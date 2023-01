James Harden will not play against Sacramento

At this point, it looks like Harden is headed for a night off on Saturday when the Sixers take on the Sacramento Kings. He’s popped up on the injury report and has officially been listed as questionable to play with a right foot tendon strain. The Sixers have also indicated “injury management” which more often than not, simply means a simple night off. Harden doesn’t seem to be dealing with a concerning injury, but the odds of him suiting up for Saturday against the Kings has decreased significantly. -via Clutch Points / January 21, 2023