Lonnie Walker closer to return

The Lakers should have news on Walker IV shortly as he gets his knee re-evaluated Saturday. Reaves, who is out with a hamstring injury, is set for his re-evaluation in a week, Ham said, saying Walker is closer to a return.
Source: Dan Woike @ Los Angeles Times
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says Lonnie Walker (knee) will be re-evaluated on Saturday to determine how far he is from a return. Austin Reaves (hamstring) won’t be re-evaluated for another week. – 8:25 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said that Lonnie Walker IV is closer to being back than Austin Reaves, with Walker IV now being evaluated day-to-day, and Reaves set to be examined again in one week.
Meanwhile, Anthony Davis “Responded well, very well” to non-contact work at practice yesterday. – 8:22 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Update from the Lakers: Lonnie Walker IV is being evaluated day-to-day to return to team activities.
Austin Reaves will be re-evaluated in one week. – 8:21 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Austin Reaves to be re-evaluated next week and Lonnie Walker IV evaluated Saturday and day to day – 8:21 PM
Dave McMenamin: Darvin Ham says Lonnie Walker (knee) will be re-evaluated on Saturday to determine how far he is from a return. Austin Reaves (hamstring) won’t be re-evaluated in one week. -via Twitter @mcten / January 20, 2023
Nunn has been helped by the fact that both Lonnie Walker IV (knee) and Austin Reaves (hamstring) are out for at least two weeks with injuries, but the Lakers figure to have an added benefit from his return to action—Nunn is gaining traction as a trade target. “He could help someone,” one executive told Heavy Sports. “But they need to show he is healthy. He’s got a very manageable contract ($5.25 million, expiring this summer) and they’re dying for size on that team. They’re not going to trade LeBron (James) or Anthony Davis obviously, so the best package they can put out there is Nunn and (Patrick) Beverley and one of their picks (in 2027 or 2029). Honestly, he is their best trade piece right now.” -via Heavy.com / January 19, 2023
Jovan Buha: Darvin Ham says Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV are a few days away from their follow-up examinations. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / January 16, 2023
