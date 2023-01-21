Live stream: Hornets 38, Hawks 42

The Charlotte Hornets (12-34) play against the Atlanta Hawks (24-22) at State Farm Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday January 21, 2023

Charlotte Hornets 38, Atlanta Hawks 42 (Q2 05:46)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Onyeka Okongwu has extended his block streak to a career-best 13 straight games, the second-longest active streak in the NBA. – 8:18 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks timeout and they needed a plan for what to do with Hornets showing hard/blitzing PNRs because it’s slowing Hawks down without Hawks being able to get the ball to open looks. – 8:16 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
76ers…
3rd in E Conf
9-3 over last 12 (losses @ NOP, v CHI, v OKC)
Kings…
3rd in W Conf
9-3 over last 12 (losses @ MEM, v ATL, v LAL)
76ers have 4 of their next 7 on national TV (13 total: 3 on ABC, 5 on TNT & 5 on ESPN) + 4 on NBA TV
Kings have ZERO (3 NBA TV)
🤷🏻‍♀️🤔 – 8:11 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first assist of the night, Trae Young has dished out his 400th dime of the season, becoming one of only three players in the NBA this season to hand out at least 400 helpers. – 8:10 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
DJM is a human life preserver for the Hawks offense. – 8:07 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q: Hawks 31, Hornets 25
2-straight turnovers for the Hawks in the final mins and the Hornets scored on both of them. They’ve given up 8 points of 6 turnovers.
Young/Murray 10p each both 4-6 from the floor. – 8:05 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Twice Trae tried to bounce pass OO open and OO was on another call. – 8:04 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
End of first Q: Hawks 31, #Hornets 25 – 8:04 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Trae goes up for the KG dead ball swat and hits the net with his hand – last thing I want to see is Trae catching a finger doing that 😂😂 – 8:02 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Hornets call timeout with the Hawks up 28-21 with 2:08 remaining in 1Q. Hawks are shooting 69% (😏) from the floor and they’re 2-4 from distance. – 7:58 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Mark Williams still serving as the backup center ahead of Nick Richards. – 7:55 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
On Friday, the Hawks allowed the Knicks to go 8-10 from the floor through the first 5 mins. Tonight against the Hornets, they’ve allowed 5-12 (41.5%) overall shooting w/ 6:41 remaining in 1Q. Hawks are up 16-12. – 7:49 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Three fouls on Jalen McDaniels with 6:41 left in the first quarter. I’d say that’s not ideal. – 7:48 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
First player off the bench tonight: Dennis Smith Jr. – 7:48 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his three-pointer at the 9:24 mark of the first quarter, Dejounte Murray has connected on his 300th career triple. – 7:44 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Happy y’all made it. ☺️
📍 – Atlanta, GA
🆚 – @Jaryd Wilson
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻- @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/CmUGqVGumN7:32 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nurse said VanVleet has been dealing with the rib issue for a few days, thinks he got hurt in the Atlanta game. Calls him questionable for tomorrow vs New York. – 7:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
📍 – Atlanta, GA
🆚 – @Jaryd Wilson
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻- @WFNZ 92.7 FM
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/C5klpNCgcC7:24 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Buzz City is everywhere you are 💜💙
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/ffQ7uh1NN57:14 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
2️⃣0️⃣ back in the lineup tonight!
#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/46FJrKYtrC7:00 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hornets say Gordon Hayward is active and will be available to play tonight.
LaMelo Ball and Cody Martin have been downgraded to out. – 6:45 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs ATL
Gordon Hayward is now available.
LaMelo Ball (L Ankle, R Wrist Soreness) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Surgery) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/4GCKboTJr26:33 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone
LaMelo has officially been downgraded to out along with Cody Martin. Gordon Hayward officially in. – 6:31 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hornets say forward Gordon Hayward is active and will be available to play tonight.
Ball/Martin have been downgraded to out. – 6:30 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Marlon Garnett and Trae catch up pregame after a few seasons working together. pic.twitter.com/4zEIbHaZOy6:28 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone
Asked Steve Clifford about the #Hornets starters if LaMelo can’t go against the Hawks. He said Terry Rozier would start at point guard, but Gordon Hayward would assume a big part of LaMelo’s role. Jalen McDaniels, PJ Washington and Mason Plumlee will fill out the starting unit. pic.twitter.com/asaHJRGW7h6:21 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
NBA’s top alley-oop combos through games played 1/20:
46    Trae Young – Clint Capela (ATL)
23    Trae Young – John Collins (ATL)
18    Trae Young – Onyeka Okongwu (ATL)
18    Luka Doncic – Christian Wood (DAL)
16    Luka Doncic – Dwight Powell (DAL)
(1/3) – 5:59 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Update from ATL: We are FIRED UP. 🔥
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/aNcXujxX3R3:34 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New #Celtics mailbag features John Collins talk, more trade hypotheticals, investigating a Rob Williams trend and much more masslive.com/celtics/2023/0…3:30 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Alright we’re recording the #Hawks Report tomorrow. Let’s get some mailbag questions for @dsallerson and me! – 3:00 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Spoke with LaMelo and Gordon Hayward after the #Hornets wrapped up shootaround this morning. Story upcoming. pic.twitter.com/Rc6kpO8cZK2:28 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Old school hip hop at Utah Jazz practice this morning
Cha cha cha (MC Lyte)
I got it made (Special Ed)
Chief rocka (Lords of the Underground)
Great stuff!!! – 2:07 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
“It gives you great confidence to go a little harder, sprint a little more, knowing that you have a really good player coming off the bench” – 2:00 PM

