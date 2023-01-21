Hornets vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Charlotte Hornets play against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena

The Charlotte Hornets are spending $10,246,021 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $6,288,157 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday January 21, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Home Radio: WZGC
Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

