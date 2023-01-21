Joe Mazzulia says Robert Williams early exit is 'nothing serious'

Chris Forsberg: Joe Mazzulla postgame in Toronto tells reporters that Rob Williams’ exit was precautionary and nothing serious; Smart X-rays were negative after ankle sprain. Presser coming up soon on Postgame Live.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
BSJ Game Report: Celtics 106, Raptors 104 – Celtics steal a win after losing Marcus Smart, Robert Williams bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/01/21/bsj… – 9:29 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Everybody got hurt tonight, but the Celtics gutted it out anyway.
Quick newser on Marcus Smart, Rob Williams, Derrick White, and Grant Williams all going down to varying degrees tonight. Yeah…that was a long ass list. theathletic.com/4113384/2023/0… – 9:10 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Joe Mazzulla postgame in Toronto tells reporters that Rob Williams’ exit was precautionary and nothing serious; Smart X-rays were negative after ankle sprain.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazzulla said Rob Williams hyperextended his knee but it’s nothing serious. Marcus Smart’s knee is fine, but his rolled ankle will be a day-to-day issue at this point per Mazzulla. – 7:27 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Joe Mazzulla says Rob Williams’ hyperextension isn’t anything serious. – 7:27 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Over the last 3 games, Raptors have dodged Giannis, Middleton, Towns, Gobert & Tatum (with Lopez, Smart and Rob Williams leaving early). They led by 9, 18 & 11 pts in those games, have an 0-3 record to show for it. They lost the last 2 by 4 pts after being outscored 52-36 in 4thQ – 7:18 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
That’s a good win for the Celtics without Tatum, and after losing Marcus Smart, Robert Williams and Derrick White during the game. Huge fourth quarter from Pritchard with such a short handed roster. Huge defensive plays by Al Horford late. But the injury news matters most now. – 7:16 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics beat the Raptors 106-104 for their 9th straight victory. Another gutty win for the shorthanded C’s without Tatum, Smart & Rob Williams. Huge game from Boston’s bench, which had 62 points. – 7:15 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
This was the Rob Williams hyperextension from first quarter. He played 13 more minutes before the team ruled him out at half.
Same knee he’s had two procedures on. Team likely being cautious. Would have expected him to sit out in Orlando even before this based on B2B. pic.twitter.com/J4sz7RHe1G – 6:25 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Boston will be without Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) and Robert Williams (left knee hyperextension) in the 2nd half. Brogdon and Kornet (who didn’t play in the 1st half) start the 3rd quarter in their place. – 6:17 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Marcus Smart (ankle) and Robert Williams (hyper-extended knee) both won’t be returning for Boston in second half vs. Raptors. Toronto led at half 57-50. – 6:17 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Celtics say Robert Williams and Marcus Smart are both done for the night – 6:17 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Marcus Smart is out for the game with a sprained ankle. Robert Williams is also out with a hyperextended knee. Grant Williams and the UniKorneet start in their place. – 6:16 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics starting with Malcolm Brogdon, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford & Luke Kornet out of halftime with Marcus Smart and Rob Williams both out. – 6:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rob Williams stayed in initially, then came back in after normal rest and looked fine after Jaylen Brown fell into his knee in the first quarter.
Hopefully this is just precautionary with him and not something actually worrisome.
Smart’s rolled ankle was ugly, so we’ll see. – 6:13 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Uh oh. Robert Williams is out for the game too after Jaylen Brown fell into his knee in the opening minutes of the first. Hyperextension. – 6:12 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics announce neither Marcus Smart nor Robert Williams will return to tonight’s game – 6:11 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics say Marcus Smart (ankle) and Robert Williams (left knee) will NOT return. – 6:11 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Boston Celtics announce that both Marcus Smart (ankle sprain) and Robert Williams (knee hyperextension) will not return to the game. – 6:10 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics have ruled out Marcus Smart with a right ankle sprain and Rob Williams with a left knee hyper extension. – 6:09 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
tough blow for Celtics: Marcus Smart AND Robert Williams both won’t return, per the team. Smart with a right ankle sprain; Williams with left knee hyperextension. – 6:09 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics announce Marcus Smart and Rob Williams are both out for rest of Raptors game. Right ankle sprain for Smart, knee hyperextension for Williams. – 6:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart – Right Ankle Sprain – WILL NOT RETURN
Robert Williams – Left Knee Hyperextension – WILL NOT RETURN
per the Celtics – 6:09 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Rob Williams has 2 points, 4 rebounds & 4 assists in 15 minutes in the first half. – 5:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
One spot I’d love to see Rob Williams improve with: Going up strong with two hands for rebounds. A lot of boards are off tips. He can get up there for two-handed rebounds. – 5:42 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Rob Williams stays in the game after Jaylen Brown falls into his left knee.
He just jumped with OG Anunoby, Hopefully he’s fine. I gasped when it happened. As, I’m sure, so did the rest of #CelticsNation. – 5:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Raptors starters:
Precious Achiuwa
Pascal Siakam
OG Anunoby
Scottie Barnes
Gary Trent Jr. – 4:38 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New #Celtics mailbag features John Collins talk, more trade hypotheticals, investigating a Rob Williams trend and much more masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 3:30 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Forsberg: Celtics say Marcus Smart has a right ankle sprain and will not return. AND … Robert Williams has a left knee hyperextension and will not return. Yikes. -via Twitter @ChrisForsberg_ / January 21, 2023
According to team sources, Celtics management recognizes the possibility Rob Williams could miss games in the playoffs, and replicating Horford’s minutes load from last postseason will be difficult since he isn’t coming off the massive offseason he enjoyed in Oklahoma City in 2021. -via The Athletic / January 18, 2023
Boston: Marcus Smart (left knee contusion) and Robert Williams (left knee injury management) have been upgraded to available for Thursday’s game against Brooklyn. Jaylen Brown (left adductor tightness) has been downgraded to questionable and Al Horford (low back stiffness) is out. -via HoopsHype / January 12, 2023
