Live stream: Bucks 31, Cavaliers 42

The Milwaukee Bucks (29-16) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-19) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday January 21, 2023
Milwaukee Bucks 31, Cleveland Cavaliers 42 (Q2 07:02)
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs PF Evan Mobley taking advantage of Giannis on the bench. He has 14 points and 4 rebounds. – 8:18 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are entering Cavalanche territory. They’re on a 21-5 run dating back to the first quarter. Second timeout the Bucks have called during it now. – 8:17 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Cavs open the second quarter on an 11-2 run and lead the #Bucks 34-28. – 8:12 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead the #Cavs 26-23 after one at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Bobby Portis had 11 points. – 8:06 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs trail the Bucks 26-23 after the first quarter of this one. Not a great first quarter for Cleveland, but it was certainly better than it was yesterday against the Warriors. – 8:05 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
As @MrCavalier34 would say…
“CARIS LEVERT, DEEP IN THE ROCK!”
@Caris LeVert | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/RR4zLXe82U – 7:58 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks have started 4 for 8 from behind the three-point line and lead the #Cavs 23-19 with 2:49 to go in the first quarter. – 7:57 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Caris LeVert has been pretty active defensively so far tonight. – 7:53 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead the #Cavs 13-10 in the opening half the first quarter. Bobby Portis has 11 of those points for Milwaukee. – 7:49 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
That’s one way to start the game! 🤷
VOTE⭐️ for DG: https://t.co/EP0rfSY4IK
📺 #CavsBucks on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/MIJDQES3at – 7:46 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Bucks have made three of their first four 3-pointers, and all have been from Bobby Portis. – 7:46 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby off the glass for the first bucket of the game. pic.twitter.com/qa3Ox6SXc7 – 7:45 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Ball is up. #Cavs and Bucks underway here at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. – 7:41 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Smile, it’s game time! 😄
📺 #CavsBucks on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/YgwMf7n8jf – 7:37 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jingles all the way from Cleveland.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/SKiLvzlAaT – 7:31 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
For the sake of comparison
Holiday’s season averages:
19.4p/7.4a/4.9r 46.7%/38.8%/86.9%
Games without Giannis & Khris:
23.2p/10a/5.8r 55.7%/44.7%/80% – 7:26 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Over the last 3 games, Raptors have dodged Giannis, Middleton, Towns, Gobert & Tatum (with Lopez, Smart and Rob Williams leaving early). They led by 9, 18 & 11 pts in those games, have an 0-3 record to show for it. They lost the last 2 by 4 pts after being outscored 52-36 in 4thQ – 7:18 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Tonight will be the 7th time this season @Jrue Holiday is on the floor without Giannis or Khris Middleton.
He’s averaging 23.2 PPG, 10 APG, 5.8 RPG with 55.7/44.7/80.0 shooting splits
The @Milwaukee Bucks are 4-2 in the previous 6 games – 7:18 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Tonight is another night to play Cavs Pick ‘Em presented by @fuboTV! ✨
$10,000 cash will be given away this season along with premium Cavs tickets, team shop gift cards and more!
PLAY NOW: yi.nzc.am/07/FPycUs – 7:15 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Happy Birthday!!! Thank you for the support 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/b2Pg5a53pZ – 7:11 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Cavs Live! @MrCavalier34! @CampyRussell! @Cleveland Cavaliers basketball!
Getting you set for Cavs vs Bucks NEXT on @BallySportsCLE #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/qHjrw0estC – 6:57 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donovan Mitchell out with injuries for #Bucks vs. #Cavs
🗣️Mike Budenholzer addressed Antetokounmpo’s fifth straight missed game. Tap in ⬇️
https://t.co/5adNj167Jc pic.twitter.com/AifhdymSSL – 6:56 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Grant Williams has set a new regular season career high of 22 points & tied a career-high at 8 FT attempts, with a quarter still remaining. He got to the line 8 times in Game 2 of the ECF last year and also went 7/8 that night. Scored 27 pts in Game 7 against the Bucks last year. – 6:42 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Garland, LeVert, Okoro, Mobley, and Allen tonight against the Bucks. – 6:38 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
As told by former coaches and teammates, Varejao had an impact on the floor, off the floor, and in the community with his infectious energy and attitude.
WATCH: https://t.co/fzFkKiU1dP pic.twitter.com/35Ya8MHMn2 – 6:37 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bucks’ 23-2 run in the 3rd quarter helped lift the Bucks over the Cavs, 117-102 on November 25, 2022.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/9Dgmc2HxWc – 6:32 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs G Donovan Mitchell is out for third game in row with a groin strain. For Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo (L knee soreness), Serge Ibaka (not with team) and Khris Middleton (R knee soreness) won’t play. – 6:20 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs F Dean Wade is expected to return to the team tonight vs. Bucks. He’s missed the last 24 games with a shoulder injury. He hasn’t played since Dec. 2 vs. Orlando. – 6:16 PM
Robin Lopez @rolopez42
I have a lucrative, *completely original* investment opportunity for my twitter fam hashtag OOTD pic.twitter.com/ZRxdaHBYoa – 6:12 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs head coach JB Bickerstaff says that the plan is for Dean Wade to play 12-15 minutes tonight in his return to the floor. – 5:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Grant Williams regular season career-high is 20 points.
He’s got 17 points already tonight.
Playoff career-high for Williams is 27 points in Game 7 in Game 7 against Milwaukee last season. – 5:53 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff says the plan is for Dean Wade to play tonight. He will get around 12-15 minutes provided everything goes well for him in pregame warm-ups. – 5:52 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Wild Thing’s in the building… plus a few other guys.
@stockx | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/019qwu3IfN – 5:32 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Tune in to watch Varejão speak to the media ahead of his tribute night at @RMFieldHouse!
LIVE NOW: youtube.com/watch?v=Sc0xB2… – 5:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Should the Heat monitor the Serge Ibaka situation? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:05 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks have more or less than 42 points in the paint tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/IK1QHc1sjR – 3:32 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Over his last eight starts, LeVert has averaged 20.6ppg.
@keybank | #LetEmKnow – 3:00 PM
Over his last eight starts, LeVert has averaged 20.6ppg.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Bucks star out for fifth game in a row with lingering knee issue
cbssports.com/nba/news/giann… – 1:54 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs have ruled out Donovan Mitchell for tonight’s game against the Bucks. Dean Wade is probable.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is also now out for the Bucks. – 1:46 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell (groin) is officially listed as out for tonight’s game against the Bucks.
Dean Wade is also officially listed as probable. – 1:34 PM
