Live stream: Celtics 2, Raptors 9

A look back at last night’s loss to the Hawks and a glance ahead… We’ll see if Thibs and the Knicks coaching staff have any adjustments planned for Sunday’s game in Toronto or for NY’s tough handful of home games next week.

Today, we’re celebrating our first Welcome Toronto Creator, Karooni Ahmed.Inspired by the 22/23 City jersey, @Madqapsart has artistically portrayed how sport and culture are interconnected in the city of Toronto pic.twitter.com/nnUgEEKqBc

Steph Curry added another ridiculous long-distance jumper at the buzzer to his highlight reel on Thursday night against the Celtics. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/19/war…

⭐️⭐️ Last day to get your #NBAAllStar votes in ⭐️⭐️Vote for The Jays now: https://t.co/1qmHgL32lA

The Hawks have ruled out Bogdan Bogdanovic tonight against the Hornets. He didn’t play in the Hawks back-to-back against the Raptors last Saturday and he’s averaged 29 mins over the last 3 games. pic.twitter.com/Jx3gjvCCLY

“The better we play, the better chance no gets shipped out of here” — on the Raptors at work, with the deadline looming: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/wi…

Malcolm Brogdon’s odd year – 45% on catch-and-shoot 3s and giving a sneaky 43% FG boost on pull-ups while Tatum, Brown, Smart struggle with themA few bad stats linger though: 49% in the paint, 2/7 on Thursday vs. GS. 1.41 PPP allowed vs. ISOs – the 1st percentile among players. – 1:57 PM

Malcolm Brogdon’s odd year – 45% on catch-and-shoot 3s and giving a sneaky 43% 3P boost on pull-ups while Tatum, Brown, Smart struggle with themA few bad stats linger though: 49% in the paint, 2/7 on Thursday vs. GS. 1.41 PPP allowed vs. ISOs – the 1st percentile among players. – 1:57 PM

VanVleet is a late addition to the Raptors’ injury report for today’s game vs Boston. He’s questionable with right rib soreness. – 3:27 PM

The Toronto Raptors have added Fred VanVleet to the injury report for tonight’s game. He’s questionable due to right rib soreness.The Raptors also downgraded Dalano Banton to out for tonight’s game. – 3:28 PM

Fred VanVleet is no questionable with rib soreness. Banton is out, as is Jayson Tatum. – 3:29 PM

Jayson Tatum – Left Wrist Soreness – OUTFred Van Vleet – Right Rib Soreness – QUESTIONABLE. #Celtics vs #Raptors on @FAN590 at 5pm ET. @Paul Jones & I have the call – 3:31 PM

No surprise, but Derrick White (the only Celtic to play every game) will start for Jayson Tatum in Toronto tonight. – 3:32 PM

Tatum will rest today but is expected to join the team in Orlando, per Joe Mazzulla. – 3:32 PM

Mazzulla on asking Tatum if he needed a breather with 9 mins left in the fourth against the Warriors, during his 41-minute stretch with no rest:“Even though I asked the question, I wasn’t going to take him out.” – 3:47 PM

This is the 82nd game since the Celtics last January began their climb from under .500 to the Finals.Since then, they’re…62-19 with a +10.1 scoring differential.30-9 at home (+11.36)32-10 on the road (+8.95)Top Celtics teams ever:2008: 66-16 (+10.3)1986: 67-15 (+9.4) – 4:03 PM

With VanVleet out, Precious Achiuwa will get his first start of the season. It’s Barnes, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam and Achiuwa vs Boston. No Tatum for the Celtics. – 4:40 PM

Precious Achiuwa will slide in and start for the Raptors with Trent, Anunoby, Siakam and Barnes – 4:45 PM

gonna act like there isn’t football on since idk how to stream it in Canada. only sports for me tonight are the Celtics, yessir – 4:51 PM

“The better we play, the better chance no one gets shipped out of here” — The Raptors at work as the deadline looms: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/wi…

In case you need a reminder: Celtics-Raptors tipping off in just a bit. Early one tonight! – 5:07 PM

I’d like to see Boston post Rob once or twice a half. Just to see what happens. – 5:12 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.