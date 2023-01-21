Live stream: Pacers 46, Suns 48

The Indiana Pacers (23-24) play against the Phoenix Suns (22-24) at Footprint Center

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday January 21, 2023

Indiana Pacers 46, Phoenix Suns 48 (Q2 04:38)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Aaron Nesmith sinks the Pacers’ sixth 3-pointer in the game (and his second) with 6:31 left in the 2Q.

Aaron Nesmith sinks the Pacers' sixth 3-pointer in the game (and his second) with 6:31 left in the 2Q.

That was their output last game in Denver. Good to see more 3s go down. – 9:50 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

17-4 Pacers run and they have the lead again – 9:50 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Damion Lee with one of my favorite moves when disagreeing with a foul call. Just stood in the spot he was for a solid 15 seconds while looking quite perplexed. – 9:47 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Bismack Biyombo has already reached his season high with 12 points. Was previously 11.

Bismack Biyombo has already reached his season high with 12 points. Was previously 11.

Also has seven rebounds. #Suns up 42-38 with 7:02 left in 1st half. – 9:47 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Damion Lee disagreed with that last foul call. He stared at the spot where Buddy Hield tripped for a good 20 seconds after the whistle – 9:47 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Biyombo with 12/7 in 12 minutes is unacceptable. Pacers still not defended the paint well, leading to easy buckets for the Suns — who are shooting 57%. – 9:47 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Bismack Biyombo also has 12 points already with 7 minutes left in the 2Q. His career high is 21 points – 9:45 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Season-high 12 points and counting for Bismack Biyombo in the mid-second quarter. – 9:45 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

3 blocks for Bismack Biyombo already. His career high is 7 – 9:41 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

an angel gets its wings after every successful Bismack Biyombo hook shot – 9:40 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Duane Washington Jr. with PURE VENGEANCE hits a 3 to put Zombie Suns up by 8.

Duane Washington Jr. with PURE VENGEANCE hits a 3 to put Zombie Suns up by 8.

In all seriousness – pretty impressive stint by Josh Okogie to energize Phoenix. – 9:38 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Good Duane Washington Jr. minutes tonight. Nice to have Saben Lee out there so he can play off the ball more like he's used to – 9:36 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Suns lead the Pacers 29-27 after one quarter. Meh start for the Pacers, but much better than their last two outings. Mathurin and McConnell each have six points and are attacking the rim well. – 9:34 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

McConnell starts, plays the entire 1st and was productive: 6-4-5.

McConnell starts, plays the entire 1st and was productive: 6-4-5.

Just one Pacers turnover, compared to Suns' five, but it's the Suns with a 29-27 lead. – 9:34 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Charles Barkley is in the building with his 1992-93

Charles Barkley is in the building with his 1992-93 #Suns teammates in a suite at Footprint Center.

Being honored at halftime. – 9:33 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 1Q: PHX 29, IND 27

Bridges: 7 Pts, 2 Ast, 3-4 FG

Biyombo: 6 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Blk

Okogie: 6 Pts, 3-4 FG

End of 1Q: PHX 29, IND 27

Bridges: 7 Pts, 2 Ast, 3-4 FG

Biyombo: 6 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Blk

Okogie: 6 Pts, 3-4 FG

McConnell: 6 Pts, 5 Ast, 4 Reb – 9:32 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Monty Williams playing Duane Washington Jr. off the ball with Saben Lee on the ball.

So you have a guy who wants to score not having to handle the ball and the other guy who protects the ball initiating offense.

Monty Williams playing Duane Washington Jr. off the ball with Saben Lee on the ball.

So you have a guy who wants to score not having to handle the ball and the other guy who protects the ball initiating offense.

Washington Jr. just hit a 3. #Suns up 29-27 after one.. – 9:32 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

After starting 2-for-7, the Suns have made 10 of their last 13, including 9 straight – 9:31 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

btw Tyrese Hailburton is wearing a Brock Purdy jersey on the Pacers bench – 9:25 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Jalen Smith in for the first time of his career against the Suns. – 9:22 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Aaron Nesmith hits a three to give us an early lead.

Aaron Nesmith hits a three to give us an early lead.

Watch live on @BallySportsIN or stream here: pic.twitter.com/6a2gdmivhd – 9:16 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Good ball movement on that last possession. Suns are gonna have to really move the ball like that to generate offense tonight with so many playmakers and scorers out. Shooting 2-for-7 to start this one – 9:15 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

It's very early, and the bench hasn't played yet, and the Suns' best players are all out… but this is probably the right starting 5 for the Pacers with Haliburton out. 10-3 lead early. – 9:15 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

It’s very easy, and the bench hasn’t played yet, and the Suns’ best players are all out… but this is probably the right starting 5 for the Pacers with Haliburton out. 10-3 lead early. – It’s very easy, and the bench hasn’t played yet, and the Suns’ best players are all out… but this is probably the right starting 5 for the Pacers with Haliburton out. 10-3 lead early. – 9:15 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

You know who the Suns could really use? T.J. McConnell. – 9:14 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Josh Okogie is the Suns' first sub in, donning the new face mask – 9:13 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Okogie in for Saric less than 3 mins in. Pacers went small to start and now Monty is matching. – 9:13 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“We needed him to come in and help us and every time he’s stepped on the floor, he’s contributed.”

"We needed him to come in and help us and every time he's stepped on the floor, he's contributed."

Monty Williams on Saben Lee, who signed a second 10-day. #Suns 9:09 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

"Box checking, but also making sure he's comfortable, we're comfortable. Allowing for him to play for longer stretches without re-injury. We've dealt with that this year with a few guys." Monty Williams on Chris Paul (sore right hip), who hasn't played since Jan. 6. #Suns 9:07 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

"I didn't notice anything yesterday. Just woke up today, he wasn't feeling well. Probably somewhat of a build up from that kind of stuff gets a hold of a guy. He was in bad shape this morning. He was trying his best to play." Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton (non-COVID illness). 9:04 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

"My time here was fun. I had no bad blood here. Obviously I didn't play much, but at the end of the day, I was around a great group of guys. Hall of Fame guys. Being able to be a part of that championship run team." #Pacers Jalen Smith on time in Phoenix. #Suns 10th overall pick. – 8:51 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Had the stat in the preview that the Suns haven't been favored in 13 of their last 14 games and this might be the game they get the nod. FanDuel has 'em at -2.5 with 15 mins to go until tip. – 8:50 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Lots of hugs and daps for Duane Washington Jr. from his former Pacers teammates the second they came out on the floor. – 8:47 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“He’s wonderful to be around every day. He’s a great worker. He’s got a great, positive vibe and outlook on everything. He’s a wonderful guy in the locker room and he’s a damn good player.”

"He's wonderful to be around every day. He's a great worker. He's got a great, positive vibe and outlook on everything. He's a wonderful guy in the locker room and he's a damn good player."

#Pacers coach Rick Carlisle on Jalen Smith, who started his #NBA career with #Suns. 8:42 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

How many Suns averaged over 1.5 steals per game during the 1992-93 season?

Answer correctly on the Suns App and you could win $1,000 to the Team Shop with our 90’s Night Trivia, brought to you by @SociosUSA!

How many Suns averaged over 1.5 steals per game during the 1992-93 season?

Answer correctly on the Suns App and you could win $1,000 to the Team Shop with our 90's Night Trivia, brought to you by @SociosUSA!

📲Download here: pic.twitter.com/MSH3nwmqsa – 8:42 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

“We’re all going to be a part of history tonight.”

"We're all going to be a part of history tonight."

During his pregame press conference, Rick Carlisle congratulated Mark Boyle for calling his 3000th Pacers game. 8:36 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Injury Report for tonight’s game against the Suns:

Andrew Nembhard – Available (non-COVID illness)

Tyrese Haliburton – Out (left knee/elbow sprains)

Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)

Injury Report for tonight's game against the Suns:

Andrew Nembhard – Available (non-COVID illness)

Tyrese Haliburton – Out (left knee/elbow sprains)

Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)

Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) 8:14 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton is reppin' fellow Iowa State Cyclone Brock Purdy tonight.💪 8:06 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty said Deandre Ayton tried to give it a go in shootaround this morning but woke up in pretty bad shape. As for Cam Johnson, the Suns are being smart with him and trying to build up his endurance. They'll evaluate him for tomorrow's game – 7:38 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Monty Williams said he felt it was smart for Cam Johnson (knee) to “build up his endurance” and will “evaluate” him after today’s game for tomorrow’s game.

Monty Williams said he felt it was smart for Cam Johnson (knee) to "build up his endurance" and will "evaluate" him after today's game for tomorrow's game.

He said they have to be smart with Johnson, who returned Thursday after missing 37 games with iniury. Out tonight. #Suns 7:37 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Here at Footprint Center for the Duane Washington Jr. Revenge Game between Indy and Phoenix. Random strangers will be selected from the crowd to play point guard for both teams. 7:29 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams said with Chris Paul, it's a matter of checking boxes, but also just making sure he's no longer at a level of discomfort with the hip soreness to be able to play at the Suns' usual level of intensity, which they like to be in the 7-10 range – 7:24 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton (non-COVID illness) tried to go through morning shootaround today, but he wasn't feeling well. #Suns 7:24 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Apologies on that last tweet. Mixed those up.

Apologies on that last tweet. Mixed those up.

Deandre Ayton is OUT. Josh Okogie is IN. – 7:12 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Deandre Ayton (non-COVID illness) is out for tonight, per Suns. Josh Okogie (nasal fracture) is available – 7:10 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Deandre Ayton is in, Josh Okogie is out, per Suns – 7:10 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“To have him courtside probably allows for everybody to finally put a face to everything that’s been talked about and what hasn’t happened officially, but it lets everybody know this is our guy.” Monty Williams.

"To have him courtside probably allows for everybody to finally put a face to everything that's been talked about and what hasn't happened officially, but it lets everybody know this is our guy." Monty Williams.

Mat Ishbia attends first #Suns game. 5:22 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

a legend in the industry.💙

a legend in the industry.💙

our chairman and NBA governor Herb Simon on Mark Boyle calling his 3,000th game as our radio play-by-play broadcaster. 4:30 PM

