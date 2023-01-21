76ers vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center

The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $5,257,199 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $5,174,641 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Saturday January 21, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSCA
Away TV: NBCSP+
Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Eurohoops
@Eurohoopsnet
During the #NBA Night, Dennis Schroder and Domantas Sabonis were among the protagonists as well
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14…4:41 AM
Jason Anderson
@JandersonSacBee
76ers president and one of my newest Twitter followers Daryl Morey sat with Kings general manager Monte McNair at tonight’s Kings-Thunder game at Golden 1 Center. Morey and McNair worked together in the Rockets organization for years. The Kings will face the 76ers on Saturday. – 3:42 AM
Dave Mason
@DeuceMason
Keegan was our DAAAAAWG of the game.
He has responded to the challenges thrown his way. Really fun to see his career night vs. OKC.
New podcast on the 6-game streak and we look ahead to Kings-Sixers:
🔊: https://t.co/pYAPDCwScn
📺: https://t.co/Fzzy2eBYt6 pic.twitter.com/9ePKm1ovsH3:22 AM

Oklahoma City Thunder
@okcthunder
It was a fight to the finish in Sacramento as the Thunder were unable to hold off the Kings, falling 118-113.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson recap the game before heading out of Golden 1 Center for the night. pic.twitter.com/13Sp8Oj1CL3:05 AM

Brandon Rahbar
@BrandonRahbar
OKC vs Kings was prime NBA entertainment from two small markets on the rise.
Happy for Kings fans, they deserve it.
But OKC & SAC are on much different timelines.
Kings have waited 2 decades for the playoffs.
Brandon Rahbar
@BrandonRahbar
OKC vs Kings was prime NBA entertainment from two small markets on the rise.
But OKC & SAC are on much different timelines.
Kings have waited 2 decades for the playoffs.
OKC has waited 2 years.. and it doesn’t feel like it’ll be much longer. – 2:15 AM
Sacramento Kings
@SacramentoKings
Domas tonight vs. Oklahoma City ⤵️
🪣 18 PTS
🙌 13 REB
🤝 14 AST
👑 𝐓𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐂-𝐖𝐞𝐛𝐛 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝-𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐭 (𝟓) 𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐩-𝐝𝐮𝐛𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 pic.twitter.com/7QWSxGtdYO2:11 AM

Jason Anderson
@JandersonSacBee
‘MVP’: Domantas Sabonis returns to post triple-double; Kings hold off Thunder to win sixth in a row
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac…2:03 AM

