Rockets vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Rockets vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Rockets vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

January 21, 2023- by

By |

The Houston Rockets play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center

The Houston Rockets are spending $13,673,655 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $6,507,685 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday January 21, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports North Extra
Away TV: ATTSN-SW
Home Radio: 830 WCCO
Away Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jason Anderson
@JandersonSacBee
76ers president and one of my newest Twitter followers Daryl Morey sat with Kings general manager Monte McNair at tonight’s Kings-Thunder game at Golden 1 Center. Morey and McNair worked together in the Rockets organization for years. The Kings will face the 76ers on Saturday. – 3:42 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home