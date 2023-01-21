Live stream: Celtics 2, Raptors 9

The Boston Celtics (34-12) play against the Toronto Raptors (20-26) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 5:00 PM EST on Saturday January 21, 2023
Boston Celtics 2, Toronto Raptors 9 (Q1 08:42)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’d like to see Boston post Rob once or twice a half. Just to see what happens. – 5:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
In case you need a reminder: Celtics-Raptors tipping off in just a bit. Early one tonight! – 5:07 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“The better we play, the better chance no one gets shipped out of here” — The Raptors at work as the deadline looms: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/wi… – 5:04 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Hosting Post Game with @Joe_Sway tonight. See you there. 5PM EST tip-off in Toronto: youtu.be/lehHC8ogkU4 – 4:54 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
gonna act like there isn’t football on since idk how to stream it in Canada. only sports for me tonight are the Celtics, yessir – 4:51 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Fred VanVleet is now out for the Raptors due to rib soreness. – 4:46 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Precious Achiuwa will slide in and start for the Raptors with Trent, Anunoby, Siakam and Barnes – 4:45 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
With VanVleet out, Precious Achiuwa will get his first start of the season. It’s Barnes, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam and Achiuwa vs Boston. No Tatum for the Celtics. – 4:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Raptors starters:
Precious Achiuwa
Pascal Siakam
OG Anunoby
Scottie Barnes
Gary Trent Jr. – 4:38 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Fred VanVleet and Dalano Banton join Christian Koloko on the #Raptors’ list of absences. – 4:31 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Malcolm Brogdon says we’re using a “next man up” mentality tonight with Jayson Tatum out. pic.twitter.com/SEzfsEW5Kh – 4:27 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
This is the 82nd game since the Celtics last January began their climb from under .500 to the Finals.
Since then, they’re…
62-19 with a +10.1 scoring differential.
30-9 at home (+11.36)
32-10 on the road (+8.95)
Top Celtics teams ever:
2008: 66-16 (+10.3)
This is the 82nd game since the Celtics last January began their climb from under .500 to the Finals.
Since then, they’re…
62-19 with a +10.1 scoring differential.
30-9 at home (+11.36)
32-10 on the road (+8.95)
Top Celtics teams ever:
2008: 66-16 (+10.3)
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Mazzulla on asking Tatum if he needed a breather with 9 mins left in the fourth against the Warriors, during his 41-minute stretch with no rest:
“Even though I asked the question, I wasn’t going to take him out.” – 3:47 PM
Mazzulla on asking Tatum if he needed a breather with 9 mins left in the fourth against the Warriors, during his 41-minute stretch with no rest:
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tatum will rest today but is expected to join the team in Orlando, per Joe Mazzulla. – 3:32 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Fred VanVleet now questionable with a rib issue for Raptors shortly vs Boston – 3:32 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
No surprise, but Derrick White (the only Celtic to play every game) will start for Jayson Tatum in Toronto tonight. – 3:32 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Jayson Tatum – Left Wrist Soreness – OUT
Fred Van Vleet – Right Rib Soreness – QUESTIONABLE.
Jayson Tatum – Left Wrist Soreness – OUT
Fred Van Vleet – Right Rib Soreness – QUESTIONABLE.
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Derrick White will start in Jayson Tatum’s place, per Joe Mazzulla. – 3:31 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Joe Mazzulla says they’re “managing” Jayson Tatum’s wrist. Tatum’s out for tonight’s game against the Raptors. – 3:30 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New #Celtics mailbag features John Collins talk, more trade hypotheticals, investigating a Rob Williams trend and much more masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 3:30 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet is no questionable with rib soreness. Banton is out, as is Jayson Tatum. – 3:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Toronto Raptors have added Fred VanVleet to the injury report for tonight’s game. He’s questionable due to right rib soreness.
The Toronto Raptors have added Fred VanVleet to the injury report for tonight’s game. He’s questionable due to right rib soreness.
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Fred VanVleet is questionable vs. Celtic w right rib soreness. – 3:27 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet is a late addition to the Raptors’ injury report for today’s game vs Boston. He’s questionable with right rib soreness. – 3:27 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The RJ Barrett-Scottie Barnes rivalry goes back to high school and continues tomorrow.
The RJ Barrett-Scottie Barnes rivalry goes back to high school and continues tomorrow.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Malcolm Brogdon’s odd year – 45% on catch-and-shoot 3s and giving a sneaky 43% 3P boost on pull-ups while Tatum, Brown, Smart struggle with them
Malcolm Brogdon’s odd year – 45% on catch-and-shoot 3s and giving a sneaky 43% 3P boost on pull-ups while Tatum, Brown, Smart struggle with them
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Malcolm Brogdon’s odd year – 45% on catch-and-shoot 3s and giving a sneaky 43% FG boost on pull-ups while Tatum, Brown, Smart struggle with them
Boston Celtics @celtics
Every Team Needs A Hero feat. @MetroBoomin 😎 pic.twitter.com/8p3KLrHEgU – 1:53 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
’Rewriting Unfinished Dreams’
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“The better we play, the better chance no gets shipped out of here” — on the Raptors at work, with the deadline looming: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/wi… – 1:37 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
‘North’
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Hawks have ruled out Bogdan Bogdanovic tonight against the Hornets. He didn’t play in the Hawks back-to-back against the Raptors last Saturday and he’s averaged 29 mins over the last 3 games. pic.twitter.com/Jx3gjvCCLY – 1:02 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
⭐️⭐️ Last day to get your #NBAAllStar votes in ⭐️⭐️
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry added another ridiculous long-distance jumper at the buzzer to his highlight reel on Thursday night against the Celtics. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/19/war… – 1:00 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Today, we’re celebrating our first Welcome Toronto Creator, Karooni Ahmed.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
A look back at last night’s loss to the Hawks and a glance ahead… We’ll see if Thibs and the Knicks coaching staff have any adjustments planned for Sunday’s game in Toronto or for NY’s tough handful of home games next week.
A look back at last night’s loss to the Hawks and a glance ahead… We’ll see if Thibs and the Knicks coaching staff have any adjustments planned for Sunday’s game in Toronto or for NY’s tough handful of home games next week.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🏀 Stan Van Gundy (@Stan Van Gundy) breaks down why he’s been so impressed with Joe Mazzulla leading the Celtics
Boston Celtics @celtics
Give out some hugs today 🤗
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
