Jazz willing to trade anyone not named Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler

There’s a “rising belief” around the NBA that the Jazz will be open to listening on any players on their roster besides Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler at the trade deadline.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
The Triple Team! 3 thoughts on
1. What can Jazz do better to prevent Kyrie from getting 48?
2. Jazz had more isos tonight than any game this season
3. Lauri Markkanen’s leadership, and a moment in the locker room
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Twice in a row Walker Kessler hasn’t closed the space enough on Kyrie Irving off a screen.
Kessler has to go all out to close that space as Irving has 45 now on 8-15 shooting from downtown.
Great learning opportunity. – 11:14 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets should maybe not rotate off Lauri Markkanen and leave him wide-open from three here. – 11:14 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Will Hardy is FURIOUS at Walker Kessler for not coming up to defend Kyrie’s 3 point shot… big mistake from the rookie and the result is Nets up 6 with 1:35 left. – 11:12 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Somehow, the Jazz are within 102-100 with 4:07 remaining…..I say this because Brooklyn has had several chances to really put some distance between them and Utah and it hasn’t happened. Also, somehow, Lauri Markkanen has 19 and 11 when he hasn’t been involved – 11:09 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Sexton and Clarkson have both been dynamic off the dribble in the first half. Has mitigated Lauri Markkanen scoring five points in this half – 10:01 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
We’re not quite at the point where Walker Kessler getting dunked on makes every national highlight (a la Gobert), but it’ll happen.
Enjoy the anonymity for now Jazz fans. – 9:18 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nic Claxton just threw it on Walker Kessler and then flexed on him – 9:16 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton baptizes Walker Kessler and lets him know it, too. – 9:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fresh Illustrations Friday
• Jalen Duren
• Walker Kessler
• Onyeka Okongwu
• Jalen Williams
David Locke @DLocke09
If you are starting a franchise tomorrow would you take Rudy Gobert or Walker Kessler #askloj – 9:03 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
If you are starting a franchise tomorrow would you take Lauri Markkanen or Donovan Mitchell #askloj – 8:40 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Lauri Markkanen is averaging 30.6 points and 9.6 rebounds and shooting 50 percent from the floor, 42 percent from three, and 92 percent from the free throw line since All-Star voting opened on December 20.
Lauri Markkanen is averaging 30.6 points and 9.6 rebounds and shooting 50 percent from the floor, 42 percent from three, and 92 percent from the free throw line since All-Star voting opened on December 20.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Lauri Markkanen holding strong at 7 in the West. pic.twitter.com/3WjAfxd6I6 – 1:04 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The Utah Jazz’s emergent rookies, Walker Kessler and Ochai Agbaji, are having some success of late, but coach Will Hardy knows there will be rough patches ahead, and he’s keen to see how they navigate them and find ways to contribute. https://t.co/J5oEoWc7H4 pic.twitter.com/SmyrRB6mRO – 11:10 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The Utah Jazz’s emergent rookies, Walker Kessler and Ochai Agbaji, are having some success of late, but coach Will Hardy knows there will be rough patches ahead, and he’s keen to see how they navigate them and find ways to contribute. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 11:08 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler lead the Jazz to wire to wire win. Mike Conley did what …… pic.twitter.com/euqiZRVG9R – 12:20 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Utah is comfortably in front 88-73 with 2:38 left in third quarter.
They had four guards no taller than 6’5″ around Walker Kessler. But they don’t have to worry about Clippers taking the ball away from them. – 10:41 PM
Utah is comfortably in front 88-73 with 2:38 left in third quarter.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Two double-doubles now in the Jazz frontcourt: Lauri Markkanen 32p/10r, Walker Kessler 13p/11r. – 10:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Utah on 7-0 run
Utah up 78-62
Another double-digit FG game for Lauri Markkanen, who is up to 32 points.
That’s Markkanen’s 13th game of 10+ FGs this season. He had 8 in previous 3 seasons combined. – 10:30 PM
Utah on 7-0 run
Utah up 78-62
Another double-digit FG game for Lauri Markkanen, who is up to 32 points.
David Locke @DLocke09
the amount of players who can have the two play sequence we just saw from Lauri Markkanen is really small and when you add that he is 7 feet it gets really small – 10:29 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Yeeeeeeesh Lauri Markkanen.
Dude has some anger, crazy combination of power at the rim and finesse on the deep ball.
Yeeeeeeesh Lauri Markkanen.
Dude has some anger, crazy combination of power at the rim and finesse on the deep ball.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Felt like Jazz didn’t really go to Lauri Markkanen as much as they could have in the first 3 meetings this season — not that they needed to.
But he’s on pace for 30 FGAs. Definitely could touch 50 if this is close, seems likely for 40 unless Clippers get crushed in 3rd quarter – 10:20 PM
Felt like Jazz didn’t really go to Lauri Markkanen as much as they could have in the first 3 meetings this season — not that they needed to.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Utah leads Clippers 68-56 at halftime.
Norman Powell with a massive bounce back game, leading Clippers with 20 points in 18 minutes.
Lauri Markkanen with 24 points to lead all scorers.
LA’s defense nonexistent this month. Both teams north of 50% on 3s. LA 34.6% in paint. – 10:07 PM
Utah leads Clippers 68-56 at halftime.
Norman Powell with a massive bounce back game, leading Clippers with 20 points in 18 minutes.
Lauri Markkanen with 24 points to lead all scorers.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Zubac just tried to baptize Walker Kessler, but the rookie shut the water off. 6p, 6r, 2b, 1a, 1s for Kessler. Jazz lead 50-35, with 6:59 left til halftime. – 9:48 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
It’s crazy how consistently great Lauri Markkanen has been this year.
He’s yet to have a single-digit scoring game, and has scored at least 20 in 14 straight games.
Really hasn’t had a “bad” game since November. Every night he’s nails. – 9:47 PM
It’s crazy how consistently great Lauri Markkanen has been this year.
He’s yet to have a single-digit scoring game, and has scored at least 20 in 14 straight games.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Talked to Lauri Markkanen this morning at shootaround, and he mentioned that he’s still figuring out how to use his length to maximum effectiveness offensively. We saw it on that last bucket. – 9:42 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Lauri Markkanen already up to 18 points with 9:17 left in the first half. Jazz up 47-32 – 9:42 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Lauri Markkanen is eating the Clippers second unit alive to start the second quarter – 9:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Utah leads Clippers 36-26 at end of one.
Powell has game-high 12 points. Lauri Markkanen has 10 for Jazz.
Powell’s teammates are shooting 6/19 FGs. Markkanen’s teammates are 10/18 FGs. – 9:38 PM
Utah leads Clippers 36-26 at end of one.
Powell has game-high 12 points. Lauri Markkanen has 10 for Jazz.
David Locke @DLocke09
In the opening 5 minutes Walker Kessler has 4 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal
In the opening 5 minutes Walker Kessler has 4 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz are paying Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler a combined $20 million for the next 2.5 seasons — that’s such a team-building luxury – 9:23 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Walker Kessler continues to impress. He’s got 4 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists — and his screening is sooo much better than it was at the beginning of the season. – 9:22 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Norm Powell and Walker Kessler knocked knees pretty good on that screen – 9:17 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I guess im just stating the obvious at this point but Lauri Markkanen is really good – 9:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lauri Markkanen 7, Walker Kessler 2, Clippers 0.
Kessler’s came on a Terance Mann pick-six.
Lauri Markkanen 7, Walker Kessler 2, Clippers 0.
Kessler’s came on a Terance Mann pick-six.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Lauri Markkanen has been vert aggressive early — 7p on 4 shots. Then Walker Kessler with a steal and runout for a dunk. Jazz have a 9-0 lead at the 10:28 mark 1Q. – 9:13 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
9-0 Jazz start to the game… Markkanen 7-0 run, and then Walker Kessler gets a steal and a dunk. Clippers didn’t look ready for the 7:10 tip. – 9:13 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Lauri Markkanen is back. He scored seven straight and then a steal and Walker Kessler dunk and the Jazz lead 9-0 and the Clippers call time – 9:13 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LAC-UTA starters:
LAC
Marcus Morris
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Norman Powell
Terance Mann
UTA
Malik Beasley
Lauri Markkanen Walker Kessler
Jordan Clarkson
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Tonight’s Clippers-Jazz starters in SLC:
Morris
Batum
Zubac
Powell
Mann
Malik Beasley
Lauri Markkanen
Walker Kessler
Jordan Clarkson
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Will Hardy says “I hope not” when asked if Lauri Markkanen is on a minutes restriction. Added that “as of now, he’s a full go,” but that the coaching staff and medical team would be monitoring him throughout the night. – 7:23 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Utah Jazz player combination numbers
With Mike Conley and Lauri Markkanen on the floor +2.9 over 1577 possessions
Utah Jazz player combination numbers
With Mike Conley and Lauri Markkanen on the floor +2.9 over 1577 possessions
David Locke @DLocke09
Fun Note today from @Utah Jazz TV crew.
Rookies Dbl-Dbls – Season Leaders
8 Walker Kessler UTA
8 Jalen Duren DET
7 Paolo Banchero ORL
7 Jabari Smith Jr HOU
Fun Note today from @Utah Jazz TV crew.
Rookies Dbl-Dbls – Season Leaders
8 Walker Kessler UTA
8 Jalen Duren DET
7 Paolo Banchero ORL
7 Jabari Smith Jr HOU
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Luke Kennard and John Wall tonight against the Utah Jazz
The Jazz will have Lauri Markkanen available – 3:41 PM
The Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Luke Kennard and John Wall tonight against the Utah Jazz
