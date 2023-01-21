76ers vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center

The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $5,257,199 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $5,174,641 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Saturday January 21, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBCSCA

Away TV: NBCSP+

Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

During the

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:41 AM During the #NBA Night, Dennis Schroder and Domantas Sabonis were among the protagonists as well

76ers president and one of my newest Twitter followers Daryl Morey sat with Kings general manager Monte McNair at tonight’s Kings-Thunder game at Golden 1 Center. Morey and McNair worked together in the Rockets organization for years. The Kings will face the 76ers on Saturday. – 76ers president and one of my newest Twitter followers Daryl Morey sat with Kings general manager Monte McNair at tonight’s Kings-Thunder game at Golden 1 Center. Morey and McNair worked together in the Rockets organization for years. The Kings will face the 76ers on Saturday. – 3:42 AM

Keegan was our DAAAAAWG of the game.

He has responded to the challenges thrown his way. Really fun to see his career night vs. OKC.

New podcast on the 6-game streak and we look ahead to Kings-Sixers:

🔊:

📺: pic.twitter.com/9ePKm1ovsH – 3:22 AM Keegan was our DAAAAAWG of the game.He has responded to the challenges thrown his way. Really fun to see his career night vs. OKC.New podcast on the 6-game streak and we look ahead to Kings-Sixers:🔊: https://t.co/pYAPDCwScn 📺: https://t.co/Fzzy2eBYt6

It was a fight to the finish in Sacramento as the Thunder were unable to hold off the Kings, falling 118-113.

@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson recap the game before heading out of Golden 1 Center for the night. 3:05 AM It was a fight to the finish in Sacramento as the Thunder were unable to hold off the Kings, falling 118-113.@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson recap the game before heading out of Golden 1 Center for the night. pic.twitter.com/13Sp8Oj1CL

OKC vs Kings was prime NBA entertainment from two small markets on the rise.

Happy for Kings fans, they deserve it.

But OKC & SAC are on much different timelines.

Kings have waited 2 decades for the playoffs.

OKC has waited 2 years.. and it doesn’t feel it’ll be much longer. – OKC vs Kings was prime NBA entertainment from two small markets on the rise.Happy for Kings fans, they deserve it.But OKC & SAC are on much different timelines.Kings have waited 2 decades for the playoffs.OKC has waited 2 years.. and it doesn’t feel it’ll be much longer. – 2:23 AM

Domas tonight vs. Oklahoma City ⤵️

🪣 18 PTS

🙌 13 REB

🤝 14 AST

👑 𝐓𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐂-𝐖𝐞𝐛𝐛 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝-𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐭 (𝟓) 𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐩-𝐝𝐮𝐛𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 2:11 AM Domas tonight vs. Oklahoma City ⤵️🪣 18 PTS🙌 13 REB🤝 14 AST👑 𝐓𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐂-𝐖𝐞𝐛𝐛 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝-𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐭 (𝟓) 𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐩-𝐝𝐮𝐛𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 pic.twitter.com/7QWSxGtdYO