Live stream: Pacers 46, Suns 48

The Indiana Pacers (23-24) play against the Phoenix Suns (22-24) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday January 21, 2023
Indiana Pacers 46, Phoenix Suns 48 (Q2 04:38)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Aaron Nesmith sinks the Pacers’ sixth 3-pointer in the game (and his second) with 6:31 left in the 2Q.
That was their output last game in Denver. Good to see more 3s go down. – 9:50 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Damion Lee with one of my favorite moves when disagreeing with a foul call. Just stood in the spot he was for a solid 15 seconds while looking quite perplexed. – 9:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bismack Biyombo has already reached his season high with 12 points. Was previously 11.
Also has seven rebounds. #Suns up 42-38 with 7:02 left in 1st half. – 9:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Damion Lee disagreed with that last foul call. He stared at the spot where Buddy Hield tripped for a good 20 seconds after the whistle – 9:47 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Biyombo with 12/7 in 12 minutes is unacceptable. Pacers still not defended the paint well, leading to easy buckets for the Suns — who are shooting 57%. – 9:47 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Oshae Brissett lets it fly.
@Oshae Brissett | #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/VmsztLbYfL – 9:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bismack Biyombo also has 12 points already with 7 minutes left in the 2Q. His career high is 21 points – 9:45 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Season-high 12 points and counting for Bismack Biyombo in the mid-second quarter. – 9:45 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
3 blocks for Bismack Biyombo already. His career high is 7 – 9:41 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
an angel gets its wings after every successful Bismack Biyombo hook shot – 9:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Elbows high on screen for Jalen Smith. Offensive foul. #Suns #Pacers – 9:40 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Defense ➡️ Offense
Back-to-back threes to open the second. pic.twitter.com/Osnkx7kuGT – 9:38 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Duane Washington Jr. with PURE VENGEANCE hits a 3 to put Zombie Suns up by 8.
In all seriousness – pretty impressive stint by Josh Okogie to energize Phoenix. – 9:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Good Duane Washington Jr. minutes tonight. Nice to have Saben Lee out there so he can play off the ball more like he’s used to – 9:36 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
T.J. McConnell scores with a spin move.🌀 pic.twitter.com/7gXa0q8jZu – 9:34 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
McConnell starts, plays the entire 1st and was productive: 6-4-5.
Just one Pacers turnover, compared to Suns’ five, but it’s the Suns with a 29-27 lead. – 9:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Charles Barkley is in the building with his 1992-93 #Suns teammates in a suite at Footprint Center.
Being honored at halftime. – 9:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 29, IND 27
Bridges: 7 Pts, 2 Ast, 3-4 FG
Biyombo: 6 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Blk
Okogie: 6 Pts, 3-4 FG
McConnell: 6 Pts, 5 Ast, 4 Reb – 9:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams playing Duane Washington Jr. off the ball with Saben Lee on the ball.
So you have a guy who wants to score not having to handle the ball and the other guy who protects the ball initiating offense.
Washington Jr. just hit a 3. #Suns up 29-27 after one.. – 9:32 PM
Monty Williams playing Duane Washington Jr. off the ball with Saben Lee on the ball.
So you have a guy who wants to score not having to handle the ball and the other guy who protects the ball initiating offense.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
After starting 2-for-7, the Suns have made 10 of their last 13, including 9 straight – 9:31 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Bizzy with the block. 👋
Lee with the three. 👌 pic.twitter.com/BzUZ17VpFn – 9:29 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
btw Tyrese Hailburton is wearing a Brock Purdy jersey on the Pacers bench – 9:25 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
T.J. McConnell with a laser to Buddy Hield.🔥 pic.twitter.com/Uz9yi9whYK – 9:20 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
1K Bizzy Blocks! 👋
Congrats @Bismack Biyombo on 1,000 career blocks! 👏 pic.twitter.com/jfyFx2c4Y8 – 9:18 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Aaron Nesmith hits a three to give us an early lead.
Watch live on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/nPQuqhGTWV pic.twitter.com/6a2gdmivhd – 9:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Good ball movement on that last possession. Suns are gonna have to really move the ball like that to generate offense tonight with so many playmakers and scorers out. Shooting 2-for-7 to start this one – 9:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Josh Okogie is the Suns’ first sub in, donning the new face mask – 9:13 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Okogie in for Saric less than 3 mins in. Pacers went small to start and now Monty is matching. – 9:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We needed him to come in and help us and every time he’s stepped on the floor, he’s contributed.”
Monty Williams on Saben Lee, who signed a second 10-day. #Suns pic.twitter.com/sSKi5W8c9g – 9:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Box checking, but also making sure he’s comfortable, we’re comfortable. Allowing for him to play for longer stretches without re-injury. We’ve dealt with that this year with a few guys.” Monty Williams on Chris Paul (sore right hip), who hasn’t played since Jan. 6. #Suns pic.twitter.com/vwgrmAHgA2 – 9:07 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
𝐁𝐮𝐝𝐝𝐲 𝐁𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬.🪣
@Buddy Hield | #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/cc7oBBR834 – 9:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I didn’t notice anything yesterday. Just woke up today, he wasn’t feeling well. Probably somewhat of a build up from that kind of stuff gets a hold of a guy. He was in bad shape this morning. He was trying his best to play.” Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton (non-COVID illness). pic.twitter.com/yAbpx6Z7FI – 9:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“My time here was fun. I had no bad blood here. Obviously I didn’t play much, but at the end of the day, I was around a great group of guys. Hall of Fame guys. Being able to be a part of that championship run team.” #Pacers Jalen Smith on time in Phoenix. #Suns 10th overall pick. – 8:51 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Had the stat in the preview that the Suns haven’t been favored in 13 of their last 14 games and this might be the game they get the nod. FanDuel has ’em at -2.5 with 15 mins to go until tip. – 8:50 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Lots of hugs and daps for Duane Washington Jr. from his former Pacers teammates the second they came out on the floor. – 8:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s wonderful to be around every day. He’s a great worker. He’s got a great, positive vibe and outlook on everything. He’s a wonderful guy in the locker room and he’s a damn good player.”
#Pacers coach Rick Carlisle on Jalen Smith, who started his #NBA career with #Suns. pic.twitter.com/EVy9tkREDZ – 8:42 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
How many Suns averaged over 1.5 steals per game during the 1992-93 season?
Answer correctly on the Suns App and you could win $1,000 to the Team Shop with our 90’s Night Trivia, brought to you by @SociosUSA!
📲Download here: https://t.co/4ZrhIqhtjQ pic.twitter.com/MSH3nwmqsa – 8:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters vs. #Pacers
Damion Lee
Mikal Bridges
Torrey Craig
Dario Saric
Bismack Biyombo – 8:37 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“We’re all going to be a part of history tonight.”
During his pregame press conference, Rick Carlisle congratulated Mark Boyle for calling his 3000th Pacers game. pic.twitter.com/Wip9NZ0BRt – 8:36 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
In our house for 92-93 reunion night.
@PlayAtGila | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/qBsGuXgtx9 – 8:18 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game against the Suns:
Andrew Nembhard – Available (non-COVID illness)
Tyrese Haliburton – Out (left knee/elbow sprains)
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/Um43zDt5os – 8:14 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton is reppin’ fellow Iowa State Cyclone Brock Purdy tonight.💪 pic.twitter.com/x6jifdRl6C – 8:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Chris Paul (hip), Deandre Ayton (non-COVID illness) and Cam Johnson (right knee injury management) out Saturday vs. #Pacers azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty said Deandre Ayton tried to give it a go in shootaround this morning but woke up in pretty bad shape. As for Cam Johnson, the Suns are being smart with him and trying to build up his endurance. They’ll evaluate him for tomorrow’s game – 7:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said he felt it was smart for Cam Johnson (knee) to “build up his endurance” and will “evaluate” him after today’s game for tomorrow’s game.
He said they have to be smart with Johnson, who returned Thursday after missing 37 games with iniury. Out tonight. #Suns – 7:37 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Here at Footprint Center for the Duane Washington Jr. Revenge Game between Indy and Phoenix. Random strangers will be selected from the crowd to play point guard for both teams. pic.twitter.com/8kJ0UVN8rM – 7:29 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said with Chris Paul, it’s a matter of checking boxes, but also just making sure he’s no longer at a level of discomfort with the hip soreness to be able to play at the Suns’ usual level of intensity, which they like to be in the 7-10 range – 7:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton (non-COVID illness) tried to go through morning shootaround today, but he wasn’t feeling well. #Suns – 7:24 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Apologies on that last tweet. Mixed those up.
Deandre Ayton is OUT. Josh Okogie is IN. – 7:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns injury report update:
#Suns injury report update:
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton (non-COVID illness) is out for tonight, per Suns. Josh Okogie (nasal fracture) is available – 7:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“To have him courtside probably allows for everybody to finally put a face to everything that’s been talked about and what hasn’t happened officially, but it lets everybody know this is our guy.” Monty Williams.
Mat Ishbia attends first #Suns game. bit.ly/3XPGpDR – 5:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Some Suns injury updates from shootaround this morning: pic.twitter.com/ex0IGxtdaJ – 5:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Saben Lee signs second 10-day contract with Phoenix #Suns (w/videos from Saturday morning shootaround) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:17 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
a legend in the industry.💙
our chairman and NBA governor Herb Simon on Mark Boyle calling his 3,000th game as our radio play-by-play broadcaster. pic.twitter.com/UbiTHfDiDX – 4:30 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Only 5 teams have yet to hit the 100 3’s made mark in January so far
Wizards- 12th in East
Magic- 13th in East
Spurs- 14th in West
Suns – 10th in West
HEAT
The % is much lower for the Heat as well
There’s a heavy reliance on role players with this group, and the 3P% shows that – 3:47 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“Ding Dong the witch is dead, and the Pacers have won it!”
we’re celebrating Mark Boyle’s 3,000th career game with some of his most iconic calls.🎙️ pic.twitter.com/DokBOnw7yr – 3:00 PM
