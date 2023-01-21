Dillon Brooks on Shannon Sharpe: 'He should have never came back in the game, but it’s LA'

Ben Golliver: Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks said Shannon Sharpe, as a fan, shouldn’t have been been allowed to stay at the arena after halftime verbal altercation: “A regular pedestrian like him? No. He should have never came back in the game, but it’s LA.” pic.twitter.com/qXobVt9Nku
Source: Twitter @BenGolliver
Source: Twitter @BenGolliver
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Dillon Brooks on defending LeBron: “He doesn’t want to go left. I was just making him go left all game. Then he would settle or he would pass the ball. And then play physical with him. Continuously bump him all of the time. And don’t let him take easy shots.” pic.twitter.com/zE7zlhAVo5 – 2:08 AM
Dillon Brooks on defending LeBron: “He doesn’t want to go left. I was just making him go left all game. Then he would settle or he would pass the ball. And then play physical with him. Continuously bump him all of the time. And don’t let him take easy shots.” pic.twitter.com/zE7zlhAVo5 – 2:08 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Dillon Brooks had some spicy postgame comments: pic.twitter.com/nR8GwNaVDe – 1:54 AM
Dillon Brooks had some spicy postgame comments: pic.twitter.com/nR8GwNaVDe – 1:54 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks on Lakers’ LeBron James: “He doesn’t want to go left. I was just making him go left all game. He would settle or he would pass the ball.” pic.twitter.com/nBJ9p3OslK – 1:44 AM
Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks on Lakers’ LeBron James: “He doesn’t want to go left. I was just making him go left all game. He would settle or he would pass the ball.” pic.twitter.com/nBJ9p3OslK – 1:44 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks both questioned why Shannon Sharpe was allowed to stay at the game for the second half.
Bane said he hasn’t seen too many fans not be removed from the game in that situation. – 1:43 AM
Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks both questioned why Shannon Sharpe was allowed to stay at the game for the second half.
Bane said he hasn’t seen too many fans not be removed from the game in that situation. – 1:43 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Dillon Brooks on if it was appropriate for Shannon Sharpe to have a back-and-forth with the Grizzlies: “A regular pedestrian like him? No. He shouldn’t have ever came back in the game. But it’s LA.” pic.twitter.com/tf2NFaXyqe – 1:41 AM
Dillon Brooks on if it was appropriate for Shannon Sharpe to have a back-and-forth with the Grizzlies: “A regular pedestrian like him? No. He shouldn’t have ever came back in the game. But it’s LA.” pic.twitter.com/tf2NFaXyqe – 1:41 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks on the play where Desmond Bane lost the ball and Dennis Schroder got the game-winning basket.
“I don’t want to get fined by the NBA, because I got a lot of words for that.” – 1:39 AM
Dillon Brooks on the play where Desmond Bane lost the ball and Dennis Schroder got the game-winning basket.
“I don’t want to get fined by the NBA, because I got a lot of words for that.” – 1:39 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks on his plan guarding LeBron James:
“He doesn’t want to go left. I was just making him go left all game, then he would settle or pass the ball.” – 1:34 AM
Dillon Brooks on his plan guarding LeBron James:
“He doesn’t want to go left. I was just making him go left all game, then he would settle or pass the ball.” – 1:34 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks said Shannon Sharpe, as a fan, shouldn’t have been been allowed to stay at the arena after halftime verbal altercation: “A regular pedestrian like him? No. He should have never came back in the game, but it’s LA.” pic.twitter.com/qXobVt9Nku – 1:31 AM
Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks said Shannon Sharpe, as a fan, shouldn’t have been been allowed to stay at the arena after halftime verbal altercation: “A regular pedestrian like him? No. He should have never came back in the game, but it’s LA.” pic.twitter.com/qXobVt9Nku – 1:31 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers fans seem to have a dislike for Dillon Brooks just as much as Warriors fans do. – 12:35 AM
Lakers fans seem to have a dislike for Dillon Brooks just as much as Warriors fans do. – 12:35 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Hearty applause for Dillon’s fifth foul. Every opposing fan base learns to hate Dillon Brooks. – 12:16 AM
Hearty applause for Dillon’s fifth foul. Every opposing fan base learns to hate Dillon Brooks. – 12:16 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Tee Morant and Shannon Sharpe are all good. I bet you Dillon Brooks and Shannon Sharpe are not. 😂 – 12:02 AM
Tee Morant and Shannon Sharpe are all good. I bet you Dillon Brooks and Shannon Sharpe are not. 😂 – 12:02 AM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
Shannon Sharpe, 54, is RESTRAINED by security in LA over on-court confrontation with #Grizzlies stars Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks and Steven Adams… but says Memphis teammates ‘didn’t want this smoke’ mol.im/a/11660487 via @MailSport #Lakers – 12:00 AM
Shannon Sharpe, 54, is RESTRAINED by security in LA over on-court confrontation with #Grizzlies stars Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks and Steven Adams… but says Memphis teammates ‘didn’t want this smoke’ mol.im/a/11660487 via @MailSport #Lakers – 12:00 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Here are details of all the halftime drama between Dillon Brooks, Shannon Sharpe, Ja Morant and more.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 11:42 PM
Here are details of all the halftime drama between Dillon Brooks, Shannon Sharpe, Ja Morant and more.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 11:42 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Lol. Broadcast implies it started with Dillon Brooks talking trash to Sharpe. Of course. – 11:25 PM
Lol. Broadcast implies it started with Dillon Brooks talking trash to Sharpe. Of course. – 11:25 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
End of 1:
Lakers 26 Grizzlies 23
Steven Adams had 9 points and 7 boards, but Memphis is shooting 34.5%. Dillon Brooks is 2-8, Ja Morant 1-6, Desmond Bane 1-4 and Jaren Jackson Jr. has taken (and missed) one shot. Defense keeping Memphis in the game. – 10:38 PM
End of 1:
Lakers 26 Grizzlies 23
Steven Adams had 9 points and 7 boards, but Memphis is shooting 34.5%. Dillon Brooks is 2-8, Ja Morant 1-6, Desmond Bane 1-4 and Jaren Jackson Jr. has taken (and missed) one shot. Defense keeping Memphis in the game. – 10:38 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
👕 Off-court fits from James Harden and Dillon Brooks
👟 Jayson Tatum’s first signature Jordan shoe
📰 Nike bringing back the Air Zoom Generation
#FullCourtFits with Big Wos: youtu.be/KaXV5m3_0Mk – 12:35 PM
👕 Off-court fits from James Harden and Dillon Brooks
👟 Jayson Tatum’s first signature Jordan shoe
📰 Nike bringing back the Air Zoom Generation
#FullCourtFits with Big Wos: youtu.be/KaXV5m3_0Mk – 12:35 PM
More on this storyline
Jovan Buha: Dillon Brooks on the Shannon Sharpe incident: “I ain’t talking about that. You gotta ask him. He’s the blogger or whatever he is. I don’t really care about all of that. Next question.” pic.twitter.com/9GQ2y6pSHH -via Twitter @jovanbuha / January 21, 2023
Jovan Buha: LeBron on Shannon Sharpe: “I ride with Shannon 365 days — 366 on a leap year — 24/7. So that’s my guy. I always got his back. And he’s got mine. He can talk with the best of them, for sure.” pic.twitter.com/bAHMuPZkix -via Twitter @jovanbuha / January 21, 2023
Kendrick Perkins: Dillon Brooks calling one the GREATEST Tight Ends to ever play the game of football a Blogger is very disturbing to me!!!! Real Talk. -via Twitter @KendrickPerkins / January 21, 2023
Main Rumors, Shannon Sharpe, Tee Morant, Dillon Brooks, Ja Morant, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.