Hornets 'prepared to take calls' on Gordon Hayward

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rod Boone @rodboone
Spoke with LaMelo and Gordon Hayward after the #Hornets wrapped up shootaround this morning. Story upcoming. pic.twitter.com/Rc6kpO8cZK – 2:28 PM
Spoke with LaMelo and Gordon Hayward after the #Hornets wrapped up shootaround this morning. Story upcoming. pic.twitter.com/Rc6kpO8cZK – 2:28 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Gordon Hayward, still on the court shooting, has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game against the Rockets. Same for Cody Martin. He’s also out again. pic.twitter.com/s8VoPT1ywN – 7:12 PM
Gordon Hayward, still on the court shooting, has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game against the Rockets. Same for Cody Martin. He’s also out again. pic.twitter.com/s8VoPT1ywN – 7:12 PM
More on this storyline
Charlotte Hornets PR: INJURY REPORT: @Charlotte Hornets at ATL 1/21 Gordon Hayward (L Hamstring soreness) probable; LaMelo Ball (L Ankle, R Wrist Soreness) doubtful, Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) doubtful, Kelly Oubre (L Hand Surgery) out -via Twitter @HornetsPR / January 21, 2023
Charlotte Hornets PR: INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs HOU 1/18 Martin (L Knee Soreness) doubtful Hayward (L Hamstring Soreness) doubtful Oubre (L Hand Surgery) out -via Twitter @HornetsPR / January 17, 2023
Rod Boone: Surprise addition to the injury report: Cody Martin is OUT for today’s matinee with Boston with left knee soreness. He was a late add as questionable this morning. Gordon Hayward remains out. pic.twitter.com/QgeFujbyRp -via Twitter @rodboone / January 16, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.