Live stream: Bucks 31, Cavaliers 42

The Milwaukee Bucks (29-16) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-19) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday January 21, 2023

Milwaukee Bucks 31, Cleveland Cavaliers 42 (Q2 07:02)

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

Cavs PF Evan Mobley taking advantage of Giannis on the bench. He has 14 points and 4 rebounds. – 8:18 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Darius Garland has found his way past Jrue Holiday a few times here in the second quarter and made some nice passes to take advantage of a helping Brook Lopez.

Darius Garland has found his way past Jrue Holiday a few times here in the second quarter and made some nice passes to take advantage of a helping Brook Lopez.

Cavaliers up, 42-31, with 7:02 left in the second quarter. – 8:18 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Cedi Osman missed that 3 so badly that he shot it and immediately started to run toward the rim. Grabbed his own rebound and put it in.

Cedi Osman missed that 3 so badly that he shot it and immediately started to run toward the rim. Grabbed his own rebound and put it in.

Cavaliers up, 34-28, with 8:58 left in the second quarter. – 8:12 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Another Bobby Portis poster?

Another Bobby Portis poster?

He's been bouncy the last two games. – 8:10 PM

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

End 1st Q: Bucks 26, Cavs 23. Cavs shooting .375 from field. – 8:05 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs trail the Bucks 26-23 after the first quarter of this one. Not a great first quarter for Cleveland, but it was certainly better than it was yesterday against the Warriors. – 8:05 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 26-23.

After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 26-23.

Bobby Portis has 11pts/4reb to lead the Bucks, while Jrue Holiday has five assists in the quarter. Bucks are 5-of-12 from 3. – 8:05 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Jrue Holiday has three turnovers in the first nine minutes tonight, but he also has five assists.

Jrue Holiday has three turnovers in the first nine minutes tonight, but he also has five assists.

Bucks lead, 23-19, with 2:49 left in the first quarter. – 7:57 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Dean Wade checking in for the first time since Dec. 2. – 7:53 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Caris LeVert has been pretty active defensively so far tonight. – 7:53 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bobby Portis has started the night 4-for-4 from the field, including three 3-pointers.

Bobby Portis has started the night 4-for-4 from the field, including three 3-pointers.

And he has 11 points in the first four minutes. Bucks up, 13-6. – 7:46 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Bucks have made three of their first four 3-pointers, and all have been from Bobby Portis. – 7:46 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Bobby off the glass for the first bucket of the game. 7:45 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After a turnover on the Bucks' first offensive possession by Jrue Holiday, Bobby Portis gets Jarrett Allen to bite on a pump fake and scores the Bucks first bucket. – 7:42 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

For the sake of comparison

Holiday’s season averages:

19.4p/7.4a/4.9r 46.7%/38.8%/86.9%

Games without Giannis & Khris:

For the sake of comparison

Holiday's season averages:

19.4p/7.4a/4.9r 46.7%/38.8%/86.9%

Games without Giannis & Khris:

23.2p/10a/5.8r 55.7%/44.7%/80% – 7:26 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Over the last 3 games, Raptors have dodged Giannis, Middleton, Towns, Gobert & Tatum (with Lopez, Smart and Rob Williams leaving early). They led by 9, 18 & 11 pts in those games, have an 0-3 record to show for it. They lost the last 2 by 4 pts after being outscored 52-36 in 4thQ – 7:18 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donovan Mitchell out with injuries for #Bucks vs. #Cavs

🗣️Mike Budenholzer addressed Antetokounmpo’s fifth straight missed game. Tap in ⬇️

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donovan Mitchell out with injuries for #Bucks vs. #Cavs

🗣️Mike Budenholzer addressed Antetokounmpo's fifth straight missed game. Tap in ⬇️

https://t.co/5adNj167Jc – 6:56 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Grant Williams has set a new regular season career high of 22 points & tied a career-high at 8 FT attempts, with a quarter still remaining. He got to the line 8 times in Game 2 of the ECF last year and also went 7/8 that night. Scored 27 pts in Game 7 against the Bucks last year. – 6:42 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

As told by former coaches and teammates, Varejao had an impact on the floor, off the floor, and in the community with his infectious energy and attitude.

As told by former coaches and teammates, Varejao had an impact on the floor, off the floor, and in the community with his infectious energy and attitude.

WATCH: – 6:37 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Bucks’ 23-2 run in the 3rd quarter helped lift the Bucks over the Cavs, 117-102 on November 25, 2022.

Bucks' 23-2 run in the 3rd quarter helped lift the Bucks over the Cavs, 117-102 on November 25, 2022.

⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind 6:32 PM

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

Cavs G Donovan Mitchell is out for third game in row with a groin strain. For Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo (L knee soreness), Serge Ibaka (not with team) and Khris Middleton (R knee soreness) won't play. – 6:20 PM

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

Cavs F Dean Wade is expected to return to the team tonight vs. Bucks. He's missed the last 24 games with a shoulder injury. He hasn't played since Dec. 2 vs. Orlando. – 6:16 PM

Robin Lopez @rolopez42

I have a lucrative, *completely original* investment opportunity for my twitter fam hashtag OOTD 6:12 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs head coach JB Bickerstaff says that the plan is for Dean Wade to play 12-15 minutes tonight in his return to the floor. – 5:56 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Grant Williams regular season career-high is 20 points.

He’s got 17 points already tonight.

Grant Williams regular season career-high is 20 points.

He's got 17 points already tonight.

Playoff career-high for Williams is 27 points in Game 7 in Game 7 against Milwaukee last season. – 5:53 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff says the plan is for Dean Wade to play tonight. He will get around 12-15 minutes provided everything goes well for him in pregame warm-ups. – 5:52 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Tune in to watch Varejão speak to the media ahead of his tribute night at

Tune in to watch Varejão speak to the media ahead of his tribute night at

LIVE NOW: 5:16 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — ASK IRA: Should the Heat monitor the Serge Ibaka situation? 5:05 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Over his last eight starts, LeVert has averaged 20.6ppg.

Over his last eight starts, LeVert has averaged 20.6ppg.

@keybank | #LetEmKnow – 3:00 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Bucks star out for fifth game in a row with lingering knee issue

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Bucks star out for fifth game in a row with lingering knee issue

cbssports.com/nba/news/giann… – 1:54 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham



#Cavs have ruled out Donovan Mitchell for tonight's game against the Bucks. Dean Wade is probable.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is also now out for the Bucks. – 1:46 PM