Fred VanVleet: The better we play, the less chance anybody gets traded out of here

“We just have to focus on the task at hand … we’ve got to focus on winning games,” said Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, a potential free agent who is among the prominent players who figures to have his name bandied about in trade speculation. “I think if you just lock in on that it kind of blocks out everything else. … “In my seven years going through it, you realize there’s nothing you can do about it. The better you play and the better your team does, the lower the chance anybody getting shipped out of here. If you [crap] the bed you set yourself up for anything to happen. So we’ve got to control the controllables.”
Source: SportsNet
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
57-50 for Toronto at half. Grant Williams with 18 for Boston, Jaylen Brown with 13. Siakam with 12, Barnes, Anunoby and Trent Jr. all with 10. Raptors without VanVleet (ribs); Celtics without Tatum (wrist) and Marcus Smart just sprained his ankle. – 6:03 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Fred VanVleet is now out for the Raptors due to rib soreness. – 4:46 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
With VanVleet out, Precious Achiuwa will get his first start of the season. It’s Barnes, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam and Achiuwa vs Boston. No Tatum for the Celtics. – 4:40 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Fred VanVleet and Dalano Banton join Christian Koloko on the #Raptors’ list of absences. – 4:31 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Fred VanVleet now questionable with a rib issue for Raptors shortly vs Boston – 3:32 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet is no questionable with rib soreness. Banton is out, as is Jayson Tatum. – 3:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Toronto Raptors have added Fred VanVleet to the injury report for tonight’s game. He’s questionable due to right rib soreness.
The Raptors also downgraded Dalano Banton to out for tonight’s game. – 3:28 PM
The Toronto Raptors have added Fred VanVleet to the injury report for tonight’s game. He’s questionable due to right rib soreness.
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Fred VanVleet is questionable vs. Celtic w right rib soreness. – 3:27 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet is a late addition to the Raptors’ injury report for today’s game vs Boston. He’s questionable with right rib soreness. – 3:27 PM
They’ve lost plenty of games they could have, or perhaps should have, won and rarely seemed to luck into a couple of wins here or there on off nights that good teams often do. “There’s been a couple of times this year that we just didn’t compete,” said VanVleet. “But we’ve had tough luck, some injuries. I think we lost somewhere between like eight games by less than [three] points or something like that? [Toronto is 2-8 in games decided by three points or less], so those are all toss-ups. “[But] there’s definitely too many of the games where we just didn’t compete. Like coach says, you get one of those every once in a blue moon, but we’ve had too many of those.” -via SportsNet / January 21, 2023
Vivek Jacob: Fred VanVleet is questionable to play with right rib soreness -via Twitter @vivekmjacob / January 21, 2023
One of these two players is probably [getting traded]: Gary Trent Jr., Fred VanVleet. After a few years of developmental struggles, the Raptors need more contributors on lighter contracts. Trading Trent Jr. or VanVleet is the easiest way to acquire those pieces. I’ve already written about how complex the VanVleet situation is; for that reason, I have Trent as the more likely player to move, although it could be closer than some might think. -via The Athletic / January 20, 2023
