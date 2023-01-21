Live stream: Bucks 31, Cavaliers 42

Live stream: Bucks 31, Cavaliers 42

Games

Live stream: Bucks 31, Cavaliers 42

January 21, 2023- by

By |

Game streams

The Milwaukee Bucks (29-16) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-19) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday January 21, 2023

Milwaukee Bucks 31, Cleveland Cavaliers 42 (Q2 07:02)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs PF Evan Mobley taking advantage of Giannis on the bench. He has 14 points and 4 rebounds. – 8:18 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Darius Garland has found his way past Jrue Holiday a few times here in the second quarter and made some nice passes to take advantage of a helping Brook Lopez.
Cavaliers up, 42-31, with 7:02 left in the second quarter. – 8:18 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are entering Cavalanche territory. They’re on a 21-5 run dating back to the first quarter. Second timeout the Bucks have called during it now. – 8:17 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Cedi Osman missed that 3 so badly that he shot it and immediately started to run toward the rim. Grabbed his own rebound and put it in.
Cavaliers up, 34-28, with 8:58 left in the second quarter. – 8:12 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
🗣 BOBBY COMING THROUGH!! pic.twitter.com/Zfxcx35Arq8:12 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Cavs open the second quarter on an 11-2 run and lead the #Bucks 34-28. – 8:12 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Another Bobby Portis poster?
He’s been bouncy the last two games. – 8:10 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
First quarter in the books. pic.twitter.com/Cy43vcICDS8:07 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
End of the first 12. #LetEmKnow8:07 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead the #Cavs 26-23 after one at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Bobby Portis had 11 points. – 8:06 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
End 1st Q: Bucks 26, Cavs 23. Cavs shooting .375 from field. – 8:05 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs trail the Bucks 26-23 after the first quarter of this one. Not a great first quarter for Cleveland, but it was certainly better than it was yesterday against the Warriors. – 8:05 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 26-23.
Bobby Portis has 11pts/4reb to lead the Bucks, while Jrue Holiday has five assists in the quarter. Bucks are 5-of-12 from 3. – 8:05 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
As @MrCavalier34 would say…
“CARIS LEVERT, DEEP IN THE ROCK!”
@Caris LeVert | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/RR4zLXe82U7:58 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks have started 4 for 8 from behind the three-point line and lead the #Cavs 23-19 with 2:49 to go in the first quarter. – 7:57 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Jrue Holiday has three turnovers in the first nine minutes tonight, but he also has five assists.
Bucks lead, 23-19, with 2:49 left in the first quarter. – 7:57 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby cooking early!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2CBvKX1N4H7:53 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Dean Wade checking in for the first time since Dec. 2. – 7:53 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Caris LeVert has been pretty active defensively so far tonight. – 7:53 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead the #Cavs 13-10 in the opening half the first quarter. Bobby Portis has 11 of those points for Milwaukee. – 7:49 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
That’s one way to start the game! 🤷
VOTE⭐️ for DG: https://t.co/EP0rfSY4IK
📺 #CavsBucks on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/MIJDQES3at7:46 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bobby Portis has started the night 4-for-4 from the field, including three 3-pointers.
And he has 11 points in the first four minutes. Bucks up, 13-6. – 7:46 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Bucks have made three of their first four 3-pointers, and all have been from Bobby Portis. – 7:46 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby off the glass for the first bucket of the game. pic.twitter.com/qa3Ox6SXc77:45 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
It’s time for Bucks Basketball!! pic.twitter.com/4pDaFAU9dN7:42 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
After a turnover on the Bucks’ first offensive possession by Jrue Holiday, Bobby Portis gets Jarrett Allen to bite on a pump fake and scores the Bucks first bucket. – 7:42 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Ball is up. #Cavs and Bucks underway here at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. – 7:41 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Smile, it’s game time! 😄
📺 #CavsBucks on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/YgwMf7n8jf7:37 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jingles all the way from Cleveland.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/SKiLvzlAaT7:31 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
For the sake of comparison
Holiday’s season averages:
19.4p/7.4a/4.9r 46.7%/38.8%/86.9%
Games without Giannis & Khris:
23.2p/10a/5.8r 55.7%/44.7%/80% – 7:26 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Over the last 3 games, Raptors have dodged Giannis, Middleton, Towns, Gobert & Tatum (with Lopez, Smart and Rob Williams leaving early). They led by 9, 18 & 11 pts in those games, have an 0-3 record to show for it. They lost the last 2 by 4 pts after being outscored 52-36 in 4thQ – 7:18 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Tonight will be the 7th time this season @Jrue Holiday is on the floor without Giannis or Khris Middleton.
He’s averaging 23.2 PPG, 10 APG, 5.8 RPG with 55.7/44.7/80.0 shooting splits
The @Milwaukee Bucks are 4-2 in the previous 6 games – 7:18 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Tonight is another night to play Cavs Pick ‘Em presented by @fuboTV! ✨
$10,000 cash will be given away this season along with premium Cavs tickets, team shop gift cards and more!
PLAY NOW: yi.nzc.am/07/FPycUs7:15 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Happy Birthday!!! Thank you for the support 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/b2Pg5a53pZ7:11 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Back to back flicks!
#CavsBucks Through The Lens 📸 – 7:10 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Our starters tonight in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/mktv5QXHyE7:07 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Cavs Live! @MrCavalier34! @CampyRussell! @Cleveland Cavaliers basketball!
Getting you set for Cavs vs Bucks NEXT on @BallySportsCLE #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/qHjrw0estC6:57 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donovan Mitchell out with injuries for #Bucks vs. #Cavs
🗣️Mike Budenholzer addressed Antetokounmpo’s fifth straight missed game. Tap in ⬇️
https://t.co/5adNj167Jc pic.twitter.com/AifhdymSSL6:56 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Thanasty workin’ it.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/NfyMEjPN7e6:47 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Grant Williams has set a new regular season career high of 22 points & tied a career-high at 8 FT attempts, with a quarter still remaining. He got to the line 8 times in Game 2 of the ECF last year and also went 7/8 that night. Scored 27 pts in Game 7 against the Bucks last year. – 6:42 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Garland, LeVert, Okoro, Mobley, and Allen tonight against the Bucks. – 6:38 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Tonight’s starters! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/5RzEyRRNEU6:38 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
As told by former coaches and teammates, Varejao had an impact on the floor, off the floor, and in the community with his infectious energy and attitude.
WATCH: https://t.co/fzFkKiU1dP pic.twitter.com/35Ya8MHMn26:37 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bucks’ 23-2 run in the 3rd quarter helped lift the Bucks over the Cavs, 117-102 on November 25, 2022.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/9Dgmc2HxWc6:32 PM

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs G Donovan Mitchell is out for third game in row with a groin strain. For Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo (L knee soreness), Serge Ibaka (not with team) and Khris Middleton (R knee soreness) won’t play. – 6:20 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs F Dean Wade is expected to return to the team tonight vs. Bucks. He’s missed the last 24 games with a shoulder injury. He hasn’t played since Dec. 2 vs. Orlando. – 6:16 PM
Robin Lopez @rolopez42
I have a lucrative, *completely original* investment opportunity for my twitter fam hashtag OOTD pic.twitter.com/ZRxdaHBYoa6:12 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs head coach JB Bickerstaff says that the plan is for Dean Wade to play 12-15 minutes tonight in his return to the floor. – 5:56 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Neutral fits.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/OPJDZEAzW35:54 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Grant Williams regular season career-high is 20 points.
He’s got 17 points already tonight.
Playoff career-high for Williams is 27 points in Game 7 in Game 7 against Milwaukee last season. – 5:53 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff says the plan is for Dean Wade to play tonight. He will get around 12-15 minutes provided everything goes well for him in pregame warm-ups. – 5:52 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Wild Thing’s in the building… plus a few other guys.
@stockx | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/019qwu3IfN5:32 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Tune in to watch Varejão speak to the media ahead of his tribute night at @RMFieldHouse!
LIVE NOW: youtube.com/watch?v=Sc0xB2…5:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Should the Heat monitor the Serge Ibaka situation? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…5:05 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Saturday Hoops in Cleveland.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/11nhkGXsK04:31 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks have more or less than 42 points in the paint tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/IK1QHc1sjR3:32 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Over his last eight starts, LeVert has averaged 20.6ppg.
@keybank | #LetEmKnow3:00 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
In Photos: Bucks shootaround in Cleveland. – 2:23 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Bucks star out for fifth game in a row with lingering knee issue
cbssports.com/nba/news/giann…1:54 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs have ruled out Donovan Mitchell for tonight’s game against the Bucks. Dean Wade is probable.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is also now out for the Bucks. – 1:46 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell (groin) is officially listed as out for tonight’s game against the Bucks.
Dean Wade is also officially listed as probable. – 1:34 PM

Games

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home