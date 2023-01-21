Live stream: 76ers 77, Kings 80

The Philadelphia 76ers (29-16) play against the Sacramento Kings (26-18) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Saturday January 21, 2023
Philadelphia 76ers 77, Sacramento Kings 80 (Q3 09:04)
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Officially got a game here. Maxey’s and-1 finish has gotten the Sixers within 80-75 early in the third. They trailed by as many as 21 points in the first half. – 11:30 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Philly is coming out shooting. Kings need to match the intensity. 80-72 Kings. – 11:28 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
the 74 first half points for Sacramento is a new season high for points in a half. The previous high was 73 when the Kings did so against Brooklyn (11/15) and Lakers (Jan. 7) – 11:25 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
First half box score @Sacramento Kings vs @Philadelphia 76ers pic.twitter.com/M9JOAmyE0n – 11:22 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings lead Sixers, 74-64
👑 @De’Aaron Fox 13 PTS
👑 @Harrison Barnes 17 PTS, 5/6 3PT
👑 @Kevin Huerter 13 PTS
👑 @Domantas Sabonis 10 PTS, 7 AST pic.twitter.com/yofw4OIqKW – 11:20 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
PHI fans: I was wrong about y’all going one & done.
Now, I didn’t think you’d be playing the Giants & when the bracket fell this way, I did pick y’all to win… BUT I was still wrong last month when I predicted it.
Props to y’all for today.
Still got the 49ers next week, tho… – 11:17 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
From Kings PR: Sacramento leads 74-64 at half vs. PHI, setting a season high for points in the first half.
The Kings previously had 73 points in the first half twice this season: Nov. 15 vs. BKN and Jan. 7 vs. LAL. – 11:15 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Learn how to make the 𝕭𝖆𝖗𝖓𝖊𝖘 𝕬𝖕𝖕𝖑𝖊 𝕭𝖔𝖒𝖇🍹
@CrownRoyal Cocktail of the Game | https://t.co/aYI6Dl1pIa pic.twitter.com/7Z7ny2wA6N – 11:15 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Danuel House Jr.’s first made 3 since Jan. 10 is a banked-in buzzer-beater from 30-plus feet.
Sixers conceded the game’s first 16 points off turnovers, trailed by as many as 21. Down 10 at the half.
Three fouls apiece for Harris, Tucker and Melton. – 11:15 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Kings 74, Sixers 64 after House bangs that 3 at the buzzer. Sixers trailed by as many as 21 points but ended the period on a 14-3 run. Harris with 14 and 5. Maxey with 11 but 4-of-12 from the floor. Kings are shooting 60 percent from the floor. – 11:13 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings had a 21 point lead trimmed to 10 here at the half after a buzzer beating 3-pointer from Danuel House. Harrison Barnes with 17 and Kevin Huerter with 13 for Sacramento. The Sixers led by 14 from Tobias Harris. – 11:12 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings let off the gas, take a 74-64 lead into half after leading by as many as 21. Four of the five starters are in double-figure scoring. Barnes has 17. – 11:10 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
76ers end half on 14-3 run to only trail by 10 at the half. Should be a lot worse for them. – 11:10 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Haha, Danuel House Jr. just banked in a 30-footer to beat the buzzer. Sixers down only 10 headed into halftime. – 11:10 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
74 points at half for the Kings. 4 of their 5 starters already in double figures. – 11:10 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Injury Update vs. Philadelphia 76ers 1/21: Chimezie Metu – left leg, will not return – 11:06 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings forward Chimezie Metu (left leg) will not return vs. the 76ers. – 11:06 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Kings are playing so well tonight. They move the ball at the right time and their shot selection is almost perfect. Great effort and execution offensively. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 11:00 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Pretty brutal first half for Paul Reed, although only a minus-2 in his minutes. – 11:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Kings are shooting 8-for-15 on threes and lead 62-43 with 5:19 left in the half. Barnes is 5-for-5 on threes. – 11:00 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Harrison Barnes is up to 15 points here in the first half. Perfect 5/5 from 3pt range. – 10:58 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Monk and Sabonis working the two-man game 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Xj0juBotvc – 10:58 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
PJ Tucker plagued with some foul trouble just picked up a technical – 10:57 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
🗣AND 1!!!
Malik gets the bucket to go through the contact 💪 pic.twitter.com/aHU4JWzd7a – 10:55 PM
🗣AND 1!!!
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Malik Monk is having one of his better games in a while. Active. 9 points, 2 assists. – 10:54 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Malik Monk is back to form. 9 points off the bench here in the first half. – 10:54 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Sacramento’s 17 point lead is down to 8. The 76ers are going to keep coming at you, even shorthanded. – 10:53 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Chimezie Metu went down in pain, couldn’t tell what exactly happened but looked like he took a bad step. Encouraging to see him walk off the floor under his own power to the locker room but was in a lot of pain as he did so. – 10:50 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Chimezie Metu walks into the locker room without assistance after a scary fall. Looked like he was in a lot of pain initially. – 10:49 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
The Kings’ free-throw promotion is “Crumbl under pressure” for Crumbl cookies. Did Tobias Harris sign off on this? – 10:48 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Chimezie Metu is down and appears to be in a lot of pain. Scary moment here. The arena has gone silent. – 10:48 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HB is cookin’ right now 🔥
He’s a perfect 4/4 from deep 👑 pic.twitter.com/iz3LSdT3Pn – 10:47 PM
HB is cookin’ right now 🔥
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
From Kings PR: With four assists in the first half, De’Aaron Fox has passed Bob Davies for 8th on the Kings all-time assist list with 2,251 total assists. – 10:45 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox has passed Bob Davies for 8th on the Kings All-Time assists list with 2,251 total assists. – 10:44 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The Sacramento Kings open up the 2Q scoring 11 points in 1 minute and 12 seconds. – 10:44 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes with his fourth 3 of the game. Kings just dropped 11 points in 1:12 to open the second quarter. – 10:42 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Malik Monk made his first 3-point attempt of the night. He was 3 of 19 over the past three games. – 10:42 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Oh, the Sacramento Kings are feeling themselves tonight. The ball movement is excellent. – 10:42 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Kings 35, Sixers 27 at the end of the first. Looked like this one was heading toward a blowout, but the shorthanded Sixers are hanging in so far. Harris has 10-4-2. Sixers have 6 turnovers that the Kings have parlayed into 11 points. – 10:39 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Just like coach drew it up, @Davion Mitchell 😅 pic.twitter.com/ZbPHBn5lVA – 10:39 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Malik Monk blocks a 3-point attempt to end the first quarter. Kings lead the Sixers 35-27. Huerter leads with 7 points. Fox, Sabonis and Barneseach have 6. – 10:39 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The Kings didn’t turn the ball over in the 1Q. The 76ers turned the ball over 6 times. – 10:38 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Kings lead 35-27 after one quarter. Harris has 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting. – 10:38 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
To get the fans to make noise and boo on a 76ers free throw, the Kings are putting the Dallas Cowboys logo up on the big screen.
Brilliant. – 10:37 PM
To get the fans to make noise and boo on a 76ers free throw, the Kings are putting the Dallas Cowboys logo up on the big screen.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
They’ve put up the Dallas Cowboys’ star while Maxey is shooting free throws to encourage the home crowd to boo. Obviously a nod to the Niners, but also funny considering Maxey is from the DFW. – 10:37 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Davion Mitchell is a great shooter, Malik Monk just tried to get in the way. – 10:34 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Davion Mitchell just banked in about a 25-foot pass for 3 points on what was actually a botched alley-oop. – 10:34 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Kev pulls the post game footwork out the bag to get the tough bucket in the paint 💪 pic.twitter.com/VXiXVqnL2w – 10:27 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Only 1 rebound for Domantas Sabonis 8 minutes into this game.
He might start telling Keegan and the others to back off his boards soon. 😂 – 10:25 PM
Only 1 rebound for Domantas Sabonis 8 minutes into this game.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Things are too easy for the Kings on offense. They’re shooting 69.2% and lead 25-14. – 10:24 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
the reigning DPOG already out here making plays 🔒
@Kevin Huerter | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/DlrCzinspH – 10:20 PM
the reigning DPOG already out here making plays 🔒
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
The Embiid-less and Harden-less Sixers are down 15-4 early. Kings shooting 5-of-8 from the floor, while Sixers already have four turnovers. – 10:19 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Quick pivot to load managing Tobias, Tucker, Melton, and Maxey too. – 10:18 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
13-4 start for the Kings! Every starter except Sabonis has scored. Harrison Barnes has a pair of threes. – 10:16 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
In the beginning of the game, the Kings have 4 made field goals and 4 assists. Kings basketball at a very high level. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 10:16 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Keegan Murray tried to steal Domantas Sabonis’ rebound. Sabonis wasn’t having it. – 10:11 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Runnin’ with the Kings 👑
@mybonney Tunnel Cam pic.twitter.com/xxMQa2S8jy – 10:09 PM
Runnin’ with the Kings 👑
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Keegan was presented with his Rookie of the Month award before tonight’s game against the Sixers 🙌 pic.twitter.com/whFytIoNbu – 10:03 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/C7eRNUFFwv – 10:03 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
yes, there were “let’s go Shake chants!” pic.twitter.com/EKm9dCzazn – 10:01 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers guard Matisse Thybulle needs one block to tie Thaddeus Young for 24th on the 76ers all-time blocks list at 204. – 10:00 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Kevin Huerter a pick swap + 1 protected 1st and 2 UNPROTECTED 1sts for Dejounte Murray.
Ok. – 9:54 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Montrezl Harrell
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/DaCjRK7GC9 – 9:36 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Joel Embiid and James Harden will miss tonight’s game in Sacramento. – 9:33 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Projected starters for the @Philadelphia 76ers in Sacramento:
De’Anthony Melton
Tyrese Maxey
Tobias Harris
PJ Tucker
Montrezl Harrell – 9:32 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“I don’t think it’s a coincidence he’s a high scorer in the 4th quarter… the 4th quarter is very similar to the playoffs — they take away the 3, take away the drives and you gotta make a shot. And he has the ability to make that fadeaway shot in the paint.”
🎙 Doc on Fox 🦊 pic.twitter.com/8TfMQ2m740 – 9:28 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
One has to assume that Joel Embiid will not play vs. the Kings. While there’s no official word, the #Sixers all-star was not on the court doing his normal pregame workout 45 minutes before the game. Nor was he in the locker room at that time. – 9:20 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“He’s one of the best passing bigs, not just in the game now, but ever.”
Sixers head coach Doc Rivers has high praise for Domantas Sabonis’ skillset 👑 pic.twitter.com/aoeEgRbG4m – 9:15 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Saturday Styles 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/2HhLi5nm6v – 9:00 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
James Harden is officially out for tonight. Joel Embiid is still listed as questionable. – 8:49 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
HALF: Hawks 65, Hornets 49
Trae Young was fouled by PJ Tucker and after a review, officials confirmed it he made all 3. Hornets were then assessed for a technical foul on Steve Clifford.
Hawks held the Hornets to 24 points in 2Q while they shot 59.1% from the floor. – 8:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
76ers star James Harden has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Kings. Joel Embiid is still questionable. – 8:31 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
76ers…
3rd in E Conf
9-3 over last 12 (losses @ NOP, v CHI, v OKC)
Kings…
3rd in W Conf
9-3 over last 12 (losses @ MEM, v ATL, v LAL)
76ers have 4 of their next 7 on national TV (13 total: 3 on ABC, 5 on TNT & 5 on ESPN) + 4 on NBA TV
Kings have ZERO (3 NBA TV)
🤷🏻♀️🤔 – 8:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I really want to stay up to watch Sixers-Kings live, but I was up at 5 AM this morning and have to be up somewhat early again tomorrow. It’s probably going to be one I watch tomorrow morning instead. – 7:42 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Ep. 119 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Keegan Murray stars in win over OKC, win streak hits six games. With @BrendenNunesNBA, @Sean Cunningham and @James Ham
kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/keegan-murra… – 6:27 PM
Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio
James Ham @James_HamNBA
There were three mistakes on the NBA’s Last Two Minute report from last night’s Kings/Thunder game. All three favored OKC in the final 26.9 seconds. pic.twitter.com/b2YCs4Cd7c – 5:49 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings with left foot injury recovery. James Harden is also questionable with right foot tendon strain management. – 5:26 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
I will be joining Kristen Ledlow on NBA TV at 6 p.m. to discuss the Beam Team as the Sacramento Kings prepare to face the Philadelphia 76ers tonight at Golden 1 Center. I think it’s live. I will try not to cuss or spit. – 5:22 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
Show me your proof of voting for NBA All-Stars today for a chance to win 2 tickets to see @Sacramento Kings take on @Philadelphia 76ers – 5:14 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
show some #brotherlylove & go vote for James and Jo #nbaallstar
final day to vote so head to: https://t.co/kNf5hhFgG5 ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/u9NFpkc0ms – 4:34 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Last two minute report from Thunder/Kings pic.twitter.com/2vUxFhY5dk – 4:31 PM
Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Rookie Keegan Murray has breakout game in Kings win over OKC. Patience pays off as Kings rookie starts to make major strides https://t.co/NDllKSEFkw pic.twitter.com/pnttXe7p6d – 4:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
We are going live with Ep. 119 of The Kings Beat Podcast at around 1:15 if anyone wants to join in. @Sean Cunningham and @BrendenNunesNBA are joining the show. Here is the link:
youtube.com/@thekingsbeat1… – 4:11 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
James Harden (right foot injury management) and Joel Embiid (left foot injury recovery) are both questionable for tonight’s Kings vs. 76ers matchup. Kings injury report is clean. Both Neemias Queta and Keon Ellis are back with Stockton. – 4:01 PM
