James Harden will not play against Sacramento

Jason Anderson: 76ers star James Harden has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Kings. Joel Embiid is still questionable.
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Joel Embiid and James Harden will miss tonight’s game in Sacramento. – 9:33 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
James Harden is officially out for tonight. Joel Embiid is still listed as questionable. – 8:49 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
76ers star James Harden has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Kings. Joel Embiid is still questionable. – 8:31 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings with left foot injury recovery. James Harden is also questionable with right foot tendon strain management. – 5:26 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
James Harden (right foot injury management) and Joel Embiid (left foot injury recovery) are both questionable for tonight’s Kings vs. 76ers matchup. Kings injury report is clean. Both Neemias Queta and Keon Ellis are back with Stockton. – 4:01 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
End of a 5 game trip for the Sixers and BOTH Joel Embiid and James Harden are listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Kings. – 3:46 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
James Harden missed shootaround today in Sacramento and is listed as questionable to play tonight against the Kings with right foot tendon strain injury management. This is the last game of a five-game trip. – 2:29 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I’d rather have Jrue Holiday than guys like Harden, Kyrie, and Brunson…he’s a guy that you can’t take advantage of defensively”
@TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson on how Jrue’s defense sets him apart pic.twitter.com/AqX1x5kxPN – 12:13 PM
Keith Pompey: James Harden was not at shootaround. He remains questionable for tonight’s game. -via Twitter @PompeyOnSixers / January 21, 2023
At this point, it looks like Harden is headed for a night off on Saturday when the Sixers take on the Sacramento Kings. He’s popped up on the injury report and has officially been listed as questionable to play with a right foot tendon strain. The Sixers have also indicated “injury management” which more often than not, simply means a simple night off. Harden doesn’t seem to be dealing with a concerning injury, but the odds of him suiting up for Saturday against the Kings has decreased significantly. -via Clutch Points / January 21, 2023
