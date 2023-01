Live stream: Pacers 46, Suns 48

Only 5 teams have yet to hit the 100 3’s made mark in January so farWizards- 12th in EastMagic- 13th in EastSpurs- 14th in WestSuns – 10th in WestHEATThe % is much lower for the Heat as wellThere’s a heavy reliance on role players with this group, and the 3P% shows that – 3:47 PM