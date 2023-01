Live stream: Bucks 31, Cavaliers 42

Will the Bucks have more or less than 42 points in the paint tonight?📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/IK1QHc1sjR

Tune in to watch Varejão speak to the media ahead of his tribute night at @RMFieldHouse LIVE NOW: youtube.com/watch?v=Sc0xB2…

Grant Williams regular season career-high is 20 points.He’s got 17 points already tonight.Playoff career-high for Williams is 27 points in Game 7 in Game 7 against Milwaukee last season. – 5:53 PM

Cavs F Dean Wade is expected to return to the team tonight vs. Bucks. He’s missed the last 24 games with a shoulder injury. He hasn’t played since Dec. 2 vs. Orlando. – 6:16 PM

Cavs G Donovan Mitchell is out for third game in row with a groin strain. For Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo (L knee soreness), Serge Ibaka (not with team) and Khris Middleton (R knee soreness) won’t play. – 6:20 PM

As told by former coaches and teammates, Varejao had an impact on the floor, off the floor, and in the community with his infectious energy and attitude.WATCH: https://t.co/fzFkKiU1dP

Grant Williams has set a new regular season career high of 22 points & tied a career-high at 8 FT attempts, with a quarter still remaining. He got to the line 8 times in Game 2 of the ECF last year and also went 7/8 that night. Scored 27 pts in Game 7 against the Bucks last year. – 6:42 PM

Tonight is another night to play Cavs Pick ‘Em presented by @fuboTV ! ✨$10,000 cash will be given away this season along with premium Cavs tickets, team shop gift cards and more!PLAY NOW: yi.nzc.am/07/FPycUs

Tonight will be the 7th time this season @Jrue Holiday is on the floor without Giannis or Khris Middleton.He’s averaging 23.2 PPG, 10 APG, 5.8 RPG with 55.7/44.7/80.0 shooting splitsThe @Milwaukee Bucks are 4-2 in the previous 6 games – 7:18 PM

Over the last 3 games, Raptors have dodged Giannis, Middleton, Towns, Gobert & Tatum (with Lopez, Smart and Rob Williams leaving early). They led by 9, 18 & 11 pts in those games, have an 0-3 record to show for it. They lost the last 2 by 4 pts after being outscored 52-36 in 4thQ – 7:18 PM

After a turnover on the Bucks’ first offensive possession by Jrue Holiday, Bobby Portis gets Jarrett Allen to bite on a pump fake and scores the Bucks first bucket. – 7:42 PM

Bobby off the glass for the first bucket of the game. pic.twitter.com/qa3Ox6SXc7

Bucks have made three of their first four 3-pointers, and all have been from Bobby Portis. – 7:46 PM

Bobby Portis has started the night 4-for-4 from the field, including three 3-pointers.And he has 11 points in the first four minutes. Bucks up, 13-6. – 7:46 PM

Jrue Holiday has three turnovers in the first nine minutes tonight, but he also has five assists.Bucks lead, 23-19, with 2:49 left in the first quarter. – 7:57 PM

After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 26-23.Bobby Portis has 11pts/4reb to lead the Bucks, while Jrue Holiday has five assists in the quarter. Bucks are 5-of-12 from 3. – 8:05 PM

Cedi Osman missed that 3 so badly that he shot it and immediately started to run toward the rim. Grabbed his own rebound and put it in.Cavaliers up, 34-28, with 8:58 left in the second quarter. – 8:12 PM

Darius Garland has found his way past Jrue Holiday a few times here in the second quarter and made some nice passes to take advantage of a helping Brook Lopez.Cavaliers up, 42-31, with 7:02 left in the second quarter. – 8:18 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.