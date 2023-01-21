Celtics vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena

The Boston Celtics are spending $5,181,642 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $7,362,798 per win

Game Time: 5:00 PM EST on Saturday January 21, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: TSN

Away TV: NBC Sports Boston

Home Radio: Sportsnet 590

Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!