Live stream: Hornets 38, Hawks 42

The Charlotte Hornets (12-34) play against the Atlanta Hawks (24-22) at State Farm Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday January 21, 2023

Charlotte Hornets 38, Atlanta Hawks 42 (Q2 05:46)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Onyeka Okongwu has extended his block streak to a career-best 13 straight games, the second-longest active streak in the NBA.

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hawks timeout and they needed a plan for what to do with Hornets showing hard/blitzing PNRs because it's slowing Hawks down without Hawks being able to get the ball to open looks.

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

With his first assist of the night, Trae Young has dished out his 400th dime of the season, becoming one of only three players in the NBA this season to hand out at least 400 helpers.

Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA

DJM is a human life preserver for the Hawks offense.

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

1Q: Hawks 31, Hornets 25

2-straight turnovers for the Hawks in the final mins and the Hornets scored on both of them. They’ve given up 8 points of 6 turnovers.

1Q: Hawks 31, Hornets 25

2-straight turnovers for the Hawks in the final mins and the Hornets scored on both of them. They've given up 8 points of 6 turnovers.

Young/Murray 10p each both 4-6 from the floor.

Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA

Twice Trae tried to bounce pass OO open and OO was on another call.

Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA

Trae goes up for the KG dead ball swat and hits the net with his hand – last thing I want to see is Trae catching a finger doing that 😂😂

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

The Hornets call timeout with the Hawks up 28-21 with 2:08 remaining in 1Q. Hawks are shooting 69% (😏) from the floor and they're 2-4 from distance.

Rod Boone @rodboone

Mark Williams still serving as the backup center ahead of Nick Richards.

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

On Friday, the Hawks allowed the Knicks to go 8-10 from the floor through the first 5 mins. Tonight against the Hornets, they've allowed 5-12 (41.5%) overall shooting w/ 6:41 remaining in 1Q. Hawks are up 16-12.

Rod Boone @rodboone

Three fouls on Jalen McDaniels with 6:41 left in the first quarter. I'd say that's not ideal.

Rod Boone @rodboone

First player off the bench tonight: Dennis Smith Jr.

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

With his three-pointer at the 9:24 mark of the first quarter, Dejounte Murray has connected on his 300th career triple.

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hornets say Gordon Hayward is active and will be available to play tonight.

LaMelo Ball and Cody Martin have been downgraded to out. – Hornets say Gordon Hayward is active and will be available to play tonight.LaMelo Ball and Cody Martin have been downgraded to out. – 6:45 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs ATL

Gordon Hayward is now available.

LaMelo Ball (L Ankle, R Wrist Soreness) is out.

Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Surgery) is out.

INJURY REPORT vs ATL

Gordon Hayward is now available.

LaMelo Ball (L Ankle, R Wrist Soreness) is out.

Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Surgery) is out.

Rod Boone @rodboone

LaMelo has officially been downgraded to out along with Cody Martin. Gordon Hayward officially in.

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Hornets say forward Gordon Hayward is active and will be available to play tonight.

Ball/Martin have been downgraded to out. – Hornets say forward Gordon Hayward is active and will be available to play tonight.Ball/Martin have been downgraded to out. – 6:30 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Marlon Garnett and Trae catch up pregame after a few seasons working together. 6:28 PM Marlon Garnett and Trae catch up pregame after a few seasons working together. pic.twitter.com/4zEIbHaZOy

Rod Boone @rodboone

Asked Steve Clifford about the #Hornets starters if LaMelo can’t go against the Hawks. He said Terry Rozier would start at point guard, but Gordon Hayward would assume a big part of LaMelo’s role. Jalen McDaniels, PJ Washington and Mason Plumlee will fill out the starting unit. 6:21 PM Asked Steve Clifford about the #Hornets starters if LaMelo can’t go against the Hawks. He said Terry Rozier would start at point guard, but Gordon Hayward would assume a big part of LaMelo’s role. Jalen McDaniels, PJ Washington and Mason Plumlee will fill out the starting unit. pic.twitter.com/asaHJRGW7h

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

NBA’s top alley-oop combos through games played 1/20:

46 Trae Young – Clint Capela (ATL)

23 Trae Young – John Collins (ATL)

18 Trae Young – Onyeka Okongwu (ATL)

18 Luka Doncic – Christian Wood (DAL)

16 Luka Doncic – Dwight Powell (DAL)

NBA's top alley-oop combos through games played 1/20:

46 Trae Young – Clint Capela (ATL)

23 Trae Young – John Collins (ATL)

18 Trae Young – Onyeka Okongwu (ATL)

18 Luka Doncic – Christian Wood (DAL)

16 Luka Doncic – Dwight Powell (DAL)

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

NBA’s top alley-oop combos through games played 1/20:

46 Trae Young – Clint Capela (ATL)

23 Trae Young – John Collins (ATL)

18 Trae Young – Onyeka Okongwu (ATL)

18 Luka Doncic – Christian Wood (DAL)

16 Luka Doncic – Dwight Powell (DAL)

(1/2) – NBA’s top alley-oop combos through games played 1/20:46 Trae Young – Clint Capela (ATL)23 Trae Young – John Collins (ATL)18 Trae Young – Onyeka Okongwu (ATL)18 Luka Doncic – Christian Wood (DAL)16 Luka Doncic – Dwight Powell (DAL)(1/2) – 5:58 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Spoke with LaMelo and Gordon Hayward after the #Hornets wrapped up shootaround this morning. Story upcoming. 2:28 PM Spoke with LaMelo and Gordon Hayward after the #Hornets wrapped up shootaround this morning. Story upcoming. pic.twitter.com/Rc6kpO8cZK

