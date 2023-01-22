Chris Paul likely to return tonight after missing last seven games

Gerald Bourguet: After missing the last 7 games, Chris Paul (right hip soreness) is probable for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies. Deandre Ayton (non-COVID illness) is still out. Cam Johnson, who missed yesterday’s game due to right knee injury management, isn’t on the injury report
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns injury report vs. #Grizzlies:
AVAILABLE: Josh Okogie (nose).
PROBABLE: Chris Paul (hip).
OUT: Devin Booker (groin) Deandre Ayton (illness) Landry Shamet (foot) Cameron Payne (foot).
Cam Johnson (knee) ISN’T on report. Plan was for him to sit Saturday and play Sunday. – 3:09 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul has been upgraded to probable for today’s Suns game against the Grizzlies. He has been out the last 7 games.
Cam Johnson is not on the injury report so he’s good to go as well.
Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker, Jae Crowder, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet remain out. – 3:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
After missing the last 7 games, Chris Paul (right hip soreness) is probable for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies.
Deandre Ayton (non-COVID illness) is still out. Cam Johnson, who missed yesterday’s game due to right knee injury management, isn’t on the injury report – 3:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said he told Mikal Bridges he didn’t want him deferring when #Suns become “whole” again.
Translation. Stay aggressive when Devin Booker (groin) and Chris Paul (hip) return. #Suns – 11:55 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Asked Monty Williams about Mikal Bridges getting his scoring and efficiency back on track over the last few weeks, and he said he’s not sure what changed, but all he knows is “he works.” Said he told Mikal he doesn’t want him deferring when Book and CP3 come back – 11:54 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sengun with a Chris Paul play in the backcourt, cutting in front of Knight as he brought the ball up the floor to draw a foul. Next, he’ll pull a rip-through after the Wolves fourth foul? – 9:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Box checking, but also making sure he’s comfortable, we’re comfortable. Allowing for him to play for longer stretches without re-injury. We’ve dealt with that this year with a few guys.” Monty Williams on Chris Paul (sore right hip), who hasn’t played since Jan. 6. #Suns pic.twitter.com/vwgrmAHgA2 – 9:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Chris Paul (hip), Deandre Ayton (non-COVID illness) and Cam Johnson (right knee injury management) out Saturday vs. #Pacers azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said with Chris Paul, it’s a matter of checking boxes, but also just making sure he’s no longer at a level of discomfort with the hip soreness to be able to play at the Suns’ usual level of intensity, which they like to be in the 7-10 range – 7:24 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Andrew Nembhard (illness) was added to the Pacers injury report, now questionable tonight in Phoenix.
Suns’ Deandre Ayton and Josh Okogie are questionable.
Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Cam Payne, Landry Shamet and Cam Johnson are out. – 2:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Chris Paul (hip) out, Deandre Ayton (non-COVID illness) questionable Saturday vs. #Pacers https://t.co/kHWt6wU8sK via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/PxY0OvaUP3 – 1:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul (nose), Devin Booker (groin) and Damion Lee getting up shots.
Paul ruled out tonight vs. #Pacers after being listed questionable Friday. Booker is out. #Suns pic.twitter.com/1BQilKiCz3 – 12:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul (hip) OUT for Saturday’s game vs. #Pacers
Deandre Ayton (non-COVID illness) and Josh Okogie (nose) QUESTIONABLE. #Suns – 12:44 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul is out tonight and Deandre Ayton (non-COVID illness) is questionable, per Suns – 12:43 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Cam Johnson is out for tomorrow’s Suns game due to right knee injury management.
Chris Paul and Josh Okogie are both questionable.
Devin Booker, Landry Shamet, Jae Crowder and Cam Payne remain out. – 7:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul (hip), Josh Okogie (nose) QUESTIONABLE for Saturday’s game vs. #Pacers
Landry Shamet (foot) OUT as well as Cam Johnson (right knee injury management), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot) and Jae Crowder (not with team). – 7:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cam Johnson (right knee injury management) is out for tomorrow’s game against the Pacers. Chris Paul (right hip soreness) and Josh Okogie (nasal fracture) are questionable. Devin Booker, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet remain out – 7:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Doing more and we’re hopeful to get him back soon.”
“It’s going to be a bit of a delay with him because of the nature of his injury.”
“We’re hopeful he’ll be able to go at some point this week.”
Monty Williams on Chris Paul (hip) Landry Shamet (foot) Josh Okogie (nose) #Suns pic.twitter.com/Y6cfqSTRq7 – 6:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Injury update:
Chris Paul (hip) doing more in practice, but no guarentees he’ll play tomorrow.
Landry Shamet (foot) will be a delay in his return as he’s had a history of foot injuries.
Josh Okogie (nose) hopeful to get him back soon. #Suns pic.twitter.com/cwdboPI0hW – 2:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said Chris Paul was able to do a bit more in practice today, but his status still sounds uncertain for tomorrow. He said there may be a bit of a delay with Landry Shamet’s return due to the nature of the injury, but they’re hopeful to have Josh Okogie back tomorrow – 2:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul (hip), Devin Booker (groin) and Josh Okogie (nose) getting up shots. #Suns pic.twitter.com/0P272idld6 – 2:50 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
In a who is around post-practice check, Josh Okogie is with a shooting group in a mask. Cam Payne is over there but not shooting (we haven’t seen him doing that yet). Chris Paul and Devin Booker continue to. No Landry Shamet out here. pic.twitter.com/d2au1zMrq4 – 2:45 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker and Chris Paul getting up shots with Josh Okogie, who’s donning a face mask to protect his nasal fracture pic.twitter.com/fV8sJI17TA – 2:42 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets avoiding total embarrassment was important, but there are no moral victories here.
No Booker. No CP3. To be down by 20-plus in this game and only show real intensity after that is embarrassing.
In a game the team really needed nonetheless. – 12:31 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges draws a non-shooting foul in the bonus. He smiles and nods toward the bench, where a proud Devin Booker and Chris Paul were on their feet. – 11:50 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
D’Angelo Russell applies the lessons he learned from the Chris Paul School of Free Throw Grifting to give the Wolves a late lead pic.twitter.com/3Tmmfd6veL – 10:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Kind of that next man up. Whatever it takes.”
Damion Lee on being w/o players as #Suns are down Chris Paul (hip), Landry Shamet (foot), Josh Okogie (nose), Cameron Payne (foot) and Devin Booker (groin). pic.twitter.com/sYWfSE2XZZ – 9:27 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Some tidbits from Suns shootaround this morning, including Chris Paul being out again and Mikal Bridges and Damion Lee on Cam Johnson’s return: pic.twitter.com/d4dOYsDvDa – 4:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’m not too sure. Whatever happens, happens, but I’ll be ready for whatever.”
Saben Lee when asked if he’s starting as Chris Paul (hip) and Landry Shamet (foot) are out Thursday vs. #Nets
Lee played Monday at Memphis. Duane Washington Jr. didn’t. Lee’s 10-day ends Friday #Suns pic.twitter.com/US1Wt7LPR4 – 3:27 PM
