Pacers vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Indiana Pacers play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center

The Indiana Pacers are spending $4,258,103 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $7,676,133 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday January 21, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports AZ

Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!