Last-Two-Minute Report says Russell Westbrook committed lane violation, Clarke should have gotten another free throw

Dave McMenamin: The L2M Report for Lakers-Grizzlies determined that Schroder’s steal was clean, but Clarke should have gotten a do-over FT because of a Russell Westbrook lane violation pic.twitter.com/7Vqf460OiH
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The L2M Report for Lakers-Grizzlies determined that Schroder’s steal was clean, but Clarke should have gotten a do-over FT because of a Westbrook lane violation pic.twitter.com/7Vqf460OiH – 5:41 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The L2M report from the Lakers-Grizzlies game determined that Dennis Schroder did not foul Desmond Bane on the steal for the go-ahead basket, but Russell Westbrook did commit a lane violation on Brandon Clarke’s missed free throw that could have potentially tied the game for OT. pic.twitter.com/4Z68OvvdKC – 4:33 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Russell Westbrook is the current odds on favorite to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award. pic.twitter.com/AOJ4UVSF19 – 9:04 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook’s late-game stop on Ja Morant: “He stepped up in the huddle. Russ said, ‘I got him, let me take him.’ That’s the type of assertiveness we need.” Russ: “I have the ability to stop anybody, no matter what position.” – 1:35 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The West is so wide open. The Lakers are just two games back of the No. 6 seed and passing the play-in altogether. LeBron James is on the verge of history, Anthony Davis is on track to come back next week and Russell Westbrook is playing like the Sixth Man of the Year. #LakeShow – 1:03 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 122, Grizzlies 121
The Lakers finish their five-game home-stand 2-3. They improve to 21-25. Russell Westbrook had 29 points & 6 assists. LeBron James has 23 points, 9 rebounds & 6 assists. Dennis Schröder made the game-winning play.
Up next: at POR on Sunday. – 12:53 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
In a game that was so extra it seemed like Stefon describing a club in a SNL skit, the Lakers won 122-121 to snap the Grizzlies’ 11-game winning streak. Westbrook 29p 5r 6a; LeBron 23p 9r 6a; Schroder 19p 8r 8a, game-winning steal and and-1 layup on the other end. – 12:53 AM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Said this before but if I was guarding Westbrook, I’d spend the whole game saying stuff like, “I can’t believe they don’t let you shoot more threes” – 10:46 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 26, Grizzlies 23
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook lead LA with 7 points each. LA is 5 of 12 on 3s (41.7%), which gave their offense a boost. Bit of a slog — both teams are shooting under 44%. Memphis has 14 points in the paint and 9 second-chance points. – 10:38 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook both have 7 points to help the Lakers open a 26-23 lead over Memphis end of first. – 10:38 PM
HoopsHype: Russell Westbrook on guarding Ja Morant down the stretch: “I just know that I’m a very good defender, and I believe in my abilities to be able to stop anybody, no matter what position, and… that’s it.” pic.twitter.com/R95NuBt85t -via Twitter @hoopshype / January 21, 2023
StatMuse: Russell Westbrook tonight: 29 PTS 5 REB 6 AST 10-18 FG Joins T.J. McConnell as the only bench players to record that stat line or better this season. pic.twitter.com/eAo2XYxhHp -via Twitter @statmuse / January 21, 2023
StatMuse: Russell Westbrook’s last 5 games: 24.0 PPG 7.6 RPG 6.2 APG 50% FG 39% 3P His first 5-game span averaging those numbers or better since February 2020. pic.twitter.com/4Oiiic9Ryn -via Twitter @statmuse / January 21, 2023
