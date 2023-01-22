Bucks, Heat still interested in Jae Crowder

The Bucks and Heat are also among the teams that remain interested in Phoenix’s Jae Crowder, but Crowder’s exile from the Suns in anticipation of a trade is approaching four months. That raises questions for potential suitors, as well as the Suns if they ever decide to try to bring Crowder back, about how long it will take the 32-year-old to acclimatize to a team and the state of his conditioning more than halfway through the season.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Cam Johnson is out for tomorrow’s Suns game due to right knee injury management.
Chris Paul and Josh Okogie are both questionable.
Devin Booker, Landry Shamet, Jae Crowder and Cam Payne remain out. – 7:19 PM
Cam Johnson is out for tomorrow’s Suns game due to right knee injury management.
Chris Paul and Josh Okogie are both questionable.
Devin Booker, Landry Shamet, Jae Crowder and Cam Payne remain out. – 7:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul (hip), Josh Okogie (nose) QUESTIONABLE for Saturday’s game vs. #Pacers
Landry Shamet (foot) OUT as well as Cam Johnson (right knee injury management), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot) and Jae Crowder (not with team). – 7:17 PM
Chris Paul (hip), Josh Okogie (nose) QUESTIONABLE for Saturday’s game vs. #Pacers
Landry Shamet (foot) OUT as well as Cam Johnson (right knee injury management), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot) and Jae Crowder (not with team). – 7:17 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks fans seem to generally support the work I did as pretend general manager today at @TheAthletic.
Should the Bucks trade for Jae Crowder? How much should they give up for him?
Tried to work through those questions with my friends in Houston/Phoenix: theathletic.com/4100498/2023/0… – 2:45 PM
Bucks fans seem to generally support the work I did as pretend general manager today at @TheAthletic.
Should the Bucks trade for Jae Crowder? How much should they give up for him?
Tried to work through those questions with my friends in Houston/Phoenix: theathletic.com/4100498/2023/0… – 2:45 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks have been connected to Jae Crowder for a while, so I got together with @Kelly Iko and @Doug Haller to see if we could figure out a three-team deal between the Bucks, Rockets and Suns.
At @TheAthletic, our work towards a potential trade: theathletic.com/4100498/2023/0… – 10:55 AM
The Bucks have been connected to Jae Crowder for a while, so I got together with @Kelly Iko and @Doug Haller to see if we could figure out a three-team deal between the Bucks, Rockets and Suns.
At @TheAthletic, our work towards a potential trade: theathletic.com/4100498/2023/0… – 10:55 AM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Jae Crowder is frustrated.
Eric Gordon is frustrated.
What if there was a three-team trade that satisfied all parties?
There might be, but finding a resolution could take a bit of work. New for @The Athletic w/ @Eric Nehm and @Doug Haller
theathletic.com/4100498/2023/0… – 9:55 AM
Jae Crowder is frustrated.
Eric Gordon is frustrated.
What if there was a three-team trade that satisfied all parties?
There might be, but finding a resolution could take a bit of work. New for @The Athletic w/ @Eric Nehm and @Doug Haller
theathletic.com/4100498/2023/0… – 9:55 AM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Jae Crowder is frustrated.
Eric Gordon is frustrated.
What if there was a three-team trade that satisfied all parties?
There might be, but finding a resolution could take a bit of work. New for @The Athletic w/ @Eric Nehm and @Doug Haller – 9:32 AM
Jae Crowder is frustrated.
Eric Gordon is frustrated.
What if there was a three-team trade that satisfied all parties?
There might be, but finding a resolution could take a bit of work. New for @The Athletic w/ @Eric Nehm and @Doug Haller – 9:32 AM
More on this storyline
Given that Jae Crowder‘s time away from the Suns is approaching the four-month mark, his potential trade suitors have questions about how long it would take him to get acclimated and to get his conditioning back to 100% if he eventually reports to a team this season. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 21, 2023
Duane Rankin: Chris Paul (hip), Josh Okogie (nose) QUESTIONABLE for Saturday’s game vs. #Pacers Landry Shamet (foot) OUT as well as Cam Johnson (right knee injury management), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot) and Jae Crowder (not with team). #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / January 20, 2023
Jae Crowder: “I will continue to prepare myself daily for battle once the call is made and continue to be a leader on the court, locker room, as well as off the court. I am thankful my teammates appreciated my leadership. I’m confused and hurt my coaches didn’t appreciate the things I brought to our team and organization. And this has nothing to do with financial or contract differences.” -via Bleacher Report / January 13, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.