Live stream: Rockets 84, Timberwolves 87

The Houston Rockets (10-35) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (23-24) at Target Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday January 21, 2023

Houston Rockets 84, Minnesota Timberwolves 87 (Q4 10:56)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Unusually rough night for Kyle Anderson. He's 0-5, 2 assists, 5 boards

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Taurean Prince (Left Ankle Sprain) is OUT for the remainder of tonight's game.

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

At the end of the third quarter, the

At the end of the third quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 87-84. Edwards scored 16 of his game-high 35 points in the third, approaching his first 40+ point game of the season (6th career).

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Timberwolves 87, Rockets 84 after 3. Sengun with 18-13-6. Gordon with 16. Edwards with 35 points. He is 14 of 24. Rest of the Wolves 14 of 39. Rockets with 16 turnovers.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Anthony Edwards with a season-high seven 3-pointers. The Rockets have eight. He score 16 points in the third, with his three assists all setting up 3s.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Timberwolves challenge a three-shot foul called on Russell. Would send Mathews to the line. Wolves up two, four minutes left in the third.

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Of the 10 guys on the floor right now, Jaden McDaniels is the tallest by at least three inches.

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Houston getting the second pick might be their best outcome. They need scoot badddddddddddd

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Man, the Rockets just let go of the rope the second things get rough

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Uh oh Taurean Prince limping to locker room after getting rolled up on

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Anthony Edwards with a poster all over Sengun. With a Prince 3 that followed, that's a 9-0 Timberwolves run to within one. Knight going to the line after a Rockets turnover.

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

If the Wolves win this game Anthony Edwards should get a full win share

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

for the love of god houston just continue to let sengun rock the rest of the year.

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Jalen Green looks like someone who needs a break

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Anthony Edwards is a hell of a basketball player man. No question at all he's Minnesota's best player. Everything the Wolves do from now should reflect that fact

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Sengun. Sometimes, you just gotta do it yourself. 18 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists for the 20-year-old in Minnesota. 6 minutes left in the third.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Sengun misses for the first time tonight. Anderson blocked his shot at the rim with 6:57 left in the third.

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Rockets have missed 9 free throws. Sengun is 1-6. No way the Wolves should be down 9 to this team

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Ant trending toward dropping 40 on very efficient shooting, yet the Wolves are down 10 and trending towards an L at home to Houston

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Wolves going small and fronting Sengun. Rockets want to bring K.J. Martin over top and go high-low to get Sengun touches that way. Or give Sengun touches at the top of the key.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

The last time Sengun rolled like this, at the Lakers on Monday, he said he felt good all day after an LA shopping spree. Guess the downtown Minneapolis stores had a good day.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Green follows a slam, set up by Sengun's fifth assist, with his first 3-pointer, set up by Sengun's sixth assist. Rockets up 10, the largest lead of the game.

Kenny Beecham @KOT4Q

I pray The Rockets continue to run through Sengun. The offense is borderline unwatchable otherwise

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

The only good thing going right now for the Wolves is Jaden McDaniels has Jalen Green in the torture chamber. Just got a dunk for 2-12. Wolves have been terrible coming out of the half here.

Wolves have been terrible coming out of the half here. – The only good thing going right now for the Wolves is Jaden McDaniels has Jalen Green in the torture chamber. Just got a dunk for 2-12.Wolves have been terrible coming out of the half here. – 9:24 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Naz Reid sits less than two minutes into the second half. He picked up his third foul. Did not look happy.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Sengun opens the second half swishing a 3 he had to take to beat the shot clock buzzer. He's been so effective, he picked up an assist during halftime. He has four.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets 52, Timberwolves 50 at half. Rockets shooting 51.1 % but with 12 turnovers. Wolves shooting 35.8 %, and other than Edwards, just 8 of 31. Sengun eating up Wolves centers with Gobert, Towns out. He's 6 of 6 for 13 with 11 rebounds, 3 assists. Career high is 19 rebounds.

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Naz/Garza/Knight did a better job on Jokic on Wednesday than they are doing on Sengun tonight.

Sengun with 13-11-3 in the first half, without missing a shot. – Naz/Garza/Knight did a better job on Jokic on Wednesday than they are doing on Sengun tonight.Sengun with 13-11-3 in the first half, without missing a shot. – 9:04 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

On the other hand, since Sengun has been Shaq like — OK, Shaq light — he is also 1 of 4 from the line. Rockets just 2 of 8 on free throws.

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Sengun with a first half double-double, has had at least 10 rebounds and points in five of eight games.

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Alperen Sengun is treating Naz Reid the way Bruno Fernando did during the NCAA Tournament

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Sengun with a put-back, a drive and a lefty hook on consecutive possessions. He is 6 of 6 for 13 points with eight rebounds, three assists.

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Houston is the worst team in the NBA, but they do lead the league in offensive rebound frequency. A potentially problematic factor for the Wolves, who have been the 4th worst defensive rebounding team in the league this season, and are without Gobert tonight.

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Sengun just made a Jokic like pass and im being not hyperbolic at all

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Christopher with a nice cut with Sengun doubled, and Sengun with a sensational behind-the-back pass to set him up for the slam.

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Rockets have 9 TOs in 12:15. But the Wolves only have 5 points off them.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

TyTy Washington Jr. in to start the second quarter. He was a DNP in the past two games.

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

A1 in Q1:

10 PTS / 1 REB / 1 BLK / 1 STL

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Defense and rebounding. Wolves letting the Rockets get comfortable again.

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

At the end of the first quarter, we’re tied at 26.

At the end of the first quarter, we're tied at 26. Edwards has 10 points on 4-7 shooting, including 2-4 from deep, his 14th time this season scoring 10+ points in the first quarter (33rd career).

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets 26, Timberwolves 26 after 1. Rockets shooting 61.1 %, Wolves 34.6 %. And it's a tie game because of the usual shortcoming. Rockets with eight turnovers. That's why they took eight fewer shots. Did not help that they were 2 of 6 from the line.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets with blocked shots on consecutive possessions, Garuba and Christopher.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Garrison Mathews did a remarkable job getting in front of Anthony Edwards to draw a charge, assuming he actually did, on a break. Got the call so it counts.

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Sengun is so far and away Houston's best player it's not even funny. Everything they do going forward needs to revolve around that fact. And the best thing about this is Jabari Smith can fully get to this level, meaning Houston could have a hell of a frontcourt

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Bit of a change to the Rockets' rotation. Tate, as usual, in at the first time out. But Garrison Mathews with the early call, too. Christopher was the first guard in the past couple games.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets really struggling to get into their offense. Repeatedly racing to beat the shot clock. Two of their three turnovers were shot clock violations. Green's bucket was a deep, off-balance jumper to beat the clock.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

ICYMI, a little pregame reading. Rockets' crash course: Rebound and still defend the fast break houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Tari Eason makes his first NBA start for the Rockets tonight in Minneapolis

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets starters: Eason, Martin, Sengun, Green, Gordon.

First career start for Tari Eason.

Timberwolves: Anderson, McDaniels, Reid, Edwards, Russell.

Rockets starters: Eason, Martin, Sengun, Green, Gordon. First career start for Tari Eason. Timberwolves: Anderson, McDaniels, Reid, Edwards, Russell. Gobert was a game-time decision and is out.

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Austin Rivers will be back in the rotation tonight after missing some time with a left knee contusion.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Since Kevin Porter Jr.'s bruised left foot is still painful, Rockets coach Stephen Silas said he will be reevaluated in about a week. Jabari Smith Jr. is also out.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert a game-time decision to play against the Rockets tonight.

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Chris Finch said Rudy Gobert and Austin Rivers went through shoot-around this morning and are game-time decisions tonight against Houston.

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

