Fred VanVleet: The better we play, the less chance anybody gets traded out of here

VanVleet is a late addition to the Raptors’ injury report for today’s game vs Boston. He’s questionable with right rib soreness. – 3:27 PM

The Toronto Raptors have added Fred VanVleet to the injury report for tonight’s game. He’s questionable due to right rib soreness.The Raptors also downgraded Dalano Banton to out for tonight’s game. – 3:28 PM

Fred VanVleet is no questionable with rib soreness. Banton is out, as is Jayson Tatum. – 3:29 PM

With VanVleet out, Precious Achiuwa will get his first start of the season. It’s Barnes, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam and Achiuwa vs Boston. No Tatum for the Celtics. – 4:40 PM

57-50 for Toronto at half. Grant Williams with 18 for Boston, Jaylen Brown with 13. Siakam with 12, Barnes, Anunoby and Trent Jr. all with 10. Raptors without VanVleet (ribs); Celtics without Tatum (wrist) and Marcus Smart just sprained his ankle. – 6:03 PM

