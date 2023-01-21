Dean Wade to return vs. Bucks on Saturday

After missing seven weeks with a shoulder injury, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is planning his return against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, sources told ESPN. Wade, who suffered an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder on Dec. 2, had emerged an important rotation player for the Cavaliers this season. Wade, 26, started nine of his 17 games, averaging a career-high 24.1 minutes. He had been shooting a career-best 41.1% on three-pointers, and defensively has ranked in the top 10 in shot quality allowed according to Second Spectrum.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Sources confirmed to @TheAthletic that #Cavs Dean Wade is planning to make his return tonight against the Bucks. He was sidelined with a shoulder injury since early December. – 10:24 AM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Sources confirmed to @TheAthletic that #Cavs Dean Wade is planning to make his return tonight agains the Bucks. He was sidelined with a shoulder injury since early December. – 10:22 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are 12-5 when Dean Wade plays this season and 16-14 when he does not. Wade hasn’t played since Dec. 2 due to shoulder and ankle injuries. – 9:48 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: After missing seven weeks with a shoulder injury, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is planning his return against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday: es.pn/3Hje17Y – 9:25 AM
More on this storyline
Kelsey Russo: #Cavs Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Warriors. Dean Wade and Dylan Windler are still listed as out. -via Twitter @kelseyyrusso / January 19, 2023
Danny Cunningham: #Cavs list Donovan Mitchell (left groin strain) as questionable tomorrow night at home against Golden State. Dean Wade and Dylan Windler remain out. -via Twitter @RealDCunningham / January 19, 2023
Kelsey Russo: #Cavs Donovan Mitchell (groin strain) is listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s game against Memphis. Dean Wade and Dylan Windler are out. -via Twitter @kelseyyrusso / January 17, 2023
