Bucks interested in Eric Gordon

The Bucks, who surrendered four second-round pick for Nikola Mirotic at the 2019 trade deadline, are exploring a similar approach as they pursue Rockets wing Eric Gordon.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Eric Gordon is not a buyout candidate. I think the Rockets would extend him before buying him out – 5:25 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
ICYMI, Rockets guard Eric Gordon deals with the “frustration” of losing houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 10:30 AM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Jae Crowder is frustrated.
Eric Gordon is frustrated.
What if there was a three-team trade that satisfied all parties?
There might be, but finding a resolution could take a bit of work. New for @The Athletic w/ @Eric Nehm and @Doug Haller
theathletic.com/4100498/2023/0… – 9:55 AM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Eric Gordon not happy about a McDaniel foul as he was calling time out, lets him know. – 9:53 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Eric Gordon has turned things around this month. But going through the rebuild and losing streak, Stephen Silas said, “has been tough for him.” houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:28 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Whether with Rockets or someone else, Eric Gordon just wants to win ift.tt/4OIW0Li – 4:19 PM
More on this storyline
And while the market is not exactly teeming with top-shelf talent, GMs and scouts identified several players that could meet the needs of those three teams: Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic, Utah Jazz guards Mike Conley, Malik Beasley and Jordan Clarkson; Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross; and Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon. -via FoxSports.com / January 20, 2023
He might want any or all of that to some degree, but Gordon has been clear and consistent since the preseason that what he most wants is to win. Other considerations might be real, too, but his mood comes from so often leaving arenas after losses. The Rockets have dropped 15 of their past 16 games heading into Wednesday’s home matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. “It’s been tough for him,” coach Stephen Silas said. “He’s really trying his best to help these young guys and show them the right way of doing things. He is a consummate professional. Whatever —whether it’s practice, whether it’s getting his work in after practice, whether it’s in the weight room, during the summer he was in every day — he has a way of kind of just talking to the guys. -via Houston Chronicle / January 19, 2023
Tim MacMahon: Some people that I’ve talked to down there in Houston basically said, ‘Hey, there’s an understanding that James Harden really enjoys playing with Eric Gordon’. So if the rockets do not trade Eric Gordon (…) I think there’s a very real chance that the Rockets would pick up Gordon, they still would have plenty of cap space to go get Harden on a max deal. But I think if they don’t trade him, it would be likely with the plan of bringing him back next season. -via YouTube / January 19, 2023
