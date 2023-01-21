Live stream: Magic 57, Wizards 70

The Orlando Magic (17-28) play against the Washington Wizards (19-26) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday January 21, 2023
Orlando Magic 57, Washington Wizards 70 (Half)
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah is solid at the outset against the Washington zone.
Need to be willing to try and find cracks in the middle to open things up some, and that’s what the Utes are doing.
Branden Carlson has 7 of Utah’s 10 points. – 8:13 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
markelle fultz in the first half:
11 PTS
4 AST
3 REB
50% FG
@SASsoftware x @Markelle Fultz pic.twitter.com/fmJUhHTDdc – 8:11 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Washington 70, Orlando 57
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/x2fhrHFghl – 8:09 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Wizards lead the Magic at the half.
#DCAboveAll 70
#MagicTogether 57
Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards with 15, Kristaps Porzingis has 13, Daniel Gafford with 11, Rui Hachimura and Delon Wright each have 10.
* 5 in double figures for Washington – 8:08 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Washington opens in the ol’ 3-2 zone, Utah immediately willing to probe the middle of it.
Bodes well. – 8:08 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Wizards 70, Magic 57.
Gary Harris banks in a 3 to close out the quarter.
Markelle Fultz: 11 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds. – 8:07 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Wizards 70, Magic 57
Markelle Fultz – 11 pts, 3 rebs, 4 asts
Wendell Carter Jr. – 9 pts, 6 rebs
Franz Wagner – 7 pts, 3 fouls
Mo Bamba – 6 pts, 5 rebs
Paolo Banchero – 6 pts, 2 asts
WAS – 51.1% FG | 50% 3PT
ORL – 44.9% FG | 47.4% 3PT – 8:07 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
halftime numbers:
📊 Kuz: 15 PTS, 6 REB
📊 KP: 13 PTS, 4 REB
📊 Gaff: 11 PTS, 6 REB
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/MhwOmBGKZD – 8:07 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 70-57 Wizards over the Magic at halftime. Wizards already have 5 players in double figures:
Kuzma: 15
Porzingis: 13
Gafford: 11
Hachimura: 10
Wright: 10 – 8:07 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
At halftime, the Wizards lead the Magic 70-57. Kyle Kuzma has a game-high 15 points, along with six rebounds and three assists. Markelle Fultz has a team-high 11 points, three rebounds and four assists. – 8:07 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Wizards 70, Magic 57
Kuzma: 15p 6r (four three’s)
Porzingis: 13p 4r
Fafford: 11p 6r
Hachimura and Wright have 10p each – 8:06 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic cutting into deficit with a few starters back in. Paolo’s layup cuts Wizards lead to 60-51 with 2:05 remaining in 2Q.
Magic reload with full starting lineup with Franz and Gary subbing back in. Franz with 3 fouls. – 8:03 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Rui Hachimura with back-to-back 3s, then later a sweet finish at the rim, and lastly his patented mid-range jumper.
10 points in 2 minutes 23 seconds in the second quarter. – 7:52 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Daniel Gafford is not afraid to challenge at the rim. That’s an underrated intangible that gets overlooked in today’s game. – 7:50 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Nice sequence from Delon Wright before the timeout. Two three’s, an o board and an assist from him and the Wiz are up 49-32. First time all season’s he’s had two three’s in a game. – 7:47 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kyle Kuzma is on fire tonight. He sets the tone for the Wizards! #DCAboveAll – 7:46 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Cole has made strides as a weakside/help defender.
Nice block on Hachimura. – 7:42 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Washington 37, Orlando 26
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/VWEOHPgHrs – 7:41 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
feelin’ good after Q1 🏠
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/XjCyY3SklK – 7:41 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Wizards 37, Magic 26.
Washington closed the quarter with a 14-5 run in the final 3:13. – 7:39 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kyle Kuzma was on fire in the 1st quarter for the Wizards against the Magic. 9 points, 3 3s, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block. He did it all. Once again. #DCAboveAll – 7:38 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
wendell carter jr. in the first quarter:
7 PTS
4 REB
3-4 FG
@SASsoftware x @Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/OxJ18P5mre – 7:38 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards lead the Orlando Magic after one-quarter of play.
#DCAboveAll 37
#MagicTogether 26
Kyle Kuzma leads the team with 9, And Kristaps Porzingis has 8. – 7:38 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Wizards go for 37 points and shoot 54.5 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from 3 in the first quarter.
The Magic will need to step it up defensively if they want to keep this one close on the second night of a back-to-back.
Wizards 37, Magic 26 – 7:37 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Magic 37-26 at the end of the 1st quarter. Kuzma leads all scorers with 9 pts, Wiz lead 16-10 PITP. – 7:37 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Wizards lead the Magic 37-26
Kuzma has 3 three’s for 9 points
Porzingis has 8
Gafford has 7
Franz Wagner has 3 fouls already. – 7:37 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Here at Footprint Center for the Duane Washington Jr. Revenge Game between Indy and Phoenix. Random strangers will be selected from the crowd to play point guard for both teams. pic.twitter.com/8kJ0UVN8rM – 7:29 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Bradley Beal plays like a true leader tonight. He passes the ball and makes the game way smoother for his teammates. Already served 4 assists. Good signs for the Wizards. #DCAboveAll – 7:29 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
the franz wagner euro
@Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/ARc1eAyVRO – 7:28 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Franz Wagner has 3 fouls with 3:39 left in the 1st quarter. That will be something to watch as this game continues. Wizards lead 23-19 in the 1st. – 7:27 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
New wrinkle in tonight’s rotation: Jalen Suggs was the first sub off the bench, as usual. But he checked in for Gary Harris, not Franz Wagner.
Jalen has subbed in for Franz midway through the 1Q the last few games. – 7:24 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
get in your bag then dell
@Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/zx35Nra5px – 7:19 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
During the first quarter, Kyle Kuzma sank the 750th 3-pointer of his regular-season career. – 7:18 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
for tonight’s warmups, we wore our Peace Tees ✌️
grab one online or at section 106 at @CapitalOneArena. sales help to raise money for gun violence prevention. learn more ⬇️ – 7:16 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Like the last Magic-Wizards matchup, Kristaps Porziņģis is guarding Markelle Fultz and is in a big drop against him.
The interesting part is that Markelle is guarding Kristaps on the other end, even in halfcourt possessions. – 7:14 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,257 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:12 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
“rock, paper, scissors for your shirt??”
@Terrence Ross pic.twitter.com/OsN8ENbUP1 – 6:58 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
last home game of the month is just a few minutes away ⏰
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/lIBKGvFCIJ – 6:43 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Checking in from the Huntsman Center for Utah-Washington. Utes looking for the weekend sweep.
Bostyn Holt will dress and is available after sitting Thursday vs. Wazzu with a non-COVID illness. – 6:40 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
This was the Rob Williams hyperextension from first quarter. He played 13 more minutes before the team ruled him out at half.
Same knee he’s had two procedures on. Team likely being cautious. Would have expected him to sit out in Orlando even before this based on B2B. pic.twitter.com/J4sz7RHe1G – 6:25 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Asked Steve Clifford about the #Hornets starters if LaMelo can’t go against the Hawks. He said Terry Rozier would start at point guard, but Gordon Hayward would assume a big part of LaMelo’s role. Jalen McDaniels, PJ Washington and Mason Plumlee will fill out the starting unit. pic.twitter.com/asaHJRGW7h – 6:21 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs F Dean Wade is expected to return to the team tonight vs. Bucks. He’s missed the last 24 games with a shoulder injury. He hasn’t played since Dec. 2 vs. Orlando. – 6:16 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
“I’m not expecting it to happen, but if it did, I would probably cry or something.”
“Shout out to all the fans in Orlando or wherever they’re at. I appreciate it.” – @Orlando Magic rookie @Paolo Banchero on what it would mean to be an @NBAAllStar
Vote here: on.nba.com/3G8ihGT – 6:13 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
first five out let’s get it 🪄
🪄 @Markelle Fultz
🪄 @Gary Harris
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @Paolo Banchero
🪄 @Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/8s3kHG5OsR – 6:09 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Saturday night starting 5.
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/Csnp24nlmh – 6:00 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Coach Jamahl Mosley on keys to containing the Wizards “Protect the paint; see a crowd the entire night.” Coach wants to make it difficult for Porzingis, Beal, and Kuzma. He’s going to throw different lineups to counter Washington’s big lineup. pic.twitter.com/yxHfNtTiIJ – 5:38 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Orlando Magic’s starters tonight against the Washington Wizards:
PG: Markelle Fultz
SG: Gary Harris
SF: Franz Wagner
PF: Paolo Banchero
C: Wendell Carter Jr. – 5:35 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Coach Wes Unseld Jr raves about Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero. Coach Unseld Jr alludes to how hard this Orlando Magic team plays, and if Washington isn’t focused, it could make for a long night. “We’re in no position to look past anybody.” – 5:28 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Coach Wes Unseld Jr wants to see Jordan Goodwin take good shots and be defensive-minded when he suits up for the Capital City Go-Go. – 5:27 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Orlando Magic:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Kyle Kuzma
PF: Kristaps Porziņģis
C: Daniel Gafford – 5:22 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
the best time to wear a striped sweater…is all the time 😌
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/i0o6CTcWGX – 5:20 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
2 hours ’til tipoff at home ⏰
🌟 a perfect time to vote @Kristaps Porzingis, @Kyle Kuzma, and @Bradley Beal for #NBAAllStar → https://t.co/Ow8Er6ohcg
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/UXtygrVVyQ – 5:06 PM
David ‘Dubi’ Pick @IAmDPick
Desi Washington (@DezWash11) UPDATE: 23 points (8-12 FG, 75% 3P), 12 assists, 9 rebounds, 41 EVALUATION. Road Win! 😎 – 4:43 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
🌟 We need magic in Utah, MFFLs! 🌟 #NBAAllStar
Keep voting for LD until 10:59PM CT ➡️ https://t.co/v2OE03Xyu4. (@bedgear) pic.twitter.com/NXDefnctPt – 4:01 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Only 5 teams have yet to hit the 100 3’s made mark in January so far
Wizards- 12th in East
Magic- 13th in East
Spurs- 14th in West
Suns – 10th in West
HEAT
The % is much lower for the Heat as well
There’s a heavy reliance on role players with this group, and the 3P% shows that – 3:47 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tatum will rest today but is expected to join the team in Orlando, per Joe Mazzulla. – 3:32 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He’s brought so much passion, excitement to this team”
Magic HC Jamahl Mosley tells @Frank Isola and @Brian Scalabrine the impact Markelle Fultz has had on the @Orlando Magic. pic.twitter.com/A7NbsK3VmM – 2:40 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Together with @Taj Gibson, we hosted @TMAtalks for a special panel on MLK Day featuring guest speakers @Rob_Desir, Larry Stewart, Mannone Butler and John Thompson III.
@NBACoalition | @NMAAHC pic.twitter.com/glgmOuuoY9 – 2:00 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s injury report for tonight vs. Wizards: same player availability as last night’s win over the Pelicans.
Chuma Okeke’s injury designation has been changed from “left knee surgery” to “left knee injury recovery”. pic.twitter.com/ffeM5pr5Ib – 1:37 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
3️⃣3️⃣ vs. 2️⃣2️⃣ 🔑
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/mVbUJ9aZ46 – 1:00 PM
