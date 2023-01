Bucks interested in Eric Gordon

He might want any or all of that to some degree, but Gordon has been clear and consistent since the preseason that what he most wants is to win. Other considerations might be real, too, but his mood comes from so often leaving arenas after losses. The Rockets have dropped 15 of their past 16 games heading into Wednesday’s home matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. “It’s been tough for him,” coach Stephen Silas said. “He’s really trying his best to help these young guys and show them the right way of doing things. He is a consummate professional. Whatever —whether it’s practice, whether it’s getting his work in after practice, whether it’s in the weight room, during the summer he was in every day — he has a way of kind of just talking to the guys. -via Houston Chronicle / January 19, 2023