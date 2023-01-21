Bucks vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

January 21, 2023

By |

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $6,202,969 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $5,375,382 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday January 21, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Away TV: Bally Sports WI
Home Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN
Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Monte Poole
@MontePooleNBCS
Entering game vs Cavaliers in Cleveland on Friday, Warriors were 0-12 on the road this season vs teams with a .500 or better overall record.
Correcting/clarifying an earlier (deleted) tweet. – 2:33 AM

