com/b2YCs4Cd7c

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers center Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings with left foot injury recovery. James Harden is also questionable with right foot tendon strain management. – 5:26 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

I will be joining Kristen Ledlow on NBA TV at 6 p.m. to discuss the Beam Team as the Sacramento Kings prepare to face the Philadelphia 76ers tonight at Golden 1 Center. I think it’s live. I will try not to cuss or spit. – I will be joining Kristen Ledlow on NBA TV at 6 p.m. to discuss the Beam Team as the Sacramento Kings prepare to face the Philadelphia 76ers tonight at Golden 1 Center. I think it’s live. I will try not to cuss or spit. – 5:22 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Rookie Keegan Murray has breakout game in Kings win over OKC. Patience pays off as Kings rookie starts to make major strides pic.twitter.com/pnttXe7p6d – 4:17 PM Rookie Keegan Murray has breakout game in Kings win over OKC. Patience pays off as Kings rookie starts to make major strides https://t.co/NDllKSEFkw

James Ham @James_HamNBA

We are going live with Ep. 119 of The Kings Beat Podcast at around 1:15 if anyone wants to join in.

youtube.com/@thekingsbeat1… – 4:11 PM We are going live with Ep. 119 of The Kings Beat Podcast at around 1:15 if anyone wants to join in. @Sean Cunningham and @BrendenNunesNBA are joining the show. Here is the link: