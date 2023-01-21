Live stream: Magic 57, Wizards 70

The Orlando Magic (17-28) play against the Washington Wizards (19-26) at Capital One Arena

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday January 21, 2023

Orlando Magic 57, Washington Wizards 70 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Utah is solid at the outset against the Washington zone.

Need to be willing to try and find cracks in the middle to open things up some, and that’s what the Utes are doing.

Branden Carlson has 7 of Utah’s 10 points. – Utah is solid at the outset against the Washington zone.Need to be willing to try and find cracks in the middle to open things up some, and that’s what the Utes are doing.Branden Carlson has 7 of Utah’s 10 points. – 8:13 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

The Wizards lead the Magic at the half.





Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards with 15, Kristaps Porzingis has 13, Daniel Gafford with 11, Rui Hachimura and Delon Wright each have 10.

* 5 in double figures for Washington – The Wizards lead the Magic at the half. #DCAboveAll 70 #MagicTogether 57Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards with 15, Kristaps Porzingis has 13, Daniel Gafford with 11, Rui Hachimura and Delon Wright each have 10.* 5 in double figures for Washington – 8:08 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Washington opens in the ol’ 3-2 zone, Utah immediately willing to probe the middle of it.

Bodes well. – Washington opens in the ol’ 3-2 zone, Utah immediately willing to probe the middle of it.Bodes well. – 8:08 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Halftime: Wizards 70, Magic 57.

Gary Harris banks in a 3 to close out the quarter.

Markelle Fultz: 11 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds. – Halftime: Wizards 70, Magic 57.Gary Harris banks in a 3 to close out the quarter.Markelle Fultz: 11 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds. – 8:07 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Halftime: Wizards 70, Magic 57

Markelle Fultz – 11 pts, 3 rebs, 4 asts

Wendell Carter Jr. – 9 pts, 6 rebs

Franz Wagner – 7 pts, 3 fouls

Mo Bamba – 6 pts, 5 rebs

Paolo Banchero – 6 pts, 2 asts

WAS – 51.1% FG | 50% 3PT

ORL – 44.9% FG | 47.4% 3PT – Halftime: Wizards 70, Magic 57Markelle Fultz – 11 pts, 3 rebs, 4 astsWendell Carter Jr. – 9 pts, 6 rebsFranz Wagner – 7 pts, 3 foulsMo Bamba – 6 pts, 5 rebsPaolo Banchero – 6 pts, 2 astsWAS – 51.1% FG | 50% 3PTORL – 44.9% FG | 47.4% 3PT – 8:07 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

halftime numbers:

📊 Kuz: 15 PTS, 6 REB

📊 KP: 13 PTS, 4 REB

📊 Gaff: 11 PTS, 6 REB

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne 8:07 PM halftime numbers:📊 Kuz: 15 PTS, 6 REB📊 KP: 13 PTS, 4 REB📊 Gaff: 11 PTS, 6 REB#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/MhwOmBGKZD

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

It’s 70-57 Wizards over the Magic at halftime. Wizards already have 5 players in double figures:

Kuzma: 15

Porzingis: 13

Gafford: 11

Hachimura: 10

Wright: 10 – It’s 70-57 Wizards over the Magic at halftime. Wizards already have 5 players in double figures:Kuzma: 15Porzingis: 13Gafford: 11Hachimura: 10Wright: 10 – 8:07 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

At halftime, the Wizards lead the Magic 70-57. Kyle Kuzma has a game-high 15 points, along with six rebounds and three assists. Markelle Fultz has a team-high 11 points, three rebounds and four assists. – At halftime, the Wizards lead the Magic 70-57. Kyle Kuzma has a game-high 15 points, along with six rebounds and three assists. Markelle Fultz has a team-high 11 points, three rebounds and four assists. – 8:07 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Halftime: Wizards 70, Magic 57

Kuzma: 15p 6r (four three’s)

Porzingis: 13p 4r

Fafford: 11p 6r

Hachimura and Wright have 10p each – Halftime: Wizards 70, Magic 57Kuzma: 15p 6r (four three’s)Porzingis: 13p 4rFafford: 11p 6rHachimura and Wright have 10p each – 8:06 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Magic cutting into deficit with a few starters back in. Paolo’s layup cuts Wizards lead to 60-51 with 2:05 remaining in 2Q.

Magic reload with full starting lineup with Franz and Gary subbing back in. Franz with 3 fouls. – Magic cutting into deficit with a few starters back in. Paolo’s layup cuts Wizards lead to 60-51 with 2:05 remaining in 2Q.Magic reload with full starting lineup with Franz and Gary subbing back in. Franz with 3 fouls. – 8:03 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Rui Hachimura with back-to-back 3s, then later a sweet finish at the rim, and lastly his patented mid-range jumper.

10 points in 2 minutes 23 seconds in the second quarter. – Rui Hachimura with back-to-back 3s, then later a sweet finish at the rim, and lastly his patented mid-range jumper.10 points in 2 minutes 23 seconds in the second quarter. – 7:52 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

when did Rui Hachimura get this good – when did Rui Hachimura get this good – 7:51 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Daniel Gafford is not afraid to challenge at the rim. That’s an underrated intangible that gets overlooked in today’s game. – Daniel Gafford is not afraid to challenge at the rim. That’s an underrated intangible that gets overlooked in today’s game. – 7:50 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Nice sequence from Delon Wright before the timeout. Two three’s, an o board and an assist from him and the Wiz are up 49-32. First time all season’s he’s had two three’s in a game. – Nice sequence from Delon Wright before the timeout. Two three’s, an o board and an assist from him and the Wiz are up 49-32. First time all season’s he’s had two three’s in a game. – 7:47 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Kyle Kuzma is on fire tonight. He sets the tone for the Wizards! 7:46 PM Kyle Kuzma is on fire tonight. He sets the tone for the Wizards! #DCAboveAll

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Cole has made strides as a weakside/help defender.

Nice block on Hachimura. – Cole has made strides as a weakside/help defender.Nice block on Hachimura. – 7:42 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

End of 1Q: Wizards 37, Magic 26.

Washington closed the quarter with a 14-5 run in the final 3:13. – End of 1Q: Wizards 37, Magic 26.Washington closed the quarter with a 14-5 run in the final 3:13. – 7:39 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Kyle Kuzma was on fire in the 1st quarter for the Wizards against the Magic. 9 points, 3 3s, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block. He did it all. Once again. 7:38 PM Kyle Kuzma was on fire in the 1st quarter for the Wizards against the Magic. 9 points, 3 3s, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block. He did it all. Once again. #DCAboveAll

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

The Washington Wizards lead the Orlando Magic after one-quarter of play.





Kyle Kuzma leads the team with 9, And Kristaps Porzingis has 8. – The Washington Wizards lead the Orlando Magic after one-quarter of play. #DCAboveAll 37 #MagicTogether 26Kyle Kuzma leads the team with 9, And Kristaps Porzingis has 8. – 7:38 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Wizards go for 37 points and shoot 54.5 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from 3 in the first quarter.

The Magic will need to step it up defensively if they want to keep this one close on the second night of a back-to-back.

Wizards 37, Magic 26 – Wizards go for 37 points and shoot 54.5 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from 3 in the first quarter.The Magic will need to step it up defensively if they want to keep this one close on the second night of a back-to-back.Wizards 37, Magic 26 – 7:37 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards lead the Magic 37-26 at the end of the 1st quarter. Kuzma leads all scorers with 9 pts, Wiz lead 16-10 PITP. – Wizards lead the Magic 37-26 at the end of the 1st quarter. Kuzma leads all scorers with 9 pts, Wiz lead 16-10 PITP. – 7:37 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

After one, the Wizards lead the Magic 37-26

Kuzma has 3 three’s for 9 points

Porzingis has 8

Gafford has 7

Franz Wagner has 3 fouls already. – After one, the Wizards lead the Magic 37-26Kuzma has 3 three’s for 9 pointsPorzingis has 8Gafford has 7Franz Wagner has 3 fouls already. – 7:37 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Second night in a row with an 11-man rotation for the Magic. – Second night in a row with an 11-man rotation for the Magic. – 7:35 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Here at Footprint Center for the Duane Washington Jr. Revenge Game between Indy and Phoenix. Random strangers will be selected from the crowd to play point guard for both teams. 7:29 PM Here at Footprint Center for the Duane Washington Jr. Revenge Game between Indy and Phoenix. Random strangers will be selected from the crowd to play point guard for both teams. pic.twitter.com/8kJ0UVN8rM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Bradley Beal plays like a true leader tonight. He passes the ball and makes the game way smoother for his teammates. Already served 4 assists. Good signs for the Wizards. 7:29 PM Bradley Beal plays like a true leader tonight. He passes the ball and makes the game way smoother for his teammates. Already served 4 assists. Good signs for the Wizards. #DCAboveAll

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Franz Wagner has 3 fouls with 3:39 left in the 1st quarter. That will be something to watch as this game continues. Wizards lead 23-19 in the 1st. – Franz Wagner has 3 fouls with 3:39 left in the 1st quarter. That will be something to watch as this game continues. Wizards lead 23-19 in the 1st. – 7:27 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

New wrinkle in tonight’s rotation: Jalen Suggs was the first sub off the bench, as usual. But he checked in for Gary Harris, not Franz Wagner.

Jalen has subbed in for Franz midway through the 1Q the last few games. – New wrinkle in tonight’s rotation: Jalen Suggs was the first sub off the bench, as usual. But he checked in for Gary Harris, not Franz Wagner.Jalen has subbed in for Franz midway through the 1Q the last few games. – 7:24 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

During the first quarter, Kyle Kuzma sank the 750th 3-pointer of his regular-season career. – During the first quarter, Kyle Kuzma sank the 750th 3-pointer of his regular-season career. – 7:18 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

for tonight’s warmups, we wore our Peace Tees ✌️

grab one online or at section 106 at for tonight’s warmups, we wore our Peace Tees ✌️grab one online or at section 106 at @CapitalOneArena . sales help to raise money for gun violence prevention. learn more ⬇️ – 7:16 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Like the last Magic-Wizards matchup, Kristaps Porziņģis is guarding Markelle Fultz and is in a big drop against him.

The interesting part is that Markelle is guarding Kristaps on the other end, even in halfcourt possessions. – Like the last Magic-Wizards matchup, Kristaps Porziņģis is guarding Markelle Fultz and is in a big drop against him.The interesting part is that Markelle is guarding Kristaps on the other end, even in halfcourt possessions. – 7:14 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

last home game of the month is just a few minutes away ⏰

#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports 6:43 PM last home game of the month is just a few minutes away ⏰#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/lIBKGvFCIJ

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Checking in from the Huntsman Center for Utah-Washington. Utes looking for the weekend sweep.

Bostyn Holt will dress and is available after sitting Thursday vs. Wazzu with a non-COVID illness. – Checking in from the Huntsman Center for Utah-Washington. Utes looking for the weekend sweep.Bostyn Holt will dress and is available after sitting Thursday vs. Wazzu with a non-COVID illness. – 6:40 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

This was the Rob Williams hyperextension from first quarter. He played 13 more minutes before the team ruled him out at half.

Same knee he’s had two procedures on. Team likely being cautious. Would have expected him to sit out in Orlando even before this based on B2B. 6:25 PM This was the Rob Williams hyperextension from first quarter. He played 13 more minutes before the team ruled him out at half.Same knee he’s had two procedures on. Team likely being cautious. Would have expected him to sit out in Orlando even before this based on B2B. pic.twitter.com/J4sz7RHe1G

Rod Boone @rodboone

Asked Steve Clifford about the #Hornets starters if LaMelo can’t go against the Hawks. He said Terry Rozier would start at point guard, but Gordon Hayward would assume a big part of LaMelo’s role. Jalen McDaniels, PJ Washington and Mason Plumlee will fill out the starting unit. 6:21 PM Asked Steve Clifford about the #Hornets starters if LaMelo can’t go against the Hawks. He said Terry Rozier would start at point guard, but Gordon Hayward would assume a big part of LaMelo’s role. Jalen McDaniels, PJ Washington and Mason Plumlee will fill out the starting unit. pic.twitter.com/asaHJRGW7h

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

Cavs F Dean Wade is expected to return to the team tonight vs. Bucks. He’s missed the last 24 games with a shoulder injury. He hasn’t played since Dec. 2 vs. Orlando. – Cavs F Dean Wade is expected to return to the team tonight vs. Bucks. He’s missed the last 24 games with a shoulder injury. He hasn’t played since Dec. 2 vs. Orlando. – 6:16 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Coach Jamahl Mosley on keys to containing the Wizards “Protect the paint; see a crowd the entire night.” Coach wants to make it difficult for Porzingis, Beal, and Kuzma. He’s going to throw different lineups to counter Washington’s big lineup. 5:38 PM Coach Jamahl Mosley on keys to containing the Wizards “Protect the paint; see a crowd the entire night.” Coach wants to make it difficult for Porzingis, Beal, and Kuzma. He’s going to throw different lineups to counter Washington’s big lineup. pic.twitter.com/yxHfNtTiIJ

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Orlando Magic’s starters tonight against the Washington Wizards:

PG: Markelle Fultz

SG: Gary Harris

SF: Franz Wagner

PF: Paolo Banchero

C: Wendell Carter Jr. – The Orlando Magic’s starters tonight against the Washington Wizards:PG: Markelle FultzSG: Gary HarrisSF: Franz WagnerPF: Paolo BancheroC: Wendell Carter Jr. – 5:35 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Coach Wes Unseld Jr raves about Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero. Coach Unseld Jr alludes to how hard this Orlando Magic team plays, and if Washington isn’t focused, it could make for a long night. “We’re in no position to look past anybody.” – Coach Wes Unseld Jr raves about Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero. Coach Unseld Jr alludes to how hard this Orlando Magic team plays, and if Washington isn’t focused, it could make for a long night. “We’re in no position to look past anybody.” – 5:28 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Coach Wes Unseld Jr wants to see Jordan Goodwin take good shots and be defensive-minded when he suits up for the Capital City Go-Go. – Coach Wes Unseld Jr wants to see Jordan Goodwin take good shots and be defensive-minded when he suits up for the Capital City Go-Go. – 5:27 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Orlando Magic:

PG: Monté Morris

SG: Bradley Beal

SF: Kyle Kuzma

PF: Kristaps Porziņģis

C: Daniel Gafford – The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Orlando Magic:PG: Monté MorrisSG: Bradley BealSF: Kyle KuzmaPF: Kristaps PorziņģisC: Daniel Gafford – 5:22 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

the best time to wear a striped sweater…is all the time 😌

#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA 5:20 PM the best time to wear a striped sweater…is all the time 😌#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/i0o6CTcWGX

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Only 5 teams have yet to hit the 100 3’s made mark in January so far

Wizards- 12th in East

Magic- 13th in East

Spurs- 14th in West

Suns – 10th in West

HEAT

The % is much lower for the Heat as well

There’s a heavy reliance on role players with this group, and the 3P% shows that – Only 5 teams have yet to hit the 100 3’s made mark in January so farWizards- 12th in EastMagic- 13th in EastSpurs- 14th in WestSuns – 10th in WestHEATThe % is much lower for the Heat as wellThere’s a heavy reliance on role players with this group, and the 3P% shows that – 3:47 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Tatum will rest today but is expected to join the team in Orlando, per Joe Mazzulla. – Tatum will rest today but is expected to join the team in Orlando, per Joe Mazzulla. – 3:32 PM